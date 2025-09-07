This laptop folds into a bulky form, heavier than most mainstream notebooks

Specs remain mid-range with 12th-gen Intel processors and DDR4 memory

Listings claim external GPU support, yet actual feasibility remains questionable

Laptop makers have long experimented with extra displays, usually through detachable monitors or dual-screen devices.

Now, a Chinese manufacturer is offering a more unusual take: a triple-screen notebook that combines a 16-inch primary panel with two 10.5-inch fold-out screens.

The idea is to provide a desktop-like workspace in a portable format, although questions remain about practicality and build quality.

Design and screen configuration

At first glance, the unnamed Chinese system featured here resembles the external monitor kits that attach to existing laptops, but with integrated side panels.

Each secondary display is connected with hinges and folds over the main panel when closed.

This design makes the device bulkier than standard notebooks, and it measures 374 x 261 x 28mm, weighing about 2.6 kilograms.

Although it is heavy, it is still more compact than carrying a laptop and two separate portable displays.

In use, the three screens combine to provide the equivalent of a 29.5-inch diagonal setup, offering ample space for a business laptop, although the thick bezels interrupt continuity.

The notebook is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core P-series processors, with options including the Core i7-1260P and the slightly faster i7-1270P.

Memory is upgradeable up to 64GB via two SODIMM slots, and there is support for PCIe 4.0 storage through a single M.2 2280 slot.

The system includes a 77Wh battery, backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, 1MP webcam, stereo speakers, and an assortment of ports ranging from USB Type-A and Type-C to HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet.

For this device, some listings describe support for external graphics cards, yet the lack of OCuLink, Thunderbolt, or USB4 raises doubts about the feasibility.

Using an adapter via the lone M.2 slot might work in theory, but that would also require a dock with space for storage.

Realistically, this feature seems more like a theoretical possibility than a practical option.

Product pages also conflict on details such as Wi-Fi standards and USB port specifications, suggesting inconsistencies in marketing materials.

Prices start around $700 for the base version, but can reach about $1200 for the Core i7-1270P model.

The starting price may seem mid-range, but for a laptop with three built-in displays, it can reasonably be described as a budget laptop.

That said, purchasing this device will be a gamble because on Aliexpress, the name of the device is not stated, and the landing page only says it is a “NEW Triple Screen Gaming Laptop” sold by YCX & GPD Laptop Store.

I would want one of these laptops with no expectation at all, driven only by curiosity to see if it truly works.