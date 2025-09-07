Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro laptop features Core Ultra 9 processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics

The 14-inch ultraportable weighs 999g thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis

Specs include 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe storage, USB4 ports, and 70Wh battery

Geekom has revealed a number of new products at IFA 2025, but while the Chinese manufacturer is best known for its mini PCs, French news site MiniMachines says it will also be using the event to also show off its ultrathin GeekBook X14 Pro business laptop.

The notebook measures 1.69cm x 31.17cm x 21.54cm and has a magnesium and aluminum alloy chassis, which helps keep the weight down to 999g (2.2 pounds).

The X14 Pro’s 14-inch OLED panel has a 2800 x 1880 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio and promises full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Choice of processors

Geekom will reportedly offer two versions, one with an Arrow Lake Core Ultra 5 225H and Intel Arc 130T graphics, and another with the Core Ultra 9 285H paired with an Arc 140T GPU.

It will come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-7500 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD.

The laptop is limited to a maximum TDP of 35 watts, with Geekom saying the cooling design aims to keep the system efficient and quiet under load.

The GeekBook X14 Pro also features a 2MP webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

There’s a 78-key backlit keyboard and a large touchpad, and connectivity includes HDMI 2.0, two USB4 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. It supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

There’s a 70Wh battery that can be charged through USB Type-C with a 65W GaN charger.

Alongside the smaller model, Geekom is reportedly also announcing the GeekBook X16 Pro - a larger 16-inch version measures 35.45cm x 24.94cm x 1.19cm and has a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with full sRGB coverage. There’s space for dual NVMe drives, and its keyboard expands to 98 keys with a dedicated numeric pad.

No release date or pricing has been made available for either laptop yet, although more details are expected soon.