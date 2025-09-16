Slimbook Evo laptops combine thin designs with surprisingly heavy-duty specifications

Ryzen AI 9 365 brings both CPU and NPU acceleration together

High refresh rate displays suggest smoother performance across editing workflows

Slimbook has released new versions of its Evo 14 and Evo 15 laptops powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 365 processor.

The chip includes a 10-core, 20-thread CPU, Radeon 880M integrated graphics, and a 50TOPS Ryzen AI NPU.

Both laptops aim to combine thin and light designs with high-end hardware while shipping with Linux preinstalled.

Display and design considerations

The Evo 14 comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD offering 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness up to 500 nits.

It measures 16.9mm thick, weighs 1.4kg, and includes an 80Wh battery in an aluminum chassis.

The Evo 15 is larger at 15.3 inches with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 400 nits peak brightness.

It features a numeric keypad, a 99Wh battery, and weighs 1.6kg at 18.1mm thick.

While both models are slim and portable, real-world performance under demanding workloads will determine whether they can compete with the best laptops in their class.

The port selection includes USB4 with DisplayPort 1.4 and 100W charging, USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and an SDXC card reader.

Both models come with dual cooling fans, 1080p IR webcams, stereo speakers, and white backlit keyboards.

Configurations scale up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and 16TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage across two M.2 slots.

The base model includes 16GB of RAM (two 8GB SODIMMs) and a 500GB SSD, with options to expand up to 128GB of memory and 8TB of storage, though higher configurations raise the price.

A key feature is that the laptops ship with Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and Manjaro preinstalled, while Windows installation is also available for an additional license.

This gives buyers an immediate path into the best Linux distros without extra setup.

These laptops also include a WiFi 6 card, with WiFi 7 offered as an upgrade, though Slimbook notes it currently works only in a basic capacity on Linux, indicating possible driver limitations.

The starting price of the Slimbook Evo 14 and Evo 15 is €1077 ($1,265).

Via Liliputing