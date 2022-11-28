The best Cyber Monday mattress deals 2022: big discounts on Purple, Saatva, Tempur-Pedic and more

Today is the big day, and the Cyber Monday mattress deals are officially here! Most brands have rolled their Black Friday offer, which means it's your last chance to take advantage of those deal (in many cases, the lowest prices of the year). You're not short of brands trying to attract your attention, with discounts, deals and bundles.

If you want the best prices for your new mattress, we're here to point you at the new deals as they happen, as well as providing helpful tips on how to approach the Cyber Monday sales and get the biggest discounts. You'll find our all-out best Cyber Monday mattress deals at the start, as well as sections dedicated to different kinds of sleeper, mattress type and budget, as well as a toppers section (which can be an excellent way to transform your bed's sleep feel for a really low price). If you haven't yet decided which model you want, our best mattress guide will help you pick the perfect model for your budget and sleep style. Read on for everything you need to know to master Cyber Monday mattress deal shopping.

(opens in new tab) 1. Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Editor's pick - The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid mattress that's available in three different sleep feels and two sizes, and it's our favorite mattress overall. Our exclusive discount knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000 (this undercuts the general Saatva Cyber Monday discounts quite considerably. You can pick up a queen for $1,395, which is incredible value (if you're getting the twin, use this link (opens in new tab) instead – it doesn't quite make the minimum spend cutoff). In our Saatva Classic review (opens in new tab), our testers found it was comfortable in all sleeping positions. We'd recommend it to hot sleepers and anyone suffering from back pain. You'll get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. If you're on a smaller budget, enjoy the body-hugging feel of memory foam, or share a bed with a particularly restless partner, check out the Nectar memory foam model (opens in new tab) instead. Otherwise, we'd confidently recommend the Saatva to pretty much everyone.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $544 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best memory foam mattress - The Nectar is a great all-rounder memory foam mattress that will suit plenty of tastes and sleep styles. The Cyber Monday sale knocks 33% off everything, which takes the price of a queen down to $669. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints, or who shares a bed with a partner. This deal will save your money on your mattress, but be aware you won't get your usual bedding bundle. The Nectar comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to make sure it suits you.

(opens in new tab) 3. Helix Midnight mattress: was $849 now from $699 at Helix (opens in new tab)

Best for side sleepers - The Helix Midnight is a softer memory foam mattress that's especially geared towards side sleepers. Right now there's between $150 and $250 off all sizes for Cyber Monday, with two pillows thrown in for free. That drops the cost of a queen size down to $999. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab), our testing panel was especially impressed with this mattress' temperature-regulating properties (and there's the option of a cooling cover upgrade too), and found the softer sleep feel provided welcome cushioning around the shoulders and hips in a side sleeping position, as well as effectively absorbing motion from anyone you're sharing the bed with. You'll get free US shipping and a 100-night trial to make sure it suits you. Front sleepers (and perhaps also back sleepers) might need something firmer and more supportive, like the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Cheaper alterative to Saatva - The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is a great choice for those who want a luxurious feeling hybrid mattress, but who can't quite stretch to the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab). In the Cyber Monday mattress sales, there's 25% off and up to $599 worth of sleep accessories bundled in, which makes it incredible value. With this offer, a queen sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is $899. In our DreamCloud mattress review, (opens in new tab) we found this mattress does a superb job of regulating temperature, thanks to gel-infused memory foam, an innerspring layer that allows for movement of air, and a quilted foam and cashmere top layer that's designed to wick away moisture. It's an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of a pressure-relieving memory foam, but wants something more responsive, with a little bounce. We rated this bed a 7.5 out of 10 in firmness – that'll suit most people, although if you're light in weight or lie on your side, you could consider a softer option such as the Helix Midnight (opens in new tab). You get a whole year to decide whether you like it, and there's a forever warranty too.

(opens in new tab) 5. Purple Plus mattress: was $1,499 now from $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Best for pressure relief - The Purple Plus is made with this brand's flexible, durable and cushioning 'GelFlex grid', alongside an additional layer of foam layer to amp up the softness (that's the 'Plus' bit). The Cyber Monday mattress deal offers discounts across the full range, with $200 off all sizes of the Purple Plus, with a queen coming in at $1,699. You're getting similar benefits to memory foam – motion isolation, pressure relief – but the grid is more naturally breathable, so a good choice if you know you sleep hot. The Purple Plus comes with a risk-free 100-night trial, as well as free delivery and returns, and a 10-year warranty. Any caveats to be aware of? Despite the foam rails around the edge of the mattress, edge support is still pretty average compared to the competition. This also isn't the very best price we've seen on the Plus. Purple's discounts are less rare and less predictable than other brands', so it's hard to predict if or when we'll see a better price though.

Cheap mattress deals

You don't need to spend loads to get a decent mattress. Our best cheap mattress picks offer a lot for a low price, and some have dropped in price even further for Black Friday. For a spare room, an occasional mattress or a dorm room, they should fit the bill perfectly.

(opens in new tab) Siena Mattress: was $499 now from $299 at Siena Sleep (opens in new tab)

Siena has stuck to its evergreen sale for Cyber Monday, but it's so cheap that we're not really complaining. The deal knocks the price of a queen size down to $499, which is ridiculously good value. For a budget bed, this mattress offers great temperature regulation, low motion transfer and excellent edge support. It's comparable to the Nectar, but much firmer, so perhaps a better choice for front or back sleepers. You'll have 180 nights to trial the Siena at home, and it comes with a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This Nectar mattress sits is always excellent value for money, and for Cyber Monday it's around $100 cheaper than the usual price. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we were impressed with this all-foam bed's temperature regulation and support-to-comfort balance. Note, you won't get your usual accessories bundle. You'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Allswell mattress: was $339 now from $254.25 at Allswell (opens in new tab)

The Allswell is already extremely budget-friendly – especially for a hybrid – but this brand has done what not many others have, and actually bumped up its discounts for its Cyber Monday mattress deal. Today, there's 25% off with a code, which takes the price of a queen to $336.75. The design includes quilted memory foam, poly-foam and pocketed coils, and it offers good motion isolation and decent temperature regulation. It's a great option for back and front sleepers of light and average weight.

(opens in new tab) Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $274 now from $191 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

The Dreamfoam Essential is a budget-friendly cooling mattress that's available in five different heights, from a minimal 6" to a more luxurious 14". For most adults, we'd recommend a minimum of 10" tall – a queen size of which will cost you $489.30 in the Brooklyn Bedding Black Friday sale. The foam is open-cell, to promote airflow, and comes with gel swirled through it for extra cooling clout.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now from $474 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Okay it's not budget budget, but it's our favorite inexpensive cooling mattress, and we've got a code to make it even cheaper than the usual sale price. As well as packing some strong chilling powers for an affordable price, it's also excellent when it comes to reducing motion transfer – great if you have a restless partner. The general sale gets you 35% off (which is actually the evergreen deal), but if you pop the code EXTRA25 in at the checkout, you'll get a further 25% off sale price. There's also free pillows and a sheet set bundled in.

Best memory foam mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

This Nectar mattress sits at the top of our best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) guide, and it's suitable for a wide range of sleepers. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it firm and comfortable without getting too hot. Nectar is taking 33% off in its current sale, which means you can get a queen for $699, but without Nectar's usual sleep accessories bundle; nevertheless this is still a great deal, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now from $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

We rate the Cocoon by Sealy Chill as a top choice for hot sleepers on a budget; it has excellent cooling properties while being great at pressure relief, and it's suitable for most sleeping positions. In the regular Cocoon by Sealy sale (opens in new tab) you can get 35% off MSRO, with up to $199 of pillows and sheets thrown in, so you can have a queen size for 799 (was $1,239), which is truly excellent value for money on a popular cooling mattress. There's free shipping, a 100-night trial, and 10 year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Zinus Green Tea Mattress: from $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You might not get much in the way of fancy materials and features in the Zinus Green Tea mattress, but for its low price it's still a strong option. Amazon's the official place to buy it, and stock can be patchy, but if you shop at the right time you can grab a bargain. The queen size mattress with a 10" depth can usually be had for about $299, which is amazing value for a three-layer memory foam mattress.

(opens in new tab) Bear Original mattress: was $748 now from $487 + sleep bundle at Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear Original is an all-foam mattress that's designed to promote healthy spinal alignment. It's recommended for athletes and back pain, as well as offering great value for money. With this Black Cyber monday mattress deal, there's 35% off all sizes, and you'll get a bedding bundle that includes two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector thrown in for free. A queen costs $649.

(opens in new tab) Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The high-end Loom & Leaf mattress from Saatva is a more expensive memory foam mattress, but it's worth it: quality materials, great support and lots of pressure relief. We have an exclusive link (opens in new tab) for you that knocks $400 off all sizes, which is an excellent discount (and far better than the $225-$250 off you'll get in the general Saatva Cyber Monday mattress sale). You can get a queen for $1,795, down from $2,195.

(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress: was $2,395 now from $1,198 + 2 free pillows at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

For Cyber Monday, Ghostbed has knocked 50% off the full range, and is including two free pillows too. If you're a side sleeper, check out the GhostBed Luxe. This soft mattress offers plenty of pressure relief around the hips and shoulders, as well as excellent motion isolation (which makes it a great choice for those sharing a bed). At full price it's a little overpriced, but this offer makes it much better value. In our GhostBed Luxe review (opens in new tab), our tester said that while it's not the 'coolest bed in the world', it's definitely cool for an all-foam mattress. With this offer, a queen size is down to $1,485 (was $2,970).

Best bed-in-a-box deals

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar's Memory Foam mattress is one of the best bed-in-a-box options you can get. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found a lot to love about it; it's firm and supportive and it won't overheat you in the night. In its current sale Nectar's knocking a whole 33% off, so you can buy a queen for $699. You won't get Nectar's usual accessories bundle, but it's the best price you'll see on the mattress itself, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $849 now from $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight's hybrid design with a mix of foam and coils makes it a top bed-in-a-box, and in our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it supportive (if just a little soft) with strong temperature regulation. With Helix's Cyber Monday sale there's up to $450 off mattresses; in this case you can take $250 off a queen size and pay £999, with two Dream pillows worth $150 included, plus free US shipping and a 100-night trial.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Mattress: was $799 now from $599 plus accessories at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

In our DreamCloud Mattress review (opens in new tab) we rated this bed-in-a-box as an affordable alternative to luxury hybrids, with excellent pressure relief, temperature regulation and motion transfer. This pricing has been in place since mid-October, but will still get you a queen size DreamCloud for $100 less than you'd usually pay. There's up to $599 of accessories included, as well as free shipping and a 365-night trial.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus mattress: was $1,499 now from $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

The Purple Plus mattress improves on the original Purple mattress by adding an extra foam layer that makes it feel less bouncy but more cushioned, while the 2" Purple Grid cradles your pressure points and helps with cooling too. It's suitable for most sleeping styles and provides fantastic motion isolation, which is good news for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner. Purple's current offer reduces every size by $200, so you can get a queen for $1,699, with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,197 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

Looking for an eco-friendly bed-in-a-box? The Avocado Green mattress could be what you're after, made with 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool and cotton. As well as latex it features an innerspring layer to maximize support, and it's rated medium-firm. Avocado is currently discounting the Green mattress as well as offering an extra 10% off its sale price with the SAVE10 code, which means you can get a queen for $1,710, with free shipping and a 1-year trial.

(opens in new tab) Casper Original: was from $895 now $671.25 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Casper has knocked 25% off its entire range of mattresses for Cyber Monday. The Original is the cheapest of Casper's range, and now you can bring home a queen for $971.25 – nearly $200 under its regular price. This all-foam design has three zones, to offer extra softness (or improved support) where it's needed. A perforated top layer improves breathability.

(opens in new tab) AS3 Hybrid: from $1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep (opens in new tab)

Award-winning bed brand Amerisleep's mattresses all use something called Bio-Pur instead of memory foam. This plant-based foam is designed to be more breathable and responsive, which is good news if you sleep hot, or if you appreciate being able to move around easily in the night. The AS3 is the brand's best-seller, and has a medium sleep feel that's suitable for all sleep styles. In the current sale there's $450 off any mattress, which takes the price down to $1,299 for a queen.

Hybrid mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $849 now from $749 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

If you prefer a softer sleep surface, check out the Helix Midnight. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that it delivered plenty of comfort – especially for side sleepers – along with strong temperature regulation. The Helix's Cyber Monday mattress sale knocks up to $450 off mattresses; in the case of the Helix Midnight you can take $250 off a queen size and pay $999. You'll get two Dream pillows worth $150 included for free.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is a luxurious mattress that combines bouncy innersprings with foam rails for edge support. Choose between 3 sleep feels and 2 heights. Our exclusive discount (opens in new tab) knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000, which means a queen costs $1,395 (use this link (opens in new tab) for a discount on the Twin size, as that's below the min. spend). That's incredible value for what you're getting. In our Saatva Classic review (opens in new tab), we found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. Because the foam is found only in the perimeter of this mattress, you won't get that 'hugging' sleep feel that you will with a hybrid with an upper layer of memory foam.

(opens in new tab) Casper Original Hybrid mattress: was $1,295 now from $971.25 at Casper (opens in new tab)

This mattress is similar to the popular Casper Original, but with an added layer of springs to enhance overall breathability as well as boosting support. It's the highest-rated of all of Casper's mattresses. The Casper Cyber Monday mattress deal is cutting 25% off most beds, which drops a queen-sized Original Hybrid down to $1,271.25 (was $1,695). You'll also get free delivery, a 100-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is 25% off in the Cyber Monday mattress sales, with up to $599 worth of sleep accessories bundled in, which makes it incredible value. With this offer, a queen sized DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is $899. In our DreamCloud mattress review, (opens in new tab) this mattress scored highly on temperature regulation. It's an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of a pressure-relieving memory foam, but wants something more responsive, with a little bounce.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now from $999 + 2 pillows at Nolah (opens in new tab)

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a top-class hybrid mattress that we'd recommend to those who sleep on their back or stomach. It excels when it comes to motion isolation, too, which is good news if you have a restless bed-mate. The Cyber Monday deal gets you discounts across the full Nolah range, with a maximum discount of $1,200 off the Evolution 15 – a queen is now $1,599. This is a deal we see regularly from Nolah, and it also matches last year's Black Friday offer, so you won't be paying over the odds, but equally there's no hurry to buy.

Cooling mattress Cyber Monday deals

Being too hot is a surefire way to disrupt your sleep. Even in the cooler winter months, many sleepers struggle with overheating at night. The best cooling mattresses are geared towards regulating temperature and making sure that doesn't happen. Here are the top Cyber Monday mattress deals to shop if you tend to sleep hot.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: was $1,399 now from $937 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar has knocked 33% off everything in its Cyber Monday mattress sale. We rate the Premier Copper as one of the very top cooling cooling mattresses around. You've got the soothing memory foam found in the original Nectar mattress (opens in new tab), but there are heat-conductive copper fibers woven into its cover to dissipate heat. Usually, you'll find a maximum of 15% off at Nectar; this is a particularly generous offer, so it's worth snapping it up.

(opens in new tab) Purple mattress: was $799 now from $699 at Purple (opens in new tab)

The original Purple mattress is an excellent if you need some pressure relief for sore joints, but also don't want to be woken by overheating. This models has a 2-inch deep Purple grid, which flexes to provide gentle support, without trapping body heat. This version has a medium-firm, stable sleep surface, and there's $100 off all sizes in the Purple Cyber Monday mattress deals (a queen is now $1,299). On an even tighter budget? Check out the cheaper NewDay, also with $100 off.

(opens in new tab) Eight Sleep Pod 3 cover: was $2,095 now from $1,845 at Eight Sleep (opens in new tab)

For the ultimate cooling powers, check out Eight Sleep. You can buy this with a mattress included, but all the smarts are in the cover, so if you don't need a new bed, this is a better option. The cover features channels into which water is piped, enabling you to heat or cool both sides of the bed (separately!) to your exact preferences. It's also packed with sensors to monitor, track and ultimately help you improve your sleep habits. For Cyber Monday, there's $250 off. There's a 30-night trial and free returns.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now from $499 plus free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

The Cyber Monday mattress deal on the Chill is the same on we see pretty much constantly (i.e. 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets), but it's still one of the best budget cooling mattresses you’ll come across. With this deal is queen size is reduced to $799. It's designed with Phase Change Material that'll absorb and dissipate heat during sleep to help you stay cooler. You’ll get 100 nights to test it out, and it's covered by a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress sale: from $2,395 $1,198 + 2 free pillows at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

The GhostBed Luxe is a 13" luxury foam mattress that comes packed with packed with specialist cooling materials, including gel foam and thermo-sensitive foam. The medium-plush sleep feel is best suited to side or combi sleepers (it'll be too soft for back or front sleepers, we think). It's billed as the 'coolest bed in the world', and while we think that's a bit of an exaggeration, it's certainly cooler than most all-foam beds we've tested out. The Cyber Monday offer is the same as the regular one, but it's still good value, knocking a queen size down to $1,485 from an MSRP of $2,970. You'll also get two free cooling pillows included.

Organic mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,214 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

The Avocado Green mattress is billed as America's best rated certified organic mattress, and features a design that includes 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool and cotton. As well as latex it features an innerspring layer to maximize support, and it's rated medium-firm. For Cyber Monday there's 10% off with the SAVE10 code, which means you can get a queen for $1,709, with free shipping and a 1-year trial.

(opens in new tab) Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,399 now from $999 at Birch (opens in new tab)

The handcrafted (in the USA) Birch Natural Mattress is well-priced for the premium certified materials used to make it, and for the support and comfort it's designed to provide. The firmer sleep feel is great for back and front sleepers, and we rate it highly on cooling, thanks in part to the breathable wool top layer. The Cyber Monday mattress deal gets you $400 off any size, so it's especially good value on the smaller options. With this offer, a queen size drops to $1,449 (from $1,849). It's not the cheapest we've seen this bed, but it's still a strong offer.

Best luxury mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Birch Luxe Natural mattress: was $1,849 now from $1,449 at Birch (opens in new tab)

Birch is the 'natural' mattress brand that's a sister to Helix. It specializes in organic mattresses, and right now there's $400 off mattresses and 2 free Eco-Rest pillows included. If it's luxury you're after, you should pick the Luxe mattress. It comes with a quilted organic cotton pillow top, three organic cashmere and wool comfort layers, and the improved, zoned support.

(opens in new tab) The WinkBed Mattress: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds (opens in new tab)

The WinkBed Mattress is handcrafted in the US and is available in four firmness options to suit a range of sleeping positions and body types (including a Plus option for heavier bodies). The 5-layer design includes a stay-cool eucalyptus cover, gel-infused pillow top and motion-absorbing foam, as well as pocket coils to support your back and keep you properly aligned. The Cyber Monday mattress deal gets you $300 off all sizes, which means a queen size now costs $1,499 (was $1,799). That's the same price it's been for ages, so nothing especially special, although still a decent price.

(opens in new tab) Sedona Elite: was $1,249 now from $874.30 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

The Sedona Elite is Brooklyn Bedding's most luxurious option, with a medium sleep feel that should suit side sleepers especially well. The design features two layers of different sized coils for custom support and breathability, while a top layer of copper-infused foam provides cushioned comfort without trapping body heat. It's handcrafted in Arizona, and for Cyber Monday it's 30% off, taking the price of a queen down to $1,679.30.

(opens in new tab) Avocado Luxury Organic mattress: was $2,799 now from $2,519 at Avocado Green (opens in new tab)

Updated for 2022, the fanciest of Avocado's mattresses has an impressive 17 layers, and includes organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, as well as pocketed coils arranged in five zones for support and motion isolation. There are two sleep feels to choose between, and if you go for the plus version, it's 17" thick – slightly ridiculous, but undoubtedly luxurious. There's 10% off in the Cyber Monday mattress sales.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $935 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Classic is our very favorite mattress because it delivers hotel-level comfort as well as excellent support and cooling. Pick from three firmness options and two heights, to suit your exact preferences (the thicker option feels more luxurious, in our opinion). We have an exclusive discount (opens in new tab) that knocks $400 off the twin XL and up, reducing the price of the queen size to $1,395, which is the lowest price we've seen in 6 months. If you want the twin, use this link (opens in new tab) instead.

Best mattress for side sleepers deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $849 $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight is a fine option for side sleepers; it's supportive (if a little on the soft side) and one of the best hybrid mattresses (opens in new tab) you can get. In our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that it delivered plenty of comfort along with strong temperature regulation. With Helix's Cyber Monday sale there's up to $450 off mattresses; in the case of the Helix Midnight you can take $250 off a queen size and pay £999 ($100 cheaper than usual), with two Dream pillows worth $150 included, plus free US shipping and a 100-night trial.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus mattress: was $1,499 now from $1,299 at Purple (opens in new tab)

While the Purple Plus mattress is suitable for most sleeping styles, it's particularly good for side sleepers. Its Purple Grid will cradle your hips and shoulders (while also helping with cooling), and it has an extra foam layer that makes it feel less bouncy but more cushioned; you'll also get great motion isolation, which is good news for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner. Purple's current offer reduces every size by $200, so you can get a queen for $1,699, with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Nectar boasts that its Memory Foam mattress is like sleeping on a cloud, and it's an excellent choice for side sleepers. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab) we found it to be firm and supportive, and that it won't overheat you in the night. Nectar's taking 33% off in its current sale, so you can buy a queen for $699, but without Nectar's usual accessories bundle. Despite that, this is still a worthwhile discount, and you'll also get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva

(opens in new tab)Saatva is renowned for its luxurious mattresses, and as we noted in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), this one delivers a luxury hotel feel complete with strong lumbar support and lots of pressure relief for your shoulders if you're a side sleeper. Using our exclusive link (opens in new tab), you'll get a blanket $400 off over $1,000, which is far cheaper than Saatva general offer (unless you're buying the twin, which doesn't make the cutoff – use this link (opens in new tab) for a price drop on that one). A Saatva Classic queen size can be yours for a very reasonable $1,395 (was $1,795).

(opens in new tab) GhostBed Luxe mattress: was $2,395 now from $1,198 at GhostBed (opens in new tab)

In our GhostBed Luxe mattress review (opens in new tab) we concluded that this is a brilliant mattress for side sleepers, with plenty of sink and pressure relief, good motion isolation and impressive cooling, but found it to be a bit too soft for back or front sleepers. It's on the expensive side, however, but there's up to 50% off at GhostBed right now, so you can get a queen size for $1,485, with two luxury Ghost pillows included as well as 10 years' accidental mattress protection, a 101-night trial, free shipping and 25-year warranty.

Best mattress for back sleepers deals

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic hybrid comes in three firmness levels plus two height choices, allowing you to customize it to best fit your sleep preferences. For back sleepers, we'd recommend going with the firm version, which we slept on in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab). The plush pillow top allows for some give, but back sleepers will otherwise feel well-supported, especially in the lumbar. For Black Friday, click our exclusive link (opens in new tab) to slash $400 off all sizes over $1,000. It's a stronger offer than Saatva's general Black Friday discount of up to $250 for its Classic mattress. (However, click this link (opens in new tab) for $225 off a twin, which misses the $1k cutoff.) You'll also get a full year to test it at home, plus a lifetime warranty if you elect to keep it.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $799 now from $599 + up to $599 in freebies at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

If the Saatva is out of your range, the DreamCloud is an affordable alternative that's similarly constructed and also quite comfortable for back sleepers. It's on the firmer side (7.5/10), but its quilted pillow top adds some subtle contouring for just the right amount of pressure relief. It'll suit heavier individuals; more petite sleepers may need time to break it in. A 25% off discount across the board means you can bring home a queen DreamCloud for just $899 – along with up to $599 in premium bedding. You'll be able to trial it at home for a year before making a full commitment, with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

The Nectar mattress will suit nearly all sleepers, but in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab), we particularly found it comfortable for back sleepers. That's in addition to good pressure relief, and excellent motion isolation, so it'll benefit sleepers who deal with aches and/or a restless partner. (Note that it may not be supportive enough for heavyweight individuals – in that case, consider a hybrid like the Saatva or DreamCloud.) For Cyber Monday, Nectar is knocking 33% off across the board, dropping the price of its flagship bed to as low as $359. You won't get free accessories this time around, but if you desperately need new sheets and pillows, you can add a bedding bundle for $99, a $400 saving.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Back sleepers who struggle with pain will find relief sleeping on Saatva's luxury memory foam model. In our Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress review (opens in new tab), our lead tester experienced a marked improvement in her lower back pain when sleeping on the relaxed firm model. (A firmer option is also available.) The reinforced middle gives back sleepers ample pressure relief in their lumbar region. Already an affordable alternative to similar Tempur-Pedic beds, clicking our exclusive link (opens in new tab) will slash $400 off all sizes, dropping a twin to $695 and a queen to $1,795. That's better than Saatva's general Cyber Monday mattress deal, which knocks $225 to $250 off the MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,197 at Avocado (opens in new tab)

Here's an organic mattress that's great for back sleepers. It's made with 100% GOLS certified organic latex, wool and cotton. This medium-firm bed has 1,400+ pocketed coils to aid in back support and overall pressure relief, and will adapt to your body with every move you make. Save on an Avocado Green bed in the Cyber Monday mattress deals with code SAVE10, which knocks 10% off. That brings the price of a queen to $1,709 (was $1,999). It comes with a 1-year trial and a 25-year limited warranty.

Cyber Monday mattress topper deals

(opens in new tab) Allswell 2" memory foam topper: was $68 now from $51 at Allswell (opens in new tab)

Allswell is one of our favorite budget bed brands, and its topper is a stone-cold bargain this Cyber Monday. Use the code BIGSALE25 to knock 25% off this memory foam topper, which is infused with graphite and copper gel to prevent overheating. You get a 100-night trial and free returns (which is very generous for such a cheap product). It's made with a single layer of Energex foam, which is designed to meld to the body for optimal pressure relief.

(opens in new tab) Bear Pro topper: was $245 now from $160 at Bear (opens in new tab)

Not all bed brands have included their topper in their Cyber Monday mattress deals, but Bear has – there's 35% off with code BF35. The Pro is a plush memory foam topper that's designed to provide pressure point relief so side and combi sleepers. It's infused with copper for cooling, and comes with free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle mattress topper: was $200 now from $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper is designed to add softness and pressure relief to a too-firm bed – perhaps for side sleepers looking for a little extra give around the shoulders and hips. At 2" thick, it's one of the thinner options around, which is good if you don't want something too cumbersome (or anything that'll require extra-deep sheets). Silicone beading keeps this in place, so you don't need to fiddle around with straps. It's also on sale at Tuft & Needle, but prices are lower at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Avocado Eco Organic mattress topper: was $279 now from $251.10 at Avocado Green (opens in new tab)

Avocado makes some of the best organic mattresses around, but they don't come cheap. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly way to mimic that sleep feel, try one of this brand's toppers. This new addition is made with 2" of certified organic latex, for a weightless sleep feel, s well as organic cotton. Because it's Avocado, you can expect top quality, and there's no wool used either. There's 10% off sitewide for Cyber Monday – Avocado Green mattress sales (opens in new tab) don't happen super regularly, so it's worth taking advantage of this one.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" topper: was $399 now from $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Tempur beds have a unique sleep feel that'll meld around your body and provide unparalleled pressure relief on your joints. They cost a small fortune through, so it's no surprise that Tempur-Pedic toppers are so popular. For Cyber Monday, this 3" version, complete with a cooling cover, has a 40% discount (this offer is also available at Tempur direct (opens in new tab), although it seems to be slightly more expensive there, depending on what exactly you're ordering).

Cyber Monday weighted blanket deals

(opens in new tab) YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49.99 now $26.23 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The YnM Weighted Blanket features seven layers, including glass beads and a 100% cotton surface, and it's ideal for snuggling up at night or unwinding after a hectic day. There are weight options from 5 to 30lbs, and it comes in plain grey as well as patterned options. Right now the 48in x 72in 15lb model is available from Amazon for just $26.23; there are various discounts across other sizes and weights, too.

(opens in new tab) Sherpa Weighted Blanket by Luna: was $89.97 now $67.48 at Amazon with Prime (opens in new tab)

If you're an Amazon Prime member you can save 25% on the price of this premium weighted blanket from Luna. This soft Sherpa Blanket has a two-sided multi-layered construction, with fuzzy Oeko Tex microfiber and a cloud-like filling for a super-cozy and comfy experience. There are two weight options (10 and 15lbs), and this weighted blanket is machine-washable on a cold setting.

(opens in new tab) Gravity Weighted Blanket: was $215 now $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best-looking weighted blankets we've seen, and in grey, blue or white it would look great draped over a couch when you're not snuggled underneath it. It features fine-grade glass beads in small pockets, stitched into a grid for even weight distribution, and the weighted section is securely attached to the washable duvet cover with ties and a zipper. Some find it a little on the warm side, and it's also an expensive option, but less so with this offer.

(opens in new tab) Brooklinen Weighted Comforter: was $249 now $186.75 at Brooklinen (opens in new tab)

There's 25% off sitewide at Brooklinen, which means an attractive discount on this premium weighted blanket. Brooklinen's Weighted Comforter uses glass microbeads for evenly-distributed weighted comfort, while its quilted 400 thread-count cotton sateen shell provides a silky soft feel. It's not machine-washable, however; spot-clean with a little detergent in water, then remove any remaining detergent with a wet, clean cloth and dry flat.

(opens in new tab) Quility Weighted Blanket: was $99.99 now $49.99 with 50% coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This weighted blanket from Quility comes in a range of color options, and weight options from 5 to 30lbs. It's made with seven layers of durable and breathable cotton material with a removable and machine-washable cover, while its micro glass beads are evenly distributed to promote relaxation and temperature control.

Cyber Monday pillow deals

(opens in new tab) Original Casper Pillow: was $65 now $58.50 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Packed with hypoallergenic microfibers, the Casper Original Pillow feels as plush as a down pillow, and is ideal for combination sleepers who change position a lot in the night. In our review we found it extremely soft and supportive in almost every position (side sleepers may not get on so well with it), and today you can get it with 10% off at Casper.

(opens in new tab) Tempur Cloud Pillow: was $89 now $58.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our round-up of the best pillows, we found the Tempur Cloud Pillow to be the best option for back and stomach sleepers, thanks to its low profile that keeps your neck in alignment as you sleep. It's made with NASA-developed Tempur material, which is soft and pliant and won't get too hot in the night. Amazon's the place to get a discount on this pillow today, with a welcome 34% off the standard price.

(opens in new tab) Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow: was $89 now $62.30 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Looking for an all-natural pillow? We'd recommend the Talalay Latex Pillow from Brooklyn Bedding. It's made with hypoallergenic latex (which didn't trigger our reviewer's latex allergy), plus an organic cotton cover, and it's soft, supportive and comfortable with two loft options; we'd suggest the high loft if you're a side sleeper. If you head to Brooklyn Bedding today and use the CYBER30 code, you can take 30% off all sizes.

(opens in new tab) Purple Harmony Pillow: was $179 now $134 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Another option if a latex pillow feels like the best option for you, the Purple Harmony Pillow is one of the most luxurious options around and comes in three height options so that you can find the perfect choice for your sleep style. It's plush and supportive, with a breathable core that won't overheat in the night. It's available today at Purple with 25% off.

(opens in new tab) Parachute Down Pillow: was $129 now $103.20 at Parachute (opens in new tab)

If you insist on a traditional down pillow, we'd point you at Parachute today, where you can find its Parachute Down Pillow with 20% off all sizes. It's packed with ethically-sourced European white down with a 750 fill power, with a 100% cotton sateen cover, and feels squishy but supportive. There are three firmness options and height options, and for our money this is the the best pillow if you're after a luxury hotel feel when you head to bed.

Cyber Monday mattress deals 2022: what you need to know

(Image credit: Nectar)

When are the Cyber Monday mattress deals? Now! The official big day is Monday 28 November 2022, with most brands kicking their Cyber Monday mattress deal off the day before. The pricing might be the same as we saw on Black Friday, which traditionally matches or betters the lowest prices of the year, so now is an excellent time to shop. The deals tend not to last much past Monday, so don't hang on too long.

The vast majority of places that sell mattresses have some kind of Cyber Monday mattress deal on – and in many cases it's the same as the one that appeared in Black Friday week. There is plenty of competition amongst the biggest, most recognizable brands, so these are a good place to look for the best discounts on the best beds.

Our first port of call would always be to go to your brand of choice's own website, as it's unlikely you'll find a cheaper price elsewhere. Buying direct tends to make after-care and customer service more straightforward, and it's also where you'll usually find the best extras, like a long trial period and warranty. Many sleep brands have experts on hand to answer your questions via chat while you're still choosing, too.

However, you could also look at larger third party retailers, as all the big department stores, virtual mattress warehouses and online retail giants like Amazon will also be running Cyber Monday sales. For example, last year, there were over 2,000 mattress deals at Macy's, including some pretty huge discounts on older models from big-name brands like Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest at Macy's.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sergei Elagin)

Is the Amazon Cyber Monday sale worth considering?

It's worth a look, but proceed with caution. Where Amazon comes into its own is with budget mattresses from obscure brands. Here's where you'll find a number of our best cheap mattress picks. Really, those are ones to shop if you need a new bed outside of sales event periods, though – those cheap options don't tend to attract the same scale of discount as bigger brands, because they're so cheap to start with. Cyber Monday is your opportunity to save on a usually-pricey model.

While Amazon does also sell mattresses from number of the big-name bed brands, typically the prices are the same as if you buy from the brand direct. In which case, we'd always recommend buying from the brand direct. A key reason for this is that it just makes everything more straightforward in terms of things like after-care, delivery and extras. These bits get confusing quickly when you start to dive into the Amazon terms and conditions.

Amazon says it'll honor any sleep trial and warranty offered by the manufacturer, provided you contact the brand and register the mattress on the manufacturer’s database after buying it. However, we've spotted a number of complaints in Amazon’s mattress listings generally from customers claiming to have been told by the manufacturer that their sleep trial and warranty won't be honored on Amazon purchases. If you do buy a mattress through Amazon, at a minimum you want to make sure you register it with the manufacturer as soon as you can.

Generally, any item that's eligible for Amazon Prime, or sold and shipped via Amazon – rather than a third-party seller – is subject to Amazon's return policies, not those of the manufacturer. Amazon's return policy (opens in new tab) isn't as generous as those offered by many manufacturers (you get 30 days) and, again, it's confusing.

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a mattress?

The mattress market in general isn't looking as peachy as it has in the past. Supply chain issues have continued to plague mattress manufacturers over the last 12 months, putting pricing under pressure and in some cases causing long delays in shipping. Inflation has also kicked in, and we've seen a general rise in list pricing for many of our favorite mattresses.

All that means you're unlikely to score an all-time low price on your new bed. Sorry. Adjust your expectations in the context of the wider market at the moment.

It's not all doom and gloom though – the mattress market remains competitive. According to Statista, the US mattress market makes the most revenue globally, and the sector is expected to grow annually by 3.69% (CAGR 2022-2026). The UK, by comparison, is expected to grow annually by 7.59%.