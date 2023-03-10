FAQs

Does Tempur-Pedic offer free shippinng? Tempur-Pedic offers free USP ground delivery for all mattress purchases and free standard shipping for sleep accessories like pillows, bedding, and toppers. If you purchase a mattress, foundation, or power base, you can qualify for free White Glove delivery, which entails setting up the new mattress in your home and removing your old mattress and box spring.

When is the Tempur-Pedic sale? You can find Tempur-Pedic mattress sales throughout the year from the offers section on its website. You'll find deals that include up to 30% off mattresses, free sleep accessories with your order, and discounts on pillows, toppers, and bedding. The best time to find Tempur-Pedic discounts is during seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You'll typically find some of the best prices available all year, with sitewide sales offering up to $500 in savings on mattresses and bed frames.

Do Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a warranty? Your mattress purchase comes with a 10-year warranty, which means Tempur-Pedic will replace or repair any defect covered under warranty. Tempur-Pedic also offers a 90-night free trial to test out your mattress before you fully commit. If you aren't happy within 90 days, Tempur-Pedic will return the mattress and refund you.

How do Tempur-Pedic returns work? Under the 90-day trial, you can send your mattress back to Tempur-Pedic if you aren't happy with it. You can do this free of charge by calling 800-821-6621 to speak to a member of their team, who can arrange a return collection. Alternatively, you can head to the Tempur-Pedic website and navigate to the 'Contact Us' page for more guidance.

Hints and Tips

Shop for Tempur-Pedic offers: You'll find an offers section on Tempur Pedic's website with discounts on mattresses, bed frames, pillows, toppers, and bedding. You can also look out for seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically offer the year's lowest prices.

Look out for bundle deals: Tempur-Pedic promo codes offer bundle deals that include free accessories, like pillows, toppers, and sheets, with your order. These additional add-ons can be worth as much as $300, meaning you'll make a saving by buying all your bedding goods in one go.

Take advantage of the free trial: Tempur-Pedic offers a free 90-night trial, which allows you to test out your mattress before you fully commit. If you aren't happy within 90 days, you can return your mattress, and Tempur-Pedic will refund you.