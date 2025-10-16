Getac S510AD delivers AMD’s return to rugged computing after decades

The laptop meets Copilot+ PC standards, enabling fast, local AI performance

It handles field tasks efficiently with AMD Ryzen AI processing power

Getac has introduced the S510AD, a new rugged laptop designed for professionals who work in demanding field environments.

The S510AD marks Getac’s first AMD-powered rugged notebook in decades, built on the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 and Ryzen AI 7 350 platforms.

The combination of an AMD XDNA 2 NPU and Radeon 800M graphics delivers up to 50 NPU TOPS of on-device AI performance.

A step forward in performance and processing power

The S510AD meets Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC standards and can run AI workloads locally, improving processing speed while reducing dependence on cloud connectivity.

With up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, the S510AD brings the best AMD processor performance to field and industrial computing.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1,000 nits brightness ensures readability under direct sunlight, while the optional touchscreen supports operation with gloves or in wet weather.

Certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP53 standards, this business laptop withstands drops from up to 0.9 meters and functions reliably in temperatures between -29°C and 63°C.

It also reflects a move toward sustainability, incorporating Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ SORPLAS plastic made with up to 99% recycled material.

Over 45% of the chassis uses post-consumer recycled content, helping lower energy use and reduce e-waste without compromising durability.

Under the hood, this device includes dual hot-swappable batteries, allowing continuous use during extended field operations.

The system supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 as standard, with optional 4G-LTE, 5G Sub-6, Dual SIM, and dedicated GPS to maintain connection in varied environments.

Getac says the S510AD is a versatile platform for industries such as automotive, manufacturing, utilities, field services, defense, and public safety.

Mechanics, factory operators, and first responders can perform on-device AI analysis for diagnostics, predictive maintenance, or video assessment without relying on cloud connections.

Review units of this device will be available in November this year, with prices starting at $2,569 or €2,399.

