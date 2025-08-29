Geekom A9 Mega launches on Kickstarter with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor

Compact CNC aluminum chassis with dual USB4 ports, extensive connectivity, and strong cooling

Supports up to 128GB memory and 8TB SSD storage for AI workloads

Geekom has announced the A9 Mega, a compact mini PC powered by AMD’s flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

For those keeping track, this is the 20th product so far to feature this 16-core, 32-thread Strix Halo chip, and we’re still waiting for Dell to show us what it could do.

Geekom is bringing the A9 Mega to market via Kickstarter. Pricing is planned to start around $1,899, and although Geekom is an established name, backers should be aware that crowdfunding is not without its risks.

Plenty of ports

If you prefer to wait until the product arrives in Geekom’s store, there’s a good chance it may not cost too much more than the Kickstarter price, as the company often discounts its products shortly after launch. For example, the Geekom A9 Max, which runs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370, is usually priced at $1,299 but is currently available for $999.

The A9 Mega’s CNC-machined aluminum body measures 171x171x71mm. Inside, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 includes Radeon 8060S graphics and an XDNA 2 NPU capable of 126 TOPS.

With support for up to 128GB of LPDDR5X 8000MHz memory, the integrated GPU can act as an accelerator with a large shared pool for AI models such as Stable Diffusion or LLaMA.

The system can house two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, providing up to 8TB of storage.

Cooling is managed by IceBlast 5.0, which uses dual fans, copper heat pipes, and thermal controls to sustain a 120W TDP.

Geekom says the CPU, GPU, and NPU can run at peak simultaneously without throttling, and wireless support includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Connectivity is what you might expect for a system of this size. The front includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C for data, an SD card slot, and a power button with integrated fingerprint sensor.

On the back, there are two USB4 Type-C ports supporting 40Gbps with DisplayPort 2.1, two HDMI 2.1 FRL ports, two 2.5Gb Ethernet jacks, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 2.0, a 3.5mm headset jack, and DC power input.

The A9 Mega comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro and is compatible with Linux, as Geekom is positioning it as an alternative to traditional workstations and Apple’s Mac Studio.

While details on broader availability remain unknown, the A9 Mega mini PC looks like a capable option for compact AI workloads and creative use cases.

(Image credit: Geekom)