The best Nolah mattress sales and discounts 2022: up to $750 off

Nolah Sleep is one of America’s leading sleep specialists, and in the new Nolah mattress sale you can save up to $750 on a memory foam or hybrid bed when using our exclusive discount code at checkout. To secure your saving, enter the code TRNOLAH and you will save an extra $50 off your chosen Nolah compared to what the general public will save.

The best deal for the biggest saving (up to $750) is found on the Nolah Evolution 15”, the company’s flagship hybrid, housing all of the brand’s most innovative cooling and comfort technology to date. If you’re seeking the best mattress out of the brand’s range for pressure relief, then the Evolution 15 is worth considering. In the new Nolah sale a queen size is reduced to $1,599 (was $2,299).

To boost your value for money further, you’ll also get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows (worth $178) with your purchase. The manufacturer offers a Lifetime Warranty on its various memory foam and hybrid models, plus a 120-night home trial. So if you decide that your Nolah bed isn’t right for you within that period, you can return it for a refund – be aware, though, that you'll have to pay a fee to cover pick-up costs.

No matter which Nolah mattress takes your fancy, you can currently get it at a reduced price. How much you'll save depends on which model and size you choose. Note that if you plump for a Nolah Original 10”, a Nolah Signature 12” or a Nolah Evolution 15” – in any size – you'll receive two free pillows worth $178, in addition to your discount. The biggest discount of $750 is found on the Evolution 15, the company’s flagship hybrid mattress.

All Nolah mattresses are designed to offer comfort, cooling and support for a range of sleeping positions and body types, but some are better for certain conditions and sleeping preferences than others. The Nolah Original 10” (RRP from $699 when not on sale) is hailed as the most supportive mattress in the range, making it a great choice for side sleepers and those with hip, shoulder and back pains.

The Nolah Evolution 15” (RRP from $1,599) is packed with advanced cooling technology, meaning it should suit people prone to overheating in bed, and those who are experiencing hot flashes (flushes) and night sweats.

The other mattress worth checking out is the Nolah Natural 11” (RRP from $1,499, an organic model that features a range of planet-friendly materials that'll ease your conscience as you drift off to sleep. Finally, the Nolah Nurture 10” (RRP from $1,499) is primarily designed for children and is designed with two different firmness levels to support your little one’s physical growth at different stages.

1. Nolah Original 10” Mattress deals The best Nolah mattress for smaller budgets Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Depth: 10” | Turn: Yes, every 3-6 months | Filling: Tencel cover, AirFoam, high-resilience foam, high-density base foam | Comfort: Medium (5-6 out of 10) | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $699 – $1,349 Affordable AirFoam tech Comes with two free pillows You want a more premium mattress

It may be the cheapest Nolah mattress, but the Nolah Original 10” has plenty going for it and has high user reviews, generating an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the brand’s website. The Nolah Original 10” uses patented AirFoam technology to offer four times the amount of pressure relief that you'd get from a standard memory foam mattress, not to mention much faster heat dissipation. This could appeal to hot sleepers looking for a cooler bed to drift off in.

Like other Nolah mattresses, the Original 10” is designed to distribute bodyweight for better pressure relief in all sleeping positions, with up to four times less pressure on your hips, shoulders and back compared to standard memory foam. It’s the ideal choice if you want a mattress that cradles your body while ensuring your spine is properly aligned during sleep.

In the current Nolah mattress sale, you can get up to $300 off an Original 10” when you use the discount code TRNOLAH at checkout, plus you'll get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows (worth up to $178) as part of the deal. You’ll have 120 nights to trial this one at home, and it comes on a Lifetime Warranty too.

2. Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress deals The best Nolah mattress to date - it’s the brand’s most high-tech Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 15” | Turn: Yes, every 3-6 months | Filling: ArcticTex cover, HTC cooling quilted Euro topper, AirBreath heat escape gusset, Nolah AirFoamICE, high-resilience foam, high-density transition foam, HDMax Tri-Zone coils with E.D.G.E rails, recycled plant fiber foundation layer, extra-strong border fabric | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $1,599 – $2,499 Three different levels of firmness Cooling mattress design All-over pressure relief You have a smaller budget

Nolah's top-tier hybrid bed comes with a long list of mattress and material technologies, which work together to boost your sleep comfort. A much deeper mattress than the Nolah Original 10” above, the Evolution 15” is designed to offer targeted back support, responsive pressure relief and ample cushioning across the body.

The Evolution 15” relies on AirFoamICE, which is essentially graphite-infused AirForm to offer better pressure relief and temperature regulation, so hot sleepers should sleep comfortably on this one. Nolah Sleep has teamed that mattress tech with a breathable border gusset that enables excess heat to escape out the sides during the night.

As the company's most expensive mattress, the Evolution 15” would make quite a dent in your bank balance if you bought it outside one of the Nolah mattress sales. So if you've always fancied a luxury mattress, now is a great time to buy one as you can save up to $750 on the Evolution 15” with the discount code TRNOLAH. That will get you a queen size for $1,549 (was $2,299), plus you’ll get free bedding worth $178 to further increase your savings.

3. Nolah Natural 11” Mattress deals The Nolah mattress that’s as good for the planet as it is for your sleep Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 11” | Turn: Yes, every 3-6 months | Filling: Organic cotton cover, organic wool layer, Talalay latex comfort and transition layers, HDMax Tri-Zone support coil system, organic wool and cotton bottom layer, organic cotton bottom cover | Comfort: Luxury Firm | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | MSRP: $1,499 – $2,099 Made with eco-friendly materials Breathable organic cotton and wool Long-lasting Talalay latex You want a less bouncy bed

Good sleep shouldn’t cost the earth, so if you’re keen to make the switch to eco-friendly bedding, then take a look at the Nolah Natural 11”. Made with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification, this non-toxic mattress features a range of ecologically sourced materials, from organic cotton and wool to hypoallergenic Talalay latex.

Products containing naturally sourced materials often cost a premium, and the Natural 11” comes with a fairly high RRP (from $1,499 when not on sale). Taking advantage of one of the Nolah mattress sales therefore makes a lot of sense. This month you can save $550 on a Twin, Twin XL or Full size, or $650 if you choose a Queen, King or Cal king size and you use the discount code TRNOLAH at checkout.

The only downside is that you won’t get two free pillows when you purchase a Natural 11”, but you are saving a big chunk of money on an all-natural mattress that is very well priced compared to similar organic beds.

Do I need a Nolah mattress discount code?

No, with these Nolah mattress deals, you don't need to input a discount code in order to get money off your purchase. Simply choose the mattress you want, head to the checkout and your discount will be applied automatically when you go to pay.

However, here's a bonus saving for you: input the code TRNOLAH at checkout and you'll receive an additional $50 off the price of your chosen mattress, making it even more of a bargain.

Nolah Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals 2022: what we expect

The good news is that Nolah Black Friday deals are a thing – the company usually takes part in the annual shopping extravaganza, and tends to offer some very generous discounts.

Last year, for example, you could save up to $700 on the range-topping Evolution 15” – which is essentially the same as the current offer – and also get your hands on a range of other budget bedroom furniture. The year before, it was possible to save as much as $800 on the aforementioned hybrid.

Those previous Nolah mattress deals indicate that there will be a similar offering this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, if you're not ready to upgrade your bedroom just yet, there's sure to be another opportunity soon. To give you an idea of what bedroom discounts might be available in November, take a look at our previous guides to the best Black Friday mattress deals and Cyber Monday mattress deals.

