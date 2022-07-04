4th of July mattress sales 2022: the 39 best deals live now

The 4th of July mattress sales are live right now and there are some big savings on a wide range of top-rated mattresses from the likes of Purple, Casper, Nectar, Saatva and Tempur-Pedic. We're casting our expert eye over the deals as they arrive and are including only the very best ones right here.

So if you’ve been holding out for a comfy new mattress at a much cheaper price, you’re in luck as nearly all of this year’s best mattresses are featured in this year's July 4th mattress sales. This includes two of our top-tested beds, the Nectar Mattress and the Saatva Classic, plus some great affordable hybrid and memory foam mattresses from as little as $164 for a queen size.

Whether you’re looking for a cheap bed-in-a-box, a mattress that’s good for back pain, or a top-rated memory foam mattress for all sleep positions, there are plenty on sale right now to celebrate the 4th of July. We've compared these prices to the best deals spotted in the Memorial Day mattress sales and during Black Friday, and while a few aren't as good, many are the same, making now a good time to buy.

Our 4th of July mattress sale guide includes only the top offers, chosen based on their value for money and how well we rated the mattresses during testing. Most come with free bedding bundles to boost your savings by a few hundred dollars in some cases. Read on now for the best sales live today...

4th of July mattress sale: Expert's pick

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

This 10-inch medium-firm memory foam mattress sits in our memory foam mattress guide and is a superb value cooling mattress that suits most people. The cover is made with phase-change material to regulate your temperature as you sleep - a must for summer - and the comfy memory foam delivers a relaxing, body-cradling feel. A queen size costs $799 and you get up to $199 of free cooling bedding. This deal is part of the early Cocoon by Sealy 4th of July mattress sale and we don't expect it to get any better come Monday, so now is a great time to buy.

The 10 best 4th of July mattress sales live now

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

We loved sleeping on the Nectar Memory Foam bed-in-a-box and rated it 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab). We found it the most comfortable for side and back sleeping, but its medium-firm feel and good overall support should suit most sleep positions and body types. The edge support isn't the best though, so look at the DreamCloud mattress below if you share your bed and want strong edge support so you can sleep right up to the edges for maximum space. This fantastic deal lowers the price of a queen to $799, and you get $499-worth of free bedding. The mattress also comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) 2. Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5": from $799 $399 at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab)

The Perfect Sleeper Charlotte is a Mattress Firm exclusive, and it's the same price in the brand's 4th of July mattress sale as it was in the Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale. That means its still a good time to buy - no price hikes here, with a queen reduced to $499 (was $999). Its 10.5" tall, with a medium-plush feel offering a bit more sink-in comfort than a medium-firm. Don't panic if you sleep hot either, as the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte uses cooling gel foam to dissipate heat. Coils and foam work together to reduce pressure on your hips and back, and you’ll get 120-nights to trial it, with free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) 3. DreamCloud Mattress: from $1,273 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Discount increase: The official DreamCloud 4th of July sale is now live, and it's offering a higher saving than we saw last week. So now you can save $200 on the mattress and get $599 worth of free bedding, which is $100 more than with the previous sale offer. The Luxury Hybrid is one of America's top mattresses for back pain and a fantastic choice if the Saatva Classic is out of your price range. This medium-firm hybrid is also ideal for hot sleepers as it sleeps cooler than other hybrids we've tested. It's also much taller at a whopping 16", with dedicated lumbar support to ease aches and pains. This early access sale lowers the price of a queen DreamCloud to $999, with $599 of free luxury bedding bundled in. There's a whole year's risk-free trial too, plus a forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) 4. Casper Essential Mattress: from $445 $378.25 at Casper (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest Casper mattress we've spotted ahead of the official 4th of July mattress sales, and we would recommend it as a great guest bedroom mattress. That said, the three-layer, all-foam Essential borrows a lot of comfort and pressure relief tech from the more expensive Caspers, so it will be up to the job of replacing your main mattress. As it’s in the Final Sale section you won’t get a trial period and all sales are final, but you will get a five-year limited warranty. A queen size Essential Mattress is now reduced to $505 (was $595), and sizes are selling fast in the Casper mattress sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 5. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $299 at Siena Sleep (opens in new tab)

Like the Nectar Mattress but have a much smaller budget? Then this is the best early 4th of July mattress sale for you, as the Siena Mattress is the cheaper stable mate of the Nectar. It's been discounted by $200 ever since its release earlier this year, with a queen costing $599 (was $799). That's a very competitive price for a boxed mattress from a leading brand, and one that uses gel memory foam to increase airflow, plus motion-reducing foam so that you and your partner don't disturb each other in bed. You’ll get 180 nights to trial it, which is longer than the 100-night average.

(opens in new tab) 6. Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: from $274 $219.20 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

We think the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress above is an excellent cooling bed for the price, but if your budget won't stretch that far, this deal from Brooklyn Bedding should help you sleep cooler for less. A queen size Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam costs from $419.20 (was $524) ahead of the 4th of July mattress sales, and it comes in different heights from 6" to 14". The shallower options are good for stomach and back sleepers, while the taller options suit those seeking more cushioning. You’ll get free shipping, a 120-night trial and a 10-year warranty too.

(opens in new tab) 7. Tuft & Needle Original: from $995 $845.75 at T&N (opens in new tab)

Save 15% - This popular boxed mattress has over 34,000 user reviews and scores an overall rating of 4.6/5 stars, with customers praising its cooling support. That’s down to graphite and gel-infused memory foam, there to dissipate body heat so that it doesn’t build up in the mattress. Tuft & Needle has also designed it with Open-Cell Cooling Technology to ensure the entire mattress remains more breathable, even during summer. It’s better suited to back and stomach sleepers, as well as hot sleepers who switch sleep positions during the night. In this 4th of July mattress sale a queen size is down to $845.75 (was $995).

(opens in new tab) 8. Nolah Original 10” Mattress: from $699 $549 at Nolah (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 + free pillows - This is a great 4th of July mattress deal as you’ll save up to $400 on the Nolah Original plus you’ll get two free Squishy Pillows worth $178, taking your total saving to $578. The Original 10” is designed with Nolah’s Cooling AirFoam, created to offer higher levels of pressure relief and durability compared to standard foam. Nolah offers it on a 120-night trial, plus you’ll get a lifetime warranty - a perk also offered by the Nectar Mattress, though the Nectar has a year’s trial. If you’re dealing with aches and pains and overheating at, the Original 10” could make a big difference to your sleep.

(opens in new tab) 9. Saatva Classic: save $350 when spending $1,000 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

From $912 - Saatvais yet to launch its official 4th of July mattress sale, but in the meantime its offering $350 off all mattresses when you spend $1,000 or more. That adds up to a significant discount on our favorite mattress, the Classic. We gave this luxury innerspring hybrid a near-perfect 4.5/5 in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), and loved sleeping on the luxury firm version. The Classic comes in two heights and three different firmness levels, and is finished to a very high standard. Its an excellent mattress for back pain (its chiropractor-endorsed) and comes on a 365-night trial with lifetime warranty and free premium shipping straight to your bedroom - no unboxing for you.

(opens in new tab) 10. Sweetnight Dreamy S1 Mattress: from $621 $426 at Sweetnight (opens in new tab)

Save up to $211 - Sweet Night isn’t as established a mattress brand as the others featured in our guide, but it has a decent range of affordable boxed mattresses in a range of materials, including hybrid and memory foam. The flippable Dreamy S1 Gel Memory Foam Mattress is one of the newest additions to the brand’s growing range, and is very affordable considering it offers three firmness levels in one. The top is soft to medium-firm, while the bottom is firm - a better choice for back and stomach sleepers. The gel-infused memory foam should help regulate in-bed temperature too, so don’t run a mile if you normally sleep hot on memory foam beds.

Who has the best 4th of July mattress sale?

We've been tracking the July 4th mattress deals for a few years and while deals are available online and in store, the best sales are usually found online.

That's because online mattress manufacturers don't have the cost of bricks and mortar stores, so they can pass those savings on to you in the form of cheaper prices. They normally bundle in free bedding gifts too, making them even more competitive compared to in-store sales.

Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales of 2022 come from Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab), with its 35% mattress discount and $199 of free bedding, plus Nectar Sleep with its queen size mattress for $799 (opens in new tab) and up to $499 of free bedding. Casper is also offering up to 40% off hybrid and memory foam mattresses in its Final Sale section; an offer matched by some major discounts in the Tempur-Pedic Closeout Sale.

Other big 4th of July mattress sales to shop:

Best 4th of July mattress sales: Memory Foam

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Mattress: from $499 $399 + up to $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Save up to $599 - This is the best 4th of July mattress deal for people wanting a breathable foam mattress that suits most body types and sleep positions. The Nectar Mattress has a cool-touch cover to regulate temperature, plus stacks of medium-firm foam to balance the support you need to keep your spine aligned, all while giving you a touch of contouring comfort. During testing we found that we stayed more on top of the Nectar, rather than sinking in, making getting in and out of bed easier. The edge support is the only weak spot, but otherwise this is a fantastic boxed mattress for the price, especially with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. In the sale you’ll get a queen size for $799, plus $499 worth of free bedding (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector). It’s an unbeatable offer, rivalled closely by the Bear Original deal below.

(opens in new tab) 2. Bear Original Mattress: from $748 $524 at Bear Mattress (opens in new tab)

Save up to $611 - We love this 4th of July mattress sale from Bear. It’s a close contender to the Nectar deal above, but it doesn’t match the value of Nectar’s free bedding. With the Bear Original you save 30% on any size, which is a higher money-off saving than the Nectar ($100 off), but while Bear gives you $125 worth of free Cloud Pillows, Nectar bundles in up to $499 of bedding. A queen size Bear Original is on sale for $699 (was $998) with the code JULY30, which is an excellent price for a top-rated memory foam bed made with a focus on cooling and contouring. You’ll benefit from pressure relief across your hips, back and shoulders, plus less chance of overheating at night thanks to Bear’s use of graphite-gel foam. If you just want a high-performing memory foam mattress for an affordable price and don’t need much in the way of free bedding, pick the Bear Original over the Nectar Mattress and save $100 more.

(opens in new tab) 3. Casper Original Mattress: from $895 $695 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - With over 20,000 user reviews, this is one of the most popular memory foam mattresses on sale this 4th of July (behind the Nectar with 43K user reviews). It’s also reduced by up to $400, which is a Casper mattress deal (opens in new tab) we've seen recently but it’s still a fantastic saving on a beautifully comfortable bed. The Casper Original is made with the brand’s own 4D Sleep Technology, which focuses on keeping your spine aligned so you don’t wake up feeling stiff. It also helps control temperature better, so you sleep deeper for longer and wake up feeling more refreshed. All that and a queen is discounted to $995 (was $1,295). That’s still a premium price tag for an all-foam bed, but the Casper is incredibly well rated for all sleep positions and comes on a 120-night trial, with free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) 4. Sweet Night Dreamy S1 Gel Memory Foam Flippable Mattress: from $621 $496 at Sweet Night (opens in new tab)

Save up to $211 - We're seeing plenty of affordable memory foam mattresses on sale for this year's 4th of July celebrations, including the Dreamy S1 from Sweet Night. This brand isn't as well-known as the likes of Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud or others, but it makes a decent range of hybrid and memory foam beds with more reasonable price tags. The big draw with the Dreamy S1 is that it offers three firmness levels in one: its firm on the bottom (so stomach and back sleepers, plus heavier bodies, should pick this side), and soft to medium-firm on the top layer for a good balance of comfort and support. The use of gel-infused memory foam should help regulate temperature if you sleep hot, but this isn't a proper cooling mattress - look at our Editor's Pick, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, for a cooling mattress that costs just $799 for a queen. All foams used in the Dreamy S1 are certified toxin-free, and you'll have 100 nights to trial it at home to make sure its the best choice for you. There's also free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) 5. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Mattress: from $1,899 $1,329 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,139 - This is the cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress you can buy in the 4th of July sales and its ideal for restless sleepers who can never get comfy. The Tempur-Cloud comes in a hybrid or pure Tempur version, and the price of a queen size for both is $1,539.30 (was $2,199). That's a saving of $659 on the queen, and you'll get free shipping to your door. The Tempur Cloud is also a good choice for people dealing with back, hip and joint pain as it contours to your curves constantly during sleep to reduce pressure and help you feel more weightless. Tempur-Pedic runs a 90-night trial on this bed, which is shorter than the 100-night average but still plenty of time to help you make a decision. The sale ends today.

4th of July mattress sales: Hybrid

(opens in new tab) 1. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: from $799 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - This is DreamCloud’s best ever 4th of July mattress sale and it nets you $200 off the Luxury Hybrid in any size, plus you get up to $599 worth of free bedding (pillows, mattress protector and a sheet set). Previously DreamCloud was offering $499 of free bedding, so you’re getting more value for money with this deal. Like the Nectar Mattress, it comes on a 365-night trial with a lifetime warranty. If you change your mind about the DreamCloud during that year’s trial, you can return it for free - same as the Nectar. Those perks are hard to beat, especially with the $599 of free bedding. A queen size is down to $999 (was $1,199), and it’s the best option for anyone dealing with neck and back pain. During testing we found the DreamCloud to offer a near-perfect balance of comfort support and some of the deepest pressure relief we’ve experienced yet. Don’t miss this one.

(opens in new tab) 2. The Allswell Mattress: from $339 $254 at Allswell Home (opens in new tab)

Save up to $134 - A good mattress should solve your biggest sleep problem, and if yours is overheating and night sweats, yet you have a small budget for a new bed, this is the best 4th of July hybrid mattress sale for you. The Allswell Mattress uses natural charcoal to wick away heat and moisture, leading to dryer and cooler sleep. Temperature regulation is helped further by copper gel-infused foam, and because it’s a hybrid mattress made with coils and foam, air flows through it better anyway compared to an all-foam bed. The Allswell is a touch bouncier and softer than other medium-firm hybrids, and is very well-rated by side and back sleepers. This 25% saving is one of the best we’ve seen recently from Allswell Home, bagging you a queen size Allswell Mattress for $336 (was $449) - that’s $29 cheaper than the mattress sold for on Memorial Day.

(opens in new tab) 3. Helix Midnight Mattress: from $799 $649 at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - Helix has launched its official 4th of July mattress sale and it saves you an extra $50 compared to what we saw in the Memorial Day deals. A queen size is discounted to $1,049, with a maximum $200 off the Cal king. You’ll also get two free pillows to increase your value for money. We love the Helix Midnight mattress for side sleeping, which is no surprise considering it was designed for side sleepers above all others. That isn’t to say you won’t be comfy back and stomach sleeping on this one, but you’ll be swaddled in head to toe comfort and support when side sleeping. There’s free shipping and returns on the Helix Midnight mattress, and you’ll have 100 nights to test at home. It’s also backed by a 10-year warranty, and we expect it to last a good several years or more based on its higher build quality and premium materials.

(opens in new tab) 4. Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,198 $848 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - This is our exclusive discount with Saatva and its $100 more than the general public will save on the Classic in the brand's 4th of July mattress sale. The Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is our top-rated mattress for this year and it comes in three different firmness levels and two different heights, so all body types and sleep positions are well catered for here. Even though it had a recent price increase, it's still very competitively priced when on sale with a queen size costing $1,420 (was $1,770). You'd pay much more for a handcrafted luxury bed made with premium materials in store, and Saatva has made it even better value for money by increasing the trial period from 180 nights to a whole year, plus it has extended coverage to a lifetime warranty. You also get free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom, and Saatva will remove your old mattress too. So you're getting an excellent deal here. To hear why the Classic is so well-rated by us and customers, read our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 5. GhostBed Flex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,985 $1,257 at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,360 - This is GhostBed's best luxury hybrid mattress and we'd recommend it to sleepers who want a cooling bed that's tall (its 13"), and combines the contouring comfort of memory foam with the deeper support and pressure relief of coils. There's reinforced edge support on the GhostBed Flex too, which not only increases your sleeping space (you can sleep right up to the edge without falling off), but it makes getting in and out of bed easier. The GhostBed Flex comes in one firmness only - a medium-luxury - but this should suit most people unless you prefer a very soft or much firmer mattress. If you want more variety with your firmness levels, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid above instead (it's also cheaper, with a queen costing $1,420 compared to $1,596 for the GhostBed). All GhostBeds are made in the US, and this family-run company offers a generous 25-year discount on the Flex, plus a 101-night trial. To boost your value for money, you'll also get two free luxury pillows worth $190, plus 10-year accidental mattress protection worth up to $299 in this time-limited 4th of July sale.

4th of July mattress sales: Cooling

(opens in new tab) 1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $540 - The Chill Memory Foam is a superb value cooling mattress that’s perfect for hot sleepers on a tighter budget. In the 4th of July mattress sales you can buy a queen size Chill for $799, saving you $541 on the bed itself, plus you’ll take home $199 worth of cooling bedding. The star of the show with this mattress is the cover infused with phase change material that dissipates heat and moisture to keep you drier and fresher during sleep. So if you have night sweats or hot flashes, or you naturally overheating during sleep, you’ll be more comfortable on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. It contours to the body for comfy pressure relief in all sleep positions, and it isolates motion than the more expensive (yet cooler) hybrid version. The Chill has a medium-firm feel - the sweet spot between support and comfort for most body types, though we’d recommend looking at the hybrid if you want a firmer bed. There’s a 100 night trial on the Chill, plus free shipping.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nectar Premier Copper: from $1,299 $1,099 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,148 - While the Cocoon by Sealy Chill above is a brilliant budget cooling mattress, it doesn’t have the same level of cooling mattress technology as the Nectar Premier Copper. You’ll pay a lot more for the Nectar though, with a queen size on sale for $1,499 this 4th of July - nearly twice the price of the Chill. However the Nectar Premier Copper also comes with up to $499 of free cooling bedding ($798’s worth with the split king), and it has a longer risk-free trial of 365 nights compared to the Chill’s 100. It also wins on warranty, offering a lifetime warranty versus the Chill’s 10 years. The Nectar Premier Copper mattress uses copper fibers because copper is cooling and naturally hygienic, so mold, mildew and bacteria growth will be reduced here. Beyond that, you’ll get premium memory foam to cradle your body and help you sleep more comfortably for longer. For sheer value pick the Chill or the Brooklyn Bedding Chill (below), but if you sleep very hot and have the budget, pick the Nectar or the Serta Arctic (below).

(opens in new tab) 3. Brooklyn Bedding Chill Mattress: from $274 $205 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Save up to $287 - This sale is similar to ones we’ve seen before from Brooklyn Bedding, but it’s still impressive considering you can buy a queen size cooling mattress from just $393. That makes it even better value for smaller budgets than the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, however the Cocoon has a heat- and sweat-wicking cover infused with phase change material while the Brooklyn Chill does not. What you do get is open cell memory foam, encouraging better airflow through the layers so that heat doesn’t get trapped in the mattress. The Brooklyn Chill is on sale in every size this 4th of July, with a range of heights available from 6” to 14”. We’d recommend the 8” and 10” versions for stomach and back sleepers (they’re shallower, so they’ll be firmer), and the 10”, 12” and 14” versions to combination and side sleepers who love a plush-feeling bed. Brooklyn Bedding offers a 120-night risk-free trial on the Chill, meaning you get free shipping and free returns if you decide it isn’t the best choice for you.

(opens in new tab) 4. Serta Arctic mattress: from $2,999 $2,599 at Serta (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - If money is no object and overheating is ruining your sleep, leading you to scour the 4th of July mattress sales for a top-rated cooling mattress, then look no further than the 13.5” tall Serta Arctic. This time-limited deal saves you up to $400 on the Arctic, but curiously you’ll only save $300 on the queen size - the twin XL, king and Cal king are all $400 off. The US-made Serta Arctic is powered by a technology called the Reactex System, designed to offer 15 times more cooling power than other Serta mattresses. That should help you survive a summer heatwave or chronic overheating at any time of the year. The system relies on a mix of reactive phase change material and EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam to dissipate heat and keep the in-bed temperature cooler and more comfortable for deeper periods of sleep. Serta’s 1025 Hybrid Support System (coils) also encourages better airflow while ensuring support, all-over pressure relief and lower motion transfer between you and your bed partner. The trial length is 120 nights and you’re covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

4th of July mattress sales: Organic

(opens in new tab) 1. Oliver & Smith 10” Innerspring Mattress: from $299 $182.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $204 - This Oliver & Smith boxed mattress makes it into our organic section by a whisker, and that’s because it has a certified organic cotton cover. The cooling foam is also non-toxic. So even though it has less organic materials than the Awara and Avocado below, it’s a brilliant price in the 4th of July mattress sales for a more natural bed. As an innerspring model, it’s made with 600 tempered steel coils in addition to cooling memory foam. These work together to make the mattress more breathable, and they also relieve pressure across your main impact points (back, hips, and so on). There will also be a degree of motion isolation here, though from our experience of testing innerspring models they do have more bounce and response, so you will feel more motion from your bed partner compared to an all-foam mattress. 10” tall is average for a bed-in-a-box, and $194.99 ($399) for a queen size is an excellent price. The full sale is also on sale, discounted to $182.99 (was $299).

(opens in new tab) 2. Awara Luxury Hybrid: from $1,398 $799 at Awara (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - While there’s no beating the Oliver & Smith in terms of a rock bottom price, Awara’s organic mattress comes with a lot of free luxury bedding. This 4th of July, the Awara Luxury Hybrid is on sale from $799 - there's $300 off the mattress, plus up to $499 of free bedding. The free bedding bundle includes a sheet set (worth up to $175), a mattress protector (worth up to $149 ) and a cooling pillow/s (worth up to $175). A queen size Awara is discounted to $1,099, which is nearly ten times the price compared to the Oliver and Smith however it has far more certified organic, natural and toxin-free materials. The organic cotton cover is heat- and moisture-wicking, and 100% organic New Zealand wool keeps the temperature down too. Also pushing up the price is a layer of Rainforest Alliance-certified natural Dunlop latex. This contours to your body, supports your joints and relieves pressure points. You’ll also find a layer of 8” individually wrapped coils here and these not only help the mattress stay cool (air flows better through them), but they reduce motion transfer from your partner. You’ll get 365 nights to trial this mattress risk-free at home, and if you change your mind you can return it for a refund for free. It’s also covered by a lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) 3. Amerisleep Organica Mattress: from $1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep (opens in new tab)

Save $450 - Amerisleep is running one of its best 4th of July mattress sales we’ve seen in a long time, saving you $450 on its organic mattress, the aptly named Amerisleep Organic. A queen size is discounted to $1,299 (was $1,749), and that compares very competitively to other fully organic beds – the famous Avocado Green Mattress, for example, is only $100 off this holiday weekend so a queen costs $1,599. That’s why we aren’t recommending it here as we think the Amerisleep and Awara are much better value for your money this time. The Organic is a fully hybrid mattress made with two layers of natural Talay latex plus 8” coils, and we think it’s ideal for side sleepers wanting contouring comfort to relieve pressure on their shoulders, hips and knees when they curl up on their side to sleep. A 1” organic wool layer is naturally cooling, and this works well with the GOTS certified organic cotton cover to wick away heat and sweat. There’s stronger edge support here compared to the Awara above, so if you want maximum sleeping space from your organic mattress, pick the Amerisleep. If you want the cheapest price and free bedding with a luxury organic bed, choose the Awara.

(opens in new tab) 4. Nolah Natural 11 Mattress: from $1,499 $999 at Nolah Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,000 - This is a massive saving from Nolah Sleep on its only organic mattress, and a queen size is only sale for $100 less than the Amerisleep Organica at $1,199 for the Nolah Natural 11 compared to $1,299 for the Organica. The 4th of July sales are proving this year that non-toxic, certified organic beds can be more affordable, and that’s obvious here considering the premium quality of materials you’re getting for a significant discount with the Natural 11 Mattress. Like Amerisleep, Nolah has opted for naturally pressure-relieving Talalay Latex to give you a contouring feel without wedging you in the mattress. This is better for combination sleepers who want to switch positions throughout the night, but again you will feel a touch more motion from your partner to you and vice versa. Organic cotton and GOTS certified wool make the Natural 11 a cooler, fresher bed, while Nolah’s own HDMax Tri-Zone support coils also boost airflow and contributes to all-over body support. In the sale you’ll get $600 off a queen and a huge $1,000 discount on the split king. Sale ends 5 July.

4th of July mattress sales: Bed toppers

We're in a cost of living crisis, so many of us are looking to upgrade our sleep comfort but on a much tighter budget. If you can't stretch to a new mattress right now but need more comfort, support or breathability from your existing mattress, we'd recommend investing in one of the best mattress toppers for your budget.

Here are three of the best 4th of July mattress topper deals to consider...

(opens in new tab) 1. Tempur Topper Supreme: from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save up to $187 - Tempur-Pedic’s 3” thick mattress topper is 40% off in the 4th of July mattress sales, and it’s the fastest way to transform the comfort of an older mattress. We’d highly recommend it to people who have sore joints and want a topper that contours and cradles the body in any sleep position. The Tempur Topper Supreme is thicker than most other bed toppers and delivers best-in-class pressure relief for your entire body. With a queen on sale for $251.40 (was $419), this deal isn’t to be missed.

(opens in new tab) 2. Lucid 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $74.99 $62 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $ - Here's another top pick from our bed toppers guide, and it's a fraction of the cost of the 3" Tempur Topper Supreme. This is basically a blue slab of memory foam that sits directly on top of your mattress and its purpose is to add softness and contouring comfort to a bed that's just too hard to sleep well on. It's perfect for upgrading your main or guest bed on a budget, and the twin and twin XL sizes are on offer too - perfect for college.

(opens in new tab) 3. Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: from $125 $99 at Turmerry (opens in new tab)

Save up to $105 - If you need to make your mattress firmer in a flash, Turmerry's Latex Mattress Topper is your best option in the 4th of July sales. The Organic Latex version and Natural Latex option are both $99 in the sale, and you can buy them in either a 2” or 3” height. You can also choose your firmness levels: Soft (ideal for lighter weight bodies and side sleepers), Medium (a great match for most people) or Firm (perfect for stomach and back sleepers). You’ll have 60 nights to trial the topper at home, and it's covered by a five-year warranty.

Another way to increase your sleep comfort and support your spine better when lying down is to choose the best pillow for your sleeping position. Again, we expect to see these popping up in the 4th of July mattress sales, so now is a good time to get some much comfier sleep kit for less.

Best 4th of July mattress sales: Adjustable beds

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar The Move Adjustable Bed Frame: $1,349 $399 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - This is a sensational sale from Nectar as you’ll save nearly $1,000 on its popular adjustable bed frame. The only catch is that just the queen size remains - all other sizes have sold out - so move quickly if you want to upgrade your sleep comfort with this adjustable bed. It’s a fantastic price compared to what we saw in the Memorial Day sales (it was $600 off then), and offers a lot of tech for the price: built-in massage functions, plus charging points for your devices. Nectar’s The Move Adjustable Bed Frame can also be set in a propped-up reading and sleep position (recommended if you have indigestion or acid reflux or want to reduce snoring) and it has a zero gravity preset to reduce all pressure on your joints.

(opens in new tab) 2. Casper Adjustable Base Pro: from $995 $497.50 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $995 - Like the Nectar adjustable bed base above, Casper is offering a massive discount on its Adjustable Base Pro with 50% off every size. This is an excellent 4th of July mattress sale and one of the best offers we’ve seen on a premium bed base. A queen size is reduced to $647.50 (was $1,295), so it is a lot more expensive than the Nectar option above. However the Casper has customizable presets so you can push a button and watch the bed transform into your favorite position for sleeping or relaxing. There’s a zero gravity preset here too, and as with the Nectar you can elevate the head of the bed only to reduce snoring. There’s only a 30-night trial though, so unbox it fast to take advantage of your risk-free trial period.

(opens in new tab) 3. Purple Ascent Adjustable Base: from $1,399 $1,099 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is the most expensive option compared to the Nectar and the Casper, but the Purple Ascent Adjustable Base comes on a 100-night trial so you’ll have more time to try it out at home compared to the Casper. Again, Purple’s adjustable bed base has an anti-snoring position where your upper body is elevated to open your airways, plus it has a zero gravity preset for almost weightless relaxation and sleep. It can also be used within the footprint of your existing bed frame so that your bedroom decor remains untouched.

Best 4th of July mattress sales: Mattress protectors

(opens in new tab) 1. Casper Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $89 $44.50 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $54.50 - The 4th of July mattress sales are a great time to stock up on some new bedding at a cheaper price, and this Casper Waterproof Mattress Protector is now an excellent price. You can save 50% on every size, with a queen costing $49.50 (was $99). It’s fully waterproof and will cover mattresses up to 16” deep. User reviews say that it’s quiet too, so you shouldn’t hear it rustling or crinkling beneath your bed sheets.

(opens in new tab) 2. Purple Mattress Protector: from $99 $84 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save 15% - Purple sits in our best mattress protectors (opens in new tab) guide as a superb waterproof cover for your bed. It’s also stain-resistant and machine-washable, so you can get it in the machine soon after an accidental spillage or food drop. The Purple Protector covers the top and four sides of your mattress and acts as a barrier against dust mites and pet dander too. It fits mattresses up to 15” tall, which covers most beds-in-a-box.

(opens in new tab) 3. Utopia Bedding Waterproof Mattress Protector: from $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $10 - There isn't a massive discount on this mattress protector, but its one of the more affordable top-rated options anyway and the biggest saving is $10 off the queen size. If you prefer a cozier feel to your bedding then this is the best option for you compared to the Casper and Purple as it's designed with a terry top. It's highly rated too, with most major mattress sizes covered.

Is July 4th a good time to buy a mattress?

TechRadar has extensive experience of reporting on mattress sales and we know from tracking them over the past few years that there are a few times each year that are better than any other for buying a new mattress. These are:

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

4th of July

Labour Day

Mattress prices rise in the summer months, making the 4th of July mattress sales your last big opportunity to secure a cheaper price before the summer price hikes kick in. From analysis of past trends, these prices then tend to remain at a higher level until Labour Day in September, when they fall again at the end of November with the advent of Black Friday mattress deals. Most of these then become Cyber Monday mattress deals.

So if you need a new mattress and can’t wait until November, the 4th of July mattress sale events (found online and in store) are your best option this side of summer. Not all are worth buying though, so read our tips below on how to pick the best deal for you and avoid any duds.

Bookmark this page too, as we're including only the top sale offers. So while you might not see as many in our guide as you'll find on others, these deals have been expert-approved. We've also included today's cheapest prices for some of our favorite boxed and traditional mattresses below to help with your research.

How to pick the best 4th of July mattress sale

As with any other big shopping event, you’ll be bombarded with endless sale offers and deals. Brands will shout about how their 4th of July mattress sale is their best yet thanks to cheap prices and huge discounts, but how do you know if this is true or pure marketing hype?

Here are our top tips for telling the difference between a great deal and a dud:

1. Check the price history of the mattress

If you’re buying on Amazon, you can use price tracking software such as Camel Camel Camel. Fact-checking prices when shopping direct from manufacturers is tricker but not impossible.

One way to do this is to run a search for the mattress you’re interested in buying, plus the word ‘sale’ or ‘deal’. Only look at articles from this year as prices will naturally increase year on year. Also keep in mind that inflation is pushing up prices on lots of products, including mattresses, so higher prices are to be expected now regardless of the time of year. However if the 4th of July mattress sale price is considerably more than last month’s price, look elsewhere.

TechRadar covers monthly sales from leading mattress manufacturers, so you could use our following guides in your research too:

(Image credit: Getty)

2. Only buy a mattress if it has a trial period

This is non-negotiable for us, as a trial period means you can sleep on the mattress at home for a set period of time before fully making up your mind. Lying on a mattress in store for 10 minutes simply doesn’t compete with a proper at-home mattress trial, and depending on the online manufacturer or retailer you buy from, you’ll get a 100 night trial.

Here’s something to watch out for though: if a brand offers free shipping and free returns, that trial is considered ‘risk free’. If the brand charges a returns fee (also called a processing fee), then it isn’t risk free as there’s a cost to you should you choose to return the mattress.

3. Only shop a 4th of July mattress sale if the returns policy is clear

Any decent mattress manufacturer or retailer will include a link to their returns policy at the bottom of the main (homepage) of their website. It should contain the following information:

What the returns process involves

When you can initiate it (some brands won’t accept returns until you’ve slept on your bed for 30 nights)

Any associated costs to you

A link to the warranty information so you can see what is and isn’t covered if you keep your new mattress

