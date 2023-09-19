FAQs

Does Serta offer free shipping? Yes, Serta offers free shipping on all orders, saving you on any additional fees. Orders will generally arrive within 2 - 4 weeks, with orders delivered Monday through Saturday between 7 am - 7 pm.

How do I track my Serta order? When you place an order with Serta, you’ll receive an email confirmation with your tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign in to your Serta account and view your order status.

Will Serta remove my old mattress? When you organise delivery at the Serta checkout, you can upgrade to White Glove Delivery for a $150 fee. The Serta will then deliver your order, remove its packaging and dispose of your old mattress.

Can I exchange my order? If your mattress or bedding product is within the 120-Day In-Home trial, you can exchange it for another Serta mattress.

What is the Serta returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 120 days of receiving it, thanks to the Serta 120-Day In-Home trial. To start a return, fill out the returns form on the Serta website.

How do I contact Serta? To contact the Serta customer service team, call them on 1-888-708-1466 or fill out the contact form on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: The best way to save money on your Serta orders is to shop the sales. Serta runs deals and discounts throughout the year across its line of products. Sales you can expect to see include up to $1000 mattresses when paired with select bed bases, 15% off bed-in-a-box mattresses and other bundle deals.

Sign up to the Serta newsletter: To keep updated with Serta, subscribe to their newsletter. By signing up to Serta emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, updates, releases and promotions.

Keep up to date on social media: For even more news and updates, follow Serta on social media, including its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Take advantage of the 120-day trial: Serta offers a 120-Day In-Home trial on all its products. If you’re unhappy with your bedding or your mattress doesn’t suit you, you can return it for a full refund and Serta will organise removal.

Price match with Serta: If you find a Serta product for sale with a different retailer at a lower price than Serta sells it for, you can get in touch with the Serta team to organise a price match. Serta will then lower the price to match the better offer, so long as the better offer is still available. They'll even offer to refund the difference if you’ve already purchased your item and you find a better deal within the 120-Day In-Home trial period.