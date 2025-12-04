A new story trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has been released

The trailer teases The Dark Angels, which is one of two playable Space Marines factions in the game

Dawn of War 4 is scheduled for a 2026 launch on PC

Deep Silver and King Art Games have shared a new story trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, teasing an epic campaign and the playable Dark Angels faction.

The trailer, which takes place at the start of the game's flagship story co-written by Black Library author John French, opens with a war unfolding on the planet Kronus and a look at how the Blood Ravens - under Captain Cyrus and Chief Librarian Jonah Orion - have arrived in orbit.

A chaotic battle ensues against the Warboss Gorgutz and his Orks, and after both factions find themselves planetside, where the second Ork Commander Guzcutta is already waiting.

We also get a glimpse at other characters on the planet, including the Chronomancer Thothmek, the start of a Necron invasion, as well as the arrival of the Dark Angels, the first Space Marine legion that has answered the call of the Blood Ravens.

For the first time in the Dawn of War history, players will be able to play two Space Marine chapters, including The Dark Angels, which are one of two factions of Space Marines in this game, and have their own playable Commanders, Company Master Astoran & Chaplain Ezrael.

(Image credit: King Art Games / Deep Silver)

During the Space Marines campaign, players will undertake missions in command of both the Blood Ravens and the Dark Angels, and they'll be able to choose which missions they want to play.

Each faction will also have its own playstyle, with the Blood Ravens favoring smaller conflicts that require finesse and stealth, while the Dark Angels deploy their full might on the battlefield.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As the story saga reaches its breaking point, Lion El’Jonson himself descends onto the battlefield, giving players, for the first time ever, the chance to wield the legendary might of a Space Marine Primarch in a climactic, unforgettable finale," teases King Art Games.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is set to launch in 2026 for PC.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.