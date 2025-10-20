Fujitsu A77-K3 has an optical drive and Intel Core processor

The A77-K3’s large display and solid build target long-hour productivity users

Fujitsu prioritizes connectivity and practicality over the race for ultra-thin designs

Fujitsu has announced a new wave of FMV notebooks, and one model in particular seems determined to resist the industry’s shift away from physical media.

The FMV Note A77-K3 is a 16-inch notebook equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor - but also surprisingly, a DVD drive.

This release serves as a reminder that optical disks still have a place, even as most of the best laptop models prioritize cloud storage and streaming.

A design that defies current norms

The FMV Note A77-K3 is part of Fujitsu’s new 16-inch FMV Note A series, which also includes the A75-K3 and A53-K3.

While the A77-K3 stands as the higher-end configuration, all three share a large WUXGA screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels.

The A77-K3’s inclusion of an optical drive contrasts sharply with the current design trend, where every mechanical component is removed to save weight.

Internally, the A77-K3 uses 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB solid-state drive, paired with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor.

Its connectivity range is notably broad. Fujitsu has included USB4 and multiple USB 3.2 ports, a full-size SD slot, HDMI output, a Gigabit LAN port, and Wi-Fi 7 capability.

The webcam supports Windows Hello facial recognition and includes a physical privacy shutter, giving users a level of security and control rarely found in older optical-drive laptops.

Although it cannot claim the title of best webcam, its combination of biometric access and manual shuttering reflects Fujitsu’s continued focus on practicality.

The keyboard design maintains a traditional layout with a numeric keypad and one-touch buttons for quick access to basic functions such as the Internet and FMV Advisor.

Fujitsu’s choice to preserve the DVD drive could be seen as catering to users who still rely on physical disks for software or data storage.

Fujitsu offers the world’s lightest laptop at only 634 grams, but the A77-K3 is far from lightweight at roughly 1.9 kilograms.

In a market where the best laptop often means the most portable, the A77-K3 stands out precisely because it rejects that definition.

Via My Navi (originally in Japanese)

