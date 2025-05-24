I've found all the best deals from the Amazon Memorial Day sale – expert-recommended offers on TVs, appliances, smart home tech, and more

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2025 (Image credit: Future) Jump to...

This week saw the start of the Amazon Memorial Day sale, and it's rolling on into the holiday weekend with discounts on TVs, smart home tech, headphones, laptops, and more.

If you don't want to trawl through the sale yourself, I'm picking out all the best deals right here, including the biggest savings, hidden bargains and offers on top-rated products you don't want to miss.

While it isn't as large as Prime Day or a Black Friday sale, there are dozens of great deals this weekend at Amazon. There are some especially strong offers on the retailer's own-brand devices, with prices for the Fire TV Stick, Ring Video Doorbell and Fire TVs starting at just $19.99.

Some of this year's top-rated tech is also reduced, with record-low prices available on the amazing LG C4 65-inch OLED TV at $1,296.99 (was $1,396.99), the super-popular Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 (was $399) and the excellent value Sony WH-CH520 Headphones for $38 (was $59.99).

I'll be picking out even more of the best offers from the Amazon Memorial Day sale through to its end at midnight on May 27. Stick with me for regular updates on the top offers that come fully recommended by myself and the expert TechRadar team.

The best 27 deals in the Amazon Memorial Day sale

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon Memorial Day deal is the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.99 - a must-buy at that price. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for Memorial Day. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. Even though this isn't a record-low price, it's still a solid streaming stick that gives you access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa for easy navigation.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This is just $5 more than the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell is back on sale for its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day. The original version of the battery-powered smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review for its useful features, such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk, so you can see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. New to this model is better vertical coverage so you get a full head-to-toe video of visitors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Memorial Day deal is a massive 50% discount and just $10 more than the record-low price.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 4-Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Roku Select 65-inch 4K TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV for a great price of $399.99. For the money, you get 4K resolution support with HDR 10 for good picture quality, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface to easily navigate between all the most popular streaming apps.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $839.99 now $679.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. This Memorial Day deal brings this large 75-inch model down to $679.99, which is even lower than the price I saw on Black Friday, making it a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon If you want a premium display for Memorial Day, you can't beat this price on LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for a great low price of $169. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Amazon Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $228 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to $228 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point – about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are $120 off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon If portability is what you need from a speaker, then Amazon has the Sonos Move 2 down to a new record-low price in the Memorial Day sale. We awarded this four stars in our Sonos Move 2 review, praising the energetic sound and punchy bass. Even though it's designed to be taken on the go, it is quite bulky, so not easy to slip into a bag or backpack like most portable speakers, but it beats those cheaper and smaller options when it comes to sound quality and battery life.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $599 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 is our pick for the best Pixel phone and best Android phone for everybody, even if it's not the best handset overall. Its biggest strength is its value-for-money, including the advanced AI features and seven years of updates that Google guarantees for it. It's one of the best mid-range phones for photography, too. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel 9, enough that it's currently the same price as the usually more affordable Pixel 9a. In that case, there's no reason to skip the upgrade.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $199.17 at Amazon This version from Samsung's budget tablet line-up has a less powerful processor compared to the Tab S range, a smaller 11-inch screen and 128GB of storage. Expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $264.98 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great budget buy, especially at its lowest price. It boasts productivity features like Samsung DeX for managing windows, an included S Pen stylus, and up to 14 hours of screen time that make it a wonderful workstation. Besides that, it doubles as an entertainment device that supports smooth visuals with its updated processor and clear audio with Dolby Atmos. This cheaper version comes with 64GB of storage, which is enough for your essential files and apps.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The V8 is surprisingly one of its most affordable in Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners and was one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Memorial Day.