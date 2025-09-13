Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro OLED panel delivers 2880×1800 resolution with DCI-P3 coverage.

Intel Core Ultra 200H processors drive performance with integrated Arc graphics.

70 Wh battery promises extended productivity without frequent charging.

Geekom, a company best known for its mini PC range, has stepped into a more competitive space with its first thin-and-light notebooks.

The GeekBook X14 Pro is only 16.9mm thick, weighs just 999g, and uses a durable aluminum alloy chassis with a 135° hinge.

Its standout feature is a 14-inch OLED screen at 2880 x 1800 resolution and DCI-P3 100% coverage, which roughly equates to a 5-megapixel pixel count.

Not bad for a first attempt

Under the hood, the X14 Pro features Intel’s Core Ultra 200H “Arrow Lake-H” processors paired with integrated Arc graphics.

These chips combine Lion Cove and Skymont CPU cores but omit Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics.

This raises doubts about whether Geekom has chosen the best CPU configuration for sustained performance.

However, since this is the company's first attempt, it is probably testing the waters with a modest CPU.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This device's power draw peaks at 35W, which is typical for lightweight systems but could limit demanding tasks.

Memory is soldered LPDDR5 running at 7500MHz, with up to 32GB capacity, which means there is no opportunity to upgrade.

However, there is a single M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot that provides storage, which may be restrictive for users expecting multiple drives.

The laptop is powered by a 70Wh battery, which is a relatively high capacity for a device weighing under one kilogram.

In theory, this battery can support long hours of typical productivity tasks before needing a recharge.

The battery is paired with a 65W USB-C GaN charger, chosen for its efficiency and small form factor.

For connectivity, this device comes with HDMI 2.0, a 40Gbps USB-C, a 5Gbps USB-A, and a headphone jack.

Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, while integrated DTS:X Ultra speakers suggest attention to audio quality.

This device also includes a backlit 78-key keyboard, and a power-key fingerprint reader rounds out the input options.

At the time of writing, Geekom has not announced pricing or release dates, making it difficult to judge the X14 Pro’s competitiveness against established brands.

At the same event, Geekom also revealed the GeekBook X16 Pro. This larger option uses a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS panel, carries a 75Wh battery, offers dual SSD slots, and weighs 1299g.

Together, these two devices show Geekom is aiming beyond mini PC products, but their ultimate value depends on competitive pricing and reviews.

Via Notebookcheck (originally in German)