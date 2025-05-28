Best Buy doesn't want the Memorial Day sales to end – here are the 28 top deals still available now

Best Buy clearly doesn't want the Memorial Day sales extravaganza to end, as there are still dozens of deals available at the retailer today. I've searched through the current offerings and picked out almost 30 of the best deals, including some still available from the holiday weekend and several excellent new additions. Check them out below.

One huge new addition is the debut of a new record-low price for the PlayStation 5 Pro. This $50 saving on the more powerful version of Sony's current generation console is ideal if you've been holding off on upgrading and a rare opportunity to bag a saving.

There are also dozens of PS5 games and accessories reduced right now as part of a wider Days of Play sale that's live for the next few days. So, whether you're picking up a new PS5, looking for your next game or fancy a new controller, there are lots of offers up for grabs.

Away from gaming, there are many more strong tech deals. Some of my personal recommendations include the massive up to 50% savings on major appliances, the hugely discounted GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for $139.99 (was $249.99), the excellent value Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV for $599.99 (was $699.99) and the super-cool Ninja Blast Portable Blender for $56.99 (was $69.99).

Get more details on all of these deals and many more from Best Buy's latest batch of offers below and score yourself a last-minute Memorial Day bargain.

Today's 28 best deals at Best Buy

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

The main draw of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is here. The retailer has taken up to 50% off major appliances for the upcoming holiday, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. Overall, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black has been an action camera mainstay over the years and now its Mini version has had a huge price cut in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This may be a much more dated model now, but it still holds up against many of the latest and greatest action cameras – and is excellent value for money at this low price. It boasts solid battery life and good sensors for vertical videos that make it a smart pick for social media. However, be aware that audio quality still isn't great and it isn't the best in low light settings.

PlayStation 5 Pro: was $699.99 now $649 at Best Buy This is a brand new record low price for the premium PlayStation 5 console. If you've been holding out for the upgrade, then this discount is literally the best time to do it as part of the wider Sony's Days of Play sale. Be sure to check out the accessories and games also on offer right now for even more savings to go with your new console.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The XPS 13 is small, lightweight, and exceptionally powerful thanks to the inclusion of a high-end Snapdragon Elite processor. It's everything you could ever want in a workhorse laptop and, unsurprisingly, is one of our best laptops. Alongside excellent performance, I think it's an excellent buy for the vibrant display, slick design and healthy 512GB of storage. Get it now for $999.99, which is an excellent price for a laptop with these specs that are well-suited to advanced productivity work and multitasking.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $69.99 now $56.99 at Best Buy The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Best Buy I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy is a record-low price.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The V8 is surprisingly one of its most affordable in Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners and was one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Memorial Day.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $134 at Best Buy Here's a record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Even though it's a smaller speaker it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof. Easily carried around, it’s useful to have things like your favorite tunes and Amazon Alexa support by the pool.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price, and it's now only $50 off its lowest-ever price following the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $200 off right now at Best Buy, which is a big saving, but not a record-low price. Still, it boasts on-board GPS for tracking runs, bike rides, and walks, plus all the tracking and health data you could ever want. This incredible smartwatch also has a durable titanium design built for withstanding rainy or dusty conditions and even ocean swimming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is down to under $20 in this year's Best Buy Memorial Day sale. That's $2 more than the record-low I saw over Prime Day. Even though it's been cheaper, this is still a bargain price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. It's a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy As an alternative to the LG C4, you can also consider the Samsung S90D. This is a newer version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. With the S90D, you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Best Buy's latest set of laptop deals features this good value all-around option from Dell. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a good buy if you have a larger budget and need a modern Windows device to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and more demanding work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times. Altogether, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy The Sony XM6s are now here, but the older WH-1000MX4 remain as some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all for half the price of the newer XM6 and almost $100 cheaper than the XM4. That's why we still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Memorial Day.

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $89.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This $150 saving brings the newest over-ears from Beats down to a great low price. As you'd expect, the design is gorgeous, but they're also easy to use and offer good overall sound quality, according to our Beats Studio Pro review. So, if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a very solid deal on some mid-range headphones.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Samsung S95D 77-inch OLED TV: was $3,799.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung 77-inch S95D OLED TV is one of the top OLED TVs available right now. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of the best TVs, and it's now a massive $1,300 off at Best Buy.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get the class-leading over-ear XM5 for $100 off at Best Buy. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – even if they don't quite offer the same value for money. They also don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. Still, saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech.

Samsung DU7200 70-inch 4K TV: was $589.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung covers all the basics with 4K Ultra HD support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and access to all the major streaming apps, all for under $450. It's not the fastest, the most powerful or packed with the most premium features, but it's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

JBL Go 4: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy The JBL Go 4 is back to its lowest price on Best Buy. It offers plenty for the price, including a stylish, lightweight design, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and a battery that could last a full day trip. Specifically, it lasts seven hours on one charge and can add two more hours with its Playtime Boost feature. It's certainly more than capable of putting out some good sound, just don't expect high-end audio for this budget price.