Minisforum belatedly joins the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 race with a mini PC that can be rack-mounted, yes, rack-mounted in 2U
PCIe x16 slot allows a discrete GPU or additional expansion cards
- Minisforum MS-S1 Max introduces rack compatibility into the compact mini PC category
- Memory bandwidth of 256GB/s supports handling extremely large AI workloads locally
- Dual 10 Gigabit LAN ports provide networking speed uncommon in compact systems
Minisforum has unveiled the MS-S1 Max, a new system that joins the growing list of products built around AMD’s Strix Halo platform.
This device is a high-end option for professionals, supporting up to the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor along with as much as 128GB of LPDDR5x-8000 memory.
The memory runs in quad-channel mode with a bandwidth rated at 256GB/s, a figure sufficient for intensive workloads such as running large language models with more than 100 billion parameters locally.
A mini PC designed for both desk and rack
According to the company, the MS-S1 Max “scales from desktop to 2U rack.”
This phrasing leaves some ambiguity, since it is unclear whether different case options will be offered, or whether the desktop enclosure has been sized to slide directly into a rack without alteration.
Either way, the form factor is atypical for a mini PC, blurring the lines between compact desktop use and data center adaptability.
The MS-S1 Max incorporates a PCIe x16 slot inside the chassis, opening the door to discrete graphics cards or other expansion hardware.
This is a clear difference from many compact systems that lack internal upgrade paths.
Rear I/O includes one USB4v2 Type-C port with 80Gbps throughput and 15W USB-PD output, two additional USB4 Type-C ports at 40Gbps, four unspecified USB-A ports, dual 10 Gigabit LAN, and one HDMI output.
On the front, two more USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a headphone jack, and dual microphones are present.
Wireless connectivity extends to WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, reflecting current-generation standards.
Instead of relying on an external brick, this business PC integrates a 320W internal power supply.
This choice simplifies rack mounting and reduces clutter when used as a desktop.
There is no information on its cooling system, but considering its size, it should fit one for sustained workloads.
For workstation tasks involving AI model inference, video rendering, or multitasking, such a setup may prove advantageous if the thermal design is sufficient.
The company has not provided pricing or availability for the MS-S1 Max. Without those details, it remains difficult to judge how compelling this mini PC will be compared to rival offerings.
Via Liliputing
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
