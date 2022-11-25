Black Friday mattress deals 2022: up to 50% off Saatva, Nectar, Purple and more

It's Black Friday, and today's the day to pick up a new mattress. However, not all Black Friday mattress deals are created equal. We've been monitoring prices for a couple of years now, so we can tell the good deals from the ones that aren't anything special. In this article, we've collated the offers worth paying attention to in this year's sales. This is the shopping event that traditionally brings with the lowest prices of the year, with brands bundling in extra free gifts, like pillows, sheets and mattress protectors to amp up the value further

We've also factored in our extensive mattress testing experience to recommend different options for different sleep styles and preferences – use the navigation bar to hop to the section you want. If you're only just starting with your research, consult our best mattress guide first; it's packed with info to help you make the right choice.

Many brands launched their Black Friday pricing around a week ago, but a handful have bumped up their discount today, and now you can finally be sure that prices aren't going to drop further. While the mattress sales are mega, they're not the only way thing discounted this holiday season – our general Black Friday deals page is your one-top shop to all the best offers.

Now let's take a look at the very best Black Friday mattress deals and sales for 2022...

Black Friday mattress sales to shop now

Best Black Friday mattress deals

We'll be keeping this section updated with all the best Black Friday sales as soon as they go live.

(opens in new tab) 1. Saatva Classic mattress: from $935 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Editor's pick - The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid mattress that's available in three different sleep feels and two sizes, and it's our favorite mattress overall right now. Our exclusive discount knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000, which means a queen costs $1,395. That's incredible value for what you're getting. In our Saatva Classic review (opens in new tab), our testers found it was comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. The extras are great too: you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our deal runs through November, and undercuts the general Saatva Black Friday mattress deal quite considerably on almost all models and sizes. If you're on a smaller budget, enjoy the body-hugging feel of memory foam, or share a bed with a particularly restless partner, check out the Nectar memory foam model (opens in new tab) below instead. Otherwise, we'd confidently recommend the Saatva to pretty much everyone.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $544 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best memory foam mattress - The Nectar is a great all-rounder memory foam mattress that will suit plenty of tastes and sleep styles. The Black Friday sale knocks 33% off everything, which takes the price of a queen down to $669. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints, or who shares a bed with a partner. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to make sure it suits you. Anyone who shouldn't buy this deal? Well, if you're in need of bedding, be aware that in the regular Nectar deal, the mattress itself will be maybe $50 more expensive (depending on size), but you'll get a free bedding bundle included, which might offset that higher price if you need those extras.

(opens in new tab) 3. Helix Midnight mattress: was $849 now from $699 at Helix (opens in new tab)

Best for side sleepers - The Helix Midnight is a softer memory foam mattress that's especially geared towards side sleepers. Right now there's between $150 and $250 off all sizes for Black Friday, with two pillows thrown in for free. That drops the cost of a queen size down to $999. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab), our testing panel was especially impressed with this mattress' temperature-regulating properties (and there's the option of a cooling cover upgrade too), and found the softer sleep feel provided welcome cushioning around the shoulders and hips in a side sleeping position, as well as effectively absorbing motion from anyone you're sharing the bed with. You'll get free US shipping and a 100-night trial to make sure it suits you. Front sleepers (and perhaps also back sleepers) might need something firmer and more supportive, like the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Cheaper alterative to Saatva - The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is a great choice for those who want a luxurious feeling hybrid mattress, but who can't quite stretch to the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab). In the Black Friday mattress sales, there's 25% off and up to $599 worth of sleep accessories bundled in, which makes it incredible value. With this offer, a queen sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is $899. In our DreamCloud mattress review, (opens in new tab) we found this mattress does a superb job of regulating temperature, thanks to gel-infused memory foam, an innerspring layer that allows for movement of air, and a quilted foam and cashmere top layer that's designed to wick away moisture. It's an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of a pressure-relieving memory foam, but wants something more responsive, with a little bounce. We rated this bed a 7.5 out of 10 in firmness – that'll suit most people, although if you're light in weight or lie on your side, you could consider a softer option such as the Helix Midnight (opens in new tab). You get a whole year to decide whether you like it, and there's a forever warranty too.

(opens in new tab) 5. Purple Plus mattress: was $1,499 now from $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Best for pressure relief - The Purple Plus is made with this brand's flexible, durable and cushioning 'GelFlex grid', alongside an additional layer of foam layer to amp up the softness (that's the 'Plus' bit). The Black Friday mattress deal offers discounts across the full range, with $200 off all sizes of the Purple Plus, with a queen coming in at $1,699. You're getting similar benefits to memory foam – motion isolation, pressure relief – but the grid is more naturally breathable, so a good choice if you know you sleep hot. The Purple Plus comes with a risk-free 100-night trial, as well as free delivery and returns, and a 10-year warranty. Any caveats to be aware of? Despite the foam rails around the edge of the mattress, edge support is still pretty average compared to the competition. This also isn't the very best price we've seen on the Plus. Purple's discounts are less rare and less predictable than other brands', so it's hard to predict if or when we'll see a better price though.

US cheap mattress deals

You don't need to spend loads to get a decent mattress. Our best cheap mattress picks offer a lot for a low price, and some have dropped in price even further for Black Friday. For a spare room, an occasional mattress or a dorm room, they should fit the bill perfectly.

(opens in new tab) Siena Mattress: from $499 now from $299 at Siena Sleep (opens in new tab)

Siena has stuck to its evergreen sale for Black Friday, but it's so cheap that we're not really complaining. The deal knocks the price of a queen size down to $499, which is ridiculously good value. For a budget bed, this mattress offers great temperature regulation, low motion transfer and excellent edge support. It's comparable to the Nectar, but much firmer, so perhaps a better choice for front or back sleepers. You'll have 180 nights to trial the Siena at home, and it comes with a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This Nectar mattress sits is always excellent value for money, and for Black Friday it's around $100 cheaper than the usual price. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we were impressed with this all-foam bed's temperature regulation and support-to-comfort balance. Note, you won't get your usual accessories bundle. You'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Allswell mattress: was $339 now from $254.25 at Allswell (opens in new tab)

The Allswell is already extremely budget-friendly – especially for a hybrid – but this brand has done what not many others have, and actually bumped up its discounts for Black Friday. Today, there's 25% off, which takes the price of a queen to $336.75. The design includes quilted memory foam, poly-foam and pocketed coils, and it offers good motion isolation and decent temperature regulation. It's a great option for back and front sleepers of light and average weight.

(opens in new tab) Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $274 now from $191 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

The Dreamfoam Essential is a budget-friendly cooling mattress that's available in five different heights, from a minimal 6" to a more luxurious 14". For most adults, we'd recommend a minimum of 10" tall – a queen size of which will cost you $489.30 in the Brooklyn Bedding Black Friday sale. The foam is open-cell, to promote airflow, and comes with gel swirled through it for extra cooling clout.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $474 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Okay it's not budget budget, but it's our favorite inexpensive cooling mattress, and we've got a code to make it even cheaper than the usual sale price. As well as packing some strong chilling powers for an affordable price, it's also excellent when it comes to reducing motion transfer – great if you have a restless partner. The general sale gets you 35% off (which is actually the evergreen deal), but if you pop the code EXTRA25 in at the checkout, you'll get a further 25% off sale price. There's also free pillows and a sheet set bundled in.

Best bed-in-a-box deals

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar's Memory Foam mattress is one of the best bed-in-a-box options you can get. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found a lot to love about it; it's firm and supportive and it won't overheat you in the night. In its current sale Nectar's knocking a whole 33% off, so you can buy a queen for $699. You won't get Nectar's usual accessories bundle, but it's the best price you'll see on the mattress itself, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $849 $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight's hybrid design with a mix of foam and coils makes it a top bed-in-a-box, and in our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it supportive (if just a little soft) with strong temperature regulation. With Helix's Black Friday sale there's up to $450 off mattresses; in this case you can take $250 off a queen size and pay £999, with two Dream pillows worth $150 included, plus free US shipping and a 100-night trial.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Mattress: from $799 $599 plus accessories at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

In our DreamCloud Mattress review (opens in new tab) we rated this bed-in-a-box as an affordable alternative to luxury hybrids, with excellent pressure relief, temperature regulation and motion transfer. This pricing has been in place since mid-October, but will still get you a queen size DreamCloud for $100 less than you'd usually pay. There's up to $599 of accessories included, as well as free shipping and a 365-night trial.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

The Purple Plus mattress improves on the original Purple mattress by adding an extra foam layer that makes it feel less bouncy but more cushioned, while the 2" Purple Grid cradles your pressure points and helps with cooling too. It's suitable for most sleeping styles and provides fantastic motion isolation, which is good news for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner. Purple's current offer reduces every size by $200, so you can get a queen for $1,699, with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,214 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

Looking for an eco-friendly bed-in-a-box? The Avocado Green mattress could be what you're after, made with 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool and cotton. As well as latex it features an innerspring layer to maximize support, and it's rated medium-firm. Avocado is currently discounting the Green mattress as well as offering 10% off with the SAVE10 code, which means you can get a queen for $1,709, with free shipping and a 1-year trial.

(opens in new tab) Casper Original: was from $895 now $805 at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Original is the cheapest of Casper's mattresses, and its got around 10% off in the Black Friday sale. The all-foam design has three zones, to offer extra softness (or improved support) where it's needed. A perforated top layer improves breathability. You could save up to $175 in this sale, with a queen size coming in at $1,165.

(opens in new tab) AS3 Hybrid: from $1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep (opens in new tab)

Award-winning bed brand Amerisleep's mattresses all use something called Bio-Pur instead of memory foam. This plant-based foam is designed to be more breathable and responsive, which is good news if you sleep hot, or if you appreciate being able to move around easily in the night. The AS3 is the brand's best-seller, and has a medium sleep feel that's suitable for all sleep styles. In the current sale there's $450 off any mattress, which takes the price down to $1,299 for a queen.

Best memory foam mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $599 $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This Nectar mattress sits at the top of our best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) guide, and it's suitable for a wide range of sleepers. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it firm and comfortable without getting too hot. Nectar is taking 33% off in its current sale, which means you can get a queen for $699, but without Nectar's usual sleep accessories bundle; nevertheless this is still a great deal, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

We rate the Cocoon by Sealy Chill as a top choice for hot sleepers on a budget; it has excellent cooling properties while being great at pressure relief, and it's suitable for most sleeping positions. In the regular Cocoon by Sealy sale (opens in new tab) you can get 35% off MSRO, with up to $199 of pillows and sheets thrown in, so you can have a queen size for 799 (was $1,239), which is truly excellent value for money on a popular cooling mattress. There's free shipping, a 100-night trial, and 10 year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Zinus Green Tea Mattress: from $135.99 $104.81 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You might not get much in the way of fancy materials and features in the Zinus Green Tea mattress, but for its low price it's still a strong option. Amazon's the official place to buy it, and stock can be patchy, but if you shop at the right time you can grab a bargain. The queen size mattress with a 10" depth can usually be had for about $299, which is amazing value for a three-layer memory foam mattress.

(opens in new tab) Bear Original mattress: from $748 $487 + sleep bundle at Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear Original is an all-foam mattress that's designed to promote healthy spinal alignment. It's recommended for athletes and back pain, as well as offering great value for money. With this Black Friday mattress deal, there's 35% off all sizes, and you'll get a bedding bundle that includes two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector thrown in for free. A queen costs $649.

(opens in new tab) Loom & Leaf mattress: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The high-end Loom & Leaf mattress from Saatva is a more expensive memory foam mattress, but it's worth it: quality materials, great support and lots of pressure relief. We have an exclusive link for you that knocks $400 off all sizes, which is an excellent discount (and far better than the $225-$250 off you'll get in the general Saatva Black Friday mattress sale). You can get a queen for $1,795, down from £2,195.

(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress: was from $2,395 now $1,198 + 2 free pillows at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

For Black Friday, Ghostbed has knocked 50% off the full range, and is including two free pillows too. If you're a side sleeper, check out the GhostBed Luxe. This soft mattress offers plenty of pressure relief around the hips and shoulders, as well as excellent motion isolation (which makes it a great choice for those sharing a bed). At full price it's a little overpriced, but this offer makes it much better value. In our GhostBed Luxe review, our tester said that while it's not the 'coolest bed in the world', it's definitely cool for an all-foam mattress. With this offer, a queen size is down to $1,485.

Best mattress for side sleepers deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $849 $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight is a fine option for side sleepers; it's supportive (if a little on the soft side) and one of the best hybrid mattresses (opens in new tab) you can get. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that it delivered plenty of comfort along with strong temperature regulation. With Helix's Black Friday sale there's up to $450 off mattresses; in the case of the Helix Midnight you can take $250 off a queen size and pay £999 ($100 cheaper than usual), with two Dream pillows worth $150 included, plus free US shipping and a 100-night trial.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

While the Purple Plus mattress is suitable for most sleeping styles, it's particularly good for side sleepers. Its Purple Grid will cradle your hips and shoulders (while also helping with cooling), and it has an extra foam layer that makes it feel less bouncy but more cushioned; you'll also get great motion isolation, which is good news for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner. Purple's current offer reduces every size by $200, so you can get a queen for $1,699, with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $599 $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar boasts that its Memory Foam mattress is like sleeping on a cloud, and it's an excellent choice for side sleepers. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it to be firm and supportive, and that it won't overheat you in the night. Nectar's taking 33% off in its current sale, so you can buy a queen for $699, but without Nectar's usual accessories bundle. Despite that, this is still a worthwhile discount, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $935 $710 at Saatva

(opens in new tab)Saatva is renowned for its luxurious mattresses, and as we noted in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), this one delivers a luxury hotel feel complete with strong lumbar support and lots of pressure relief for your shoulders if you're a side sleeper. Using our link (above) you'll get a blanket $400 off all sizes, which is far cheaper than Saatva general offer (unless you're buying the twin, which doesn't make the cutoff for our discount to kick in). A Saatva Classic queen size can be yours for a very reasonable $1,395.

(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $2,395 $1,198 at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

In our GhostBed Luxe mattress review (opens in new tab) we concluded that this is a brilliant mattress for side sleepers, with plenty of sink and pressure relief, good motion isolation and impressive cooling, but found it to be a bit too soft for back or front sleepers. It's on the expensive side, however, but there's up to 50% off at GhostBed right now, so you can get a queen size for $1,485, with two luxury Ghost pillows included as well as 10 years' accidental mattress protection, a 101-night trial, free shipping and 25-year warranty.

Hybrid mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $849 $749 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

If you prefer a softer sleep surface, check out the Helix Midnight. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that it delivered plenty of comfort – especially for side sleepers – along with strong temperature regulation. The Helix's Black Friday sale knocks up to $450 off mattresses; in the case of the Helix Midnight you can take $250 off a queen size and pay £999. You'll get two Dream pillows worth $150 included for free.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $935 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is a luxurious mattress that combines bouncy innersprings with foam rails for edge support. Choose between 3 sleep feels and 2 heights. Our exclusive discount knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000, which means a queen costs $1,395. That's incredible value for what you're getting. In our Saatva Classic review (opens in new tab), we found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. Because the foam is found only in the perimeter of this mattress, you won't get that 'hugging' sleep feel that you will with a hybrid with an upper layer of memory foam.

(opens in new tab) Casper Original Hybrid mattress: was $1,295 , now from $1,100 at Casper (opens in new tab)

This mattress is similar to the popular Casper Original, but with an added layer of springs to enhance overall breathability as well as boosting support. It's the highest-rated of all of Casper's mattresses, and there's up to $325 off in the Black Friday sale, with the queen coming in at $1,445. You'll also get free delivery, a 100-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is 25% off in the Black Friday mattress sales, with up to $599 worth of sleep accessories bundled in, which makes it incredible value. With this offer, a queen sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is $899. In our DreamCloud mattress review, (opens in new tab) this mattress scored highly on temperature regulation. It's an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of a pressure-relieving memory foam, but wants something more responsive, with a little bounce.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15: was from $1,599 now $999 + 2 pillows at Nolah (opens in new tab)

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a top-class hybrid mattress that we'd recommend to those who sleep on their back or stomach. It excels when it comes to motion isolation, too, which is good news if you have a restless bed-mate. The Black Friday deal gets you discounts across the full Nolah range, with a maximum discount of $1,200 off the Evolution 15 – a queen is now $1,599. This is a deal we see regularly from Nolah, and it also matches last year's Black Friday offer, so you won't be paying over the odds, but equally there's no hurry to buy.

Best luxury mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Birch Luxe Natural mattress: was $1,849 now from $1,449 at Birch (opens in new tab)

Birch is the 'natural' mattress brand that's a sister to Helix. It specializes in organic mattresses, and right now there's $400 off mattresses and 2 free Eco-Rest pillows included. If it's luxury you're after, you should pick the Luxe mattress. It comes with a quilted organic cotton pillow top, three organic cashmere and wool comfort layers, and the improved, zoned support.

(opens in new tab) The WinkBed Mattress: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds (opens in new tab)

The WinkBed Mattress is handcrafted in the US and is available in four firmness options to suit a range of sleeping positions and body types (including a Plus option for heavier bodies). The 5-layer design includes a stay-cool eucalyptus cover, gel-infused pillow top and motion-absorbing foam, as well as pocket coils to support your back and keep you properly aligned. The Black Friday deal gets you $300 off all sizes, which means a queen size now costs $1,499 (was $1,799). That's the same price it's been for ages, so nothing especially special, although still a decent price.

(opens in new tab) Sedona Elite: was $1,249 now from $874.30 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

The Sedona Elite is Brooklyn Bedding's most luxurious option, with a medium sleep feel that should suit side sleepers especially well. The design features two layers of different sized coils for custom support and breathability, while a top layer of copper-infused foam provides cushioned comfort without trapping body heat. It's handcrafted in Arizona, and for Black Friday it's 30% off, taking the price of a queen down to $1,679.30.

(opens in new tab) Avocado Luxury Organic mattress: was $2,799 now from $2,519 at Avocado Green (opens in new tab)

Updated for 2022, the fanciest of Avocado's mattresses has an impressive 17 layers, and includes organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, as well as pocketed coils arranged in five zones for support and motion isolation. There are two sleep feels to choose between, and if you go for the plus version, it's 17" thick – slightly ridiculous, but undoubtedly luxurious. There's 10% off in the Black Friday mattress sales.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $935 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Classic is our very favorite mattress because it delivers hotel-level comfort as well as excellent support and cooling. Pick from three firmness options and two heights, to suit your exact preferences (the thicker option feels more luxurious, in our opinion). We have an exclusive code that knocks $400 off the twin XL and up, reducing the price of the queen size to $1,395, which is the lowest price we've seen in 6 months. If you want the twin, you're best off not using our link and buying via the general sale.

Organic mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,214 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

The Avocado Green mattress is billed as America's best rated certified organic mattress, and features a design that includes 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool and cotton. As well as latex it features an innerspring layer to maximize support, and it's rated medium-firm. For Black Friday there's 10% off with the SAVE10 code, which means you can get a queen for $1,709, with free shipping and a 1-year trial.

(opens in new tab) Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,399 now from $999 at Birch (opens in new tab)

The handcrafted (in the USA) Birch Natural Mattress is well-priced for the premium certified materials used to make it, and for the support and comfort it's designed to provide. The firmer sleep feel is great for back and front sleepers, and we rate it highly on cooling, thanks in part to the breathable wool top layer. The Black Friday early access mattress deal gets you $400 off any size, so it's especially good value on the smaller options. With this offer, a queen size drops to $1,449 (from $1,849). It's not the cheapest we've seen this bed, but it's still a strong offer.

Should you wait for a Black Friday mattress deal?

For the lowest price wait until mid-late November

Buy earlier if you don't want to risk delivery delays

We recommend waiting until at least mid-November if you're looking to get the best Black Friday mattress deal possible. That's generally when we've seen the lowest prices and most free gifts in previous years. Last year, prices didn’t fall quite as low as usual overall – some companies were still struggling with material shortages and supply chain issues following the pandemic. We can’t be sure that mattress prices will return to their historic lows this November, especially given the general rise in list prices from most brands over the summer, although we have seen some positive signs.

We're confident we will see the lowest prices of the year during Thanksgiving week, so do hang on if you want the biggest bargain possible. However, if you're just looking to make a good saving, and don't mind if the price drops again by another $50/£50, the early mattress Black Friday deals usually offer good value for money – and you'll avoid any potential delivery delays later in November.

Black Friday mattress deals: our predictions

(Image credit: Future)

When will the best Black Friday mattress deals start in 2022? We predict that most of the best Black Friday mattress deals will be available in Thanksgiving week, from as early as November 21. That’s four days ahead of Black Friday, which falls on November 25. In past years, we've seen early access Black Friday deals appearing up to five or six weeks before the big day. That hasn't really happened this year – in late October, we only saw a couple of Black Friday-branded deals from the major sleep brands (in the US, a DreamCloud Better than Black Friday deal, and in the UK, the Emma Halloween Black Friday event). Compare that to last year, when Avocado, Bear and Layla had all launched early Black Friday sales by the end of October (these weren't their final offers – prices dropped by $25-$100 over the following weeks). The offers then rolled over into Cyber Monday mattress deals, but changed only in name. While the timeline is delayed compared to last year, we are expecting brands to start pulling the trigger on their early access deals within the first two weeks of November.

Will Nectar launch a flash mattress sale before Black Friday?

(Image credit: Nectar)

Nectar tends to buck the Black Friday mattress deal trend by offering its best pricing in a flash sale, rather than on Black Friday itself, when the deal reverts to the brand's standard offer. We’re expecting the popular sleep brand to launch a flash sale in the first week of November, and we predict a 25% discount, before the company then reverts back to its usual year-round offer (which is still great value: $200 off plus around $499 of free gifts (opens in new tab).

This would be in line with what we've seen previously. In 2021, it was a 48-hour flash sale on 6-7 November. There was 25% off all Nectar mattresses, taking a queen-size Nectar Memory Foam mattress to just $675 (but without any free gifts). The year before, Nectar also offered a 25% discount on all mattresses on November 1.

This year, we've also seen a few random flash sales offering similarly low pricing at other points in the year. For example, there was one in early May 2022.

We're expecting big savings on mattresses online and in-store again this year, whether you're shopping in the US or UK. Online deals tend to be extremely competitive: many of the newer wave of mattresses are made by online-only companies, which have fewer costs to pass onto consumers than their bricks-and-mortar rivals. But there will be plenty of big price cuts in-store too, as retailers look to clear older stock.

If you're looking for a mid-range or premium mattress, we recommend buying directly from the brand, rather than via a third-party retailer such as Amazon. That’s because the deals are usually the same, or very similar, and there’s less margin for error around the extended sleep trials, warranties and free gifts that come with this calibre of mattress. (You'll find plenty of complaints on Amazon about this not being the case.)

With that in mind, we’re expecting some of the best Black Friday mattress deals to be at Nectar, Saatva, Purple, Helix and Plush Beds - the latter offered a significant price cut of up to $1,250 off its Botanical Bliss mattress last year - and that 'best ever offer' has been carried through to 2022.

If you’re looking for a budget mattress, however, such as the Zinus Green Tea mattress, Amazon often has some of the lowest prices in November. And if don’t mind choosing an older model, Macy (opens in new tab)’s always has a strong selection of closeout deals over Black Friday - there’s usually a few hundred dollars off older mattresses from Sealy and Serta. These are classified as clearance merchandise, though, so you won’t be able exchange, return or receive a price adjustment on them if they’re not right, and they’re not covered by any warranties for existing or future damage.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress?

(Image credit: Serta)

Short answer: yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to buy a new mattress in both the US and UK. That’s because, as a rule, mattress prices are the lowest you’ll find them all year. However, Black Friday isn’t the only time prices drop this low - we often see Black Friday pricing reappear during the President’s Day mattress sales in February, as retailers look to entice people to start spending again after the holiday sales period.

There are plenty of other big mattress sales throughout the year, too. Any national holiday normally has big mattress discounts - the classic is the Memorial Day mattress sales in May, but there are July 4th mattress sales, Labor Day mattress sales and so on.

It's important to point out, though, that while the discounts may look the same in each sale, the actual prices often aren’t. Typically the best time to save money on a mattress is Black Friday and President’s Day; the next lowest prices are usually found on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day; and the worst time to buy a mattress is in the summer sales and the end of October, when many companies hike up their prices before dropping them for Black Friday. Mattresses can cost up to $200 more over the summer and in late October than they do in late November (even if they have the same ‘discount’).

Is it better to buy a mattress on Black Friday or before?

Most brands drop their Black Friday pricing early

Buying early could mean shorter delivery times

Most brands will launch their Black Friday pricing a week or even two before the big day itself. So should you buy your mattress before Black Friday? The benefit of buying early is that by getting ahead of the rush, you might dodge a long delivery time. There's also the issue of stock selling out. This is rare – but not unheard of – on current lines, but much more common if you're buying a discounted past-season model.

The risk of buying early is that it requires you to be able to tell when a brand has launched its Black Friday pricing. It won't always be clear, as often we'll see the name of a deal change but the offer itself stay the same. We can help you out here. We've been covering Black Friday mattress sales for a number of years now and have a pretty good idea of how different brands behave, so we'll let you know when you're good to shop, and when you should hang on a bit.

How else can I save? Should I look for older models?

If you're shopping third party, in particular, you'll often find mega discounts on older mattress models as retailers seek to shift dead stock. While the savings are appealing, make sure you read the small print. Often, these will be classed as final sale which means you won’t be able exchange, return or receive a price adjustment on it if isn't right, and it won't be covered by any warranties for existing or future damage.

If you're shopping an older model, avoid being blinded by a massive discount, and remember to check the reviews to make sure it's not a false economy.

5 tips for buying a mattress online

(Image credit: Getty)

Buying a mattress online is quick, easy and often cheaper than buying from a physical store. Delivery is free, and all the best mattresses now come with long risk-free trials so you can test them properly - by sleeping on them - rather than lying on them for five minutes in a showroom. If you don’t like one, you’ll get a full refund and the company will collect it (usually for free; sometimes less a small collection fee).

We’re fully signed up converts to buying mattresses online: the home trials make it far more likely that you’ll end up with the right mattress, and we like that you get more for your money. We also love how easy it is. But if you've never done it before, the process might seem daunting - so to help you feel at ease, here are five pro tips for buying a mattress online on Black Friday.

1. Look for at least a 60-night trial

The best way to know whether a mattress is right for you is to sleep on it - a quick showroom test just doesn't cut it. Most leading brands and retailers offer a risk-free trial for exactly this reason, and we recommend looking for a minimum trial period of least 60 days to give your body time to get used to a new mattress (more on that below).

We'll make sure all the top picks in our Black Friday mattress sale round-up come with at least a 60-night trial. In fact, the majority will likely come with 100-nights, and some, such as Nectar, give you an entire year to decide whether you like their mattresses.

2. Check for free returns

Most leading brands offer a full refund and free returns if you decide a mattress isn't right for you, as part of their risk-free trial. However, some companies do charge a small fee for collection – Saatva charges a $75 pick up fee, for example – so do check the policy first.

3. Try a new mattress for three weeks

Don't give up on a mattress if it isn't immediately comfortable. It can take up to 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress – especially if you were previously sleeping on an older or less supportive bed. Even the best mattress in the world could cause aches and pains as your body gets used to it, so make sure you stick a new one out for three weeks before deciding whether you like it or not.

4. Buy from the manufacturer directly (or read third-party T&Cs)

We usually recommend buying mid-range and premium mattresses directly from the manufacturer so that you can make the most of their generous sleep trial and warranties. Yes, the likes of Amazon and other retailers advertise the same trial and warranty - but if you buy through a third-party you're automatically subject to their return policy, not those of the manufacturer.

To be eligible for the manufacturer’s trial and warranty, you’ll need to register the mattress on their database after buying it. We've seen regular complaints in Amazon’s mattress listings from customers claiming to have been told by the manufacturer that their sleep trial and warranty won’t be honored on Amazon purchases. (So if you do buy through a third party, register your mattress with the manufacturer as soon as you can.)

5. Do the elbow test to get the right size

Not sure what size mattress to get? Do the elbow test. Lie back with your hands behind your head. If you share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching your side of the bed or your partner's elbow; if you don't share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching either side of the bed.

What type of mattress should I buy?

While personal preference and circumstances will come into it, here are our rules of thumb when it comes to the kind of mattress that will recommend each sleep style.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key considerations for choosing a mattress Sleep position Main pressure points affected Recommended firmness Recommended mattress type Side Shoulders, hips, knees Medium Latex, memory foam, hybrid Front Head, shoulders, knees Medium-firm, firm Innerspring, hybrid Back Head, shoulder blades, sacrum, heels Medium-firm, firm Hybrid, latex Combination Any of the above Medium Latex, memory foam

3 top mattresses to look for on Black Friday 2022

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic mattress The best high-end mattress: superb comfort, support and durability for less than its luxury rivals Specifications Type: traditional Material: hybrid innerspring Firmness: soft (3), luxury firm (5.5), firm (8) Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Trial length: 180 nights Shipping: free Returns: $99 Warranty: 15-year limited Price range: $849 - $2,099 Best for: all sleepers, hot sleepers, back pain, couples specifications Condition New Bed Size California King, Full, King, Queen, Split King, Twin, Twin XL $825 (opens in new tab) at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) $935 (opens in new tab) at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent back support + Customizable firmness and height + Superb temperature regulation + Free white glove delivery Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to refund or exchange

The Saatva Classic is the flagship mattress from premium sleep brand Saatva, and we think it’s the best mattress you can buy. This luxury hybrid innerspring combines the superior support of traditional springs with the comfort and advanced features of the latest mattresses. It’s the best of both worlds: you get excellent pressure relief in all sleeping positions, while staying cool and well-supported at night. The Saatva Classic is competitively priced for a luxury hybrid too, starting from under $900 for a twin.

We think you'll be able to buy a queen size Saatva Classic for between $1,199-$1,299 in the company's Black Friday mattress sale. That's considerably cheaper than it currently is: right now, a queen-size Saatva Classic is the most expensive it's been all year, at $1,394 (down from $1,595 thanks to a $200 discount). We do expect the price to fall over the coming weeks - hopefully to the same price as last year ($1,199 for a queen size) but supply chain issues across the mattress industry make this year's deals harder to predict.

(Image credit: Nectar)

2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress The best-value mattress with $399 of free gifts and a year-long trial Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: foam Firmness: medium firm (6.5) Height: 12 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: forever Price range: $798 - $1,598 Best for: all sleepers, couples, tight budgets specifications Colour White Condition New Bed Size Full, King, Twin $359 (opens in new tab) at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) $399 (opens in new tab) at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab) $602 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great motion isolation + Good pressure relief + 365-night sleep trial + Forever warranty Reasons to avoid - Some find it warm

The Nectar Memory Foam is a mid-range, all-foam mattress and one of the best in the US and UK for anyone on a tight budget. It’s the most popular and affordable option in Nectar’s range, offering strong performance in key areas including support, pressure relief and motion isolation, and is well-suited to anyone who loves the 'hugging' feeling of memory foam - you sink into this mattress when you sleep. If you're a particularly hot sleeper, though, we'd recommend the Saatva instead. The Nectar Memory Foam does have a cooling cover (and we didn't overheat when we tested it), but all-foam mattresses are warmer than hybrids and spring-based options as a rule.

Where the Nectar Memory Foam mattress excels is value for money: it significantly undercuts many of its competitors on price. In the US, it's sold with a permanent $400 discount and $399-worth of free gifts (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector), while in the UK it's frequently sold with up to a 40% discount and a free pillow. There's also a generous year-long risk-free trial to decide whether it's right for you, and a forever warranty. Will these offers improve even more on Black Friday? We don't expect the current US deal to be beaten, no, and the current UK deal is already very strong too.

(Image credit: Zinus)

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress The best budget mattress under $500 Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: foam Firmness: medium firm (6.5) Height: 6-12 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: 10 years Price range: $177 - $644 Best for: tight budgets, kids, spare rooms specifications Colour Black, Green, Grey, White Condition New Bed Size Full, King, Queen, Twin, Twin XL $112.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $168.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $379.99 (opens in new tab) at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good pressure relief + A great budget mattress Reasons to avoid - Hot sleepers will find warm - Not great for heavier people

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is the cheapest in our best mattress guide, and a top choice for anyone on a tight budget. This all-foam mattress has three layers, and comes in four different depths: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches. The thinnest costs around $189 for a queen size on Amazon, while the thickest costs around $415.

Our reviewers tested the 10-inch version (we wouldn’t recommend anything thinner than 10 inches for most adults) and found it performed well for the price. The mattress has a classic memory foam feel, with good pressure relief, support and spinal alignment. We also found there to be minimal motion transfer, making it a good choice for couples.

Don’t expect to see the same premium materials and features here as with the other mattresses in our guide. Aside from the green tea and charcoal-infused memory foam - which is designed to remove odors and help keep your mattress feeling fresh - there are no bells and whistles. But the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam does what it’s meant to do: it’s comfortable, supportive and the price is great. We think it’s one of the best budget mattresses you can buy.