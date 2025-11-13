Black Ops 7 launch live: release time, how to play early, and more ahead of next Call of Duty release

Black Ops 7 is almost here. The next entry in the long-running Call of Duty series officially launches tomorrow, November 14 - but some regions are able to play right now.

A sequel to the fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Black Ops 7 promises "reality-shattering gameplay" with a mind-bending story campaign that can be played in four-player co-op.

It's set to be one of this year's biggest shooters, so join me as I bring you the latest news on all things Black Ops 7, including the latest release time info, tips on how to play early, and my first impressions once the game is officially available.

Black Ops 7 Release Time

The Black Ops 7 release date and time somewhat depends on your current region, with the game launching on November 13 or November 14 depending where you are. Your choice of platform also makes a big difference, as you will see below.

US West Coast release time:

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 3AM - 10PM PT, November 13

PlayStation: 3AM - 10PM PT, November 13

Battle.net / Steam: 9PM PT, November 13

US East Coast release time:

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 6AM - 1AM ET, November 13 - 14

PlayStation: 6AM - 1AM ET, November 13 - 14

Battle.net / Steam: 12AM ET, November 14

UK release time:

Xbox and Xbox on PC: 11AM - 6AM GMT, November 13 - 14

PlayStation: 11AM - 6AM GMT November 13 - 14

Battle.net / Steam: 5AM, November 14

Is Black Ops 7 on Game Pass?

Black Ops 7 is available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PC via the Xbox app.

Not all Game Pass tiers will have access to the game, though. You will need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriber to play.

Does Black Ops 7 have Zombies?

Zombies is a big part of Black Ops 7, with the game containing the Dark Aether storyline from the series.

Round-based Zombies is available on day one, with new map Ashes of Damned available at launch. It's the largest Round-Based Zombies map in the series so far, with loads of areas to explore.

There is also Survival and a highly challenging Cursed mode, plus a new version of Dead Ops Arcade in Dead Ops Arcade 4.

There's a lot to dive into a launch, but even more Zombies content will be released in Season One.

How to play Black Ops 7 early

The classic 'New Zealand trick' works with Black Ops 7 and gives you the chance to play early - here's how to do it.

Be aware that this is not an official way to play the game and may not work for every player, so proceed at your own risk.

The first step is to head to your Activision account settings and edit your address to somewhere in New Zealand.

Then try the following depending on your platform.

On PC, adjust your system date and time to New Zealand Standard Time in your system settings

Restart your PC, and you should be able to play

For PS5:

Simply launch Black Ops 7 and you should be able to play

Xbox:

Navigate to your system settings

Change your location to New Zealand

Restart your console and start Black Ops 7

