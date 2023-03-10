FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Nolah Mattress? Nolah Mattress offers free shipping for all 48 contiguous states in the US. As of writing, Nolah Mattress doesn't ship to Canada or internationally.

How do I track my Nolah Mattress order? When you order from Nolah Mattress, you’ll receive a shipping notification email which will contain your FedEx tracking number. Use this to track your order.

What is the Nolah Mattress returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Nolah Mattress order, you can return it within the sleep trial period, which is 120 nights. You’ll have to use the Nolah Mattress for at least 30 days before submitting a return. A $99 flat fee will be deducted from your refund to cover pickup and transportation costs. To start a return, all you need to do is go to the contact page on the website, fill out the email form and request your return. For non-mattress products, like pillows and duvets, you can return them within 30 days of receipt.

Can I exchange a Nolah Mattress? If you haven’t opted out of the Nolah Mattress sleep trial, you can exchange your mattress for a different model or size during the 120-night trial period. You may need to pay the price difference between the models if applicable and you’ll have to pay a $99 transportation fee to cover pickup and delivery costs. To start an exchange, email Nolah Mattress.

Does Nolah Mattress offer warranties? Yes, Nolah Mattress offers a lifetime warranty on its Original, Evolution, Signature, Natural and Nurture mattresses.

Hints and tips

Make the most of the 120-night trial: One of the best things about Nolah Mattress is its 120-night trial period. Test out your new Nolah mattress for the full 120 nights and if you’re not completely satisfied, you can return it for a refund or exchange it for a different mattress.

Watch out for the sales: If you’re looking to save some money on your new mattress, you need to check out the Nolah Mattress sales. The best Nolah mattress sales and deals are available year-round, but the brand holds special sales during events and holidays, like President’s Day and Black Friday. The kind of sales you can expect to see at Nolah Mattress include up to $700 off a specific mattress or bed base, free pillows with a mattress order and up to 70% off sleep accessories, like sheet sets.

Sign up for the Nolah Mattress newsletter: Want to stay up-to-date with the latest news, product launches and sales from Nolah Mattress? Then sign up for the newsletter for exclusive discounts and money off your next purchase.

Refer a friend: Share your love of Nolah Mattress by referring a friend. When you purchase a Nolah mattress, you’ll receive an email with a referral link that you can send to family and friends. If they purchase a Nolah mattress using your special link, you’ll get a $100 referral award once they complete their 120-night trial.

Get social: For even more updates from Nolah Mattress, you can follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.