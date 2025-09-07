FEVM FA65G mini PC with Ryzen 9800X3D reaches 95 degrees under maximum thermal stress

System noise peaks at 47 decibels when both the processor and the GPU are stressed

The chassis closely mirrors Apple’s Mac Studio yet hides desktop-class hardware

Chinese vendor FEVM has introduced the FA65G mini PC, a 2.5-liter system built inside a chassis that strongly resembles Apple’s Mac Studio.

The case measures 167.5 x 167.5 x 96 mm and weighs 1.85 kilograms, while inside sits a custom B650-based mini-ITX motherboard with an AM5 socket.

The unusual design allows the installation of a Ryzen 9000X3D processor alongside discrete graphics in MXM form, creating a device that combines workstation power with a compact footprint.

Hardware configuration and upgrade options

The current build centers on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which FEVM runs at between 65 and 100 watts depending on configuration.

While marketed as one of the best CPU choices for this form factor, thermals reach 95 degrees Celsius in demanding tests, a level still within tolerance but close to the limit.

According to the company, higher-end processors such as the Ryzen 9 9900X3D or even the 9950X3D can also be installed, although these upgrades face the same thermal boundaries.

On the graphics side, FEVM has adapted rare MXM cards, including the RTX 4080 LP and RTX 5000 Ada.

The company includes a custom cooling system with four heat pipes and dual fans. A 330-watt external adapter powers these GPUs.

Tests show the RTX 4080 LP operating close to a desktop RTX 3080 or RTX 4070, while also edging past an RTX 5060 Ti.

With these results, FEVM positions the hardware as offering one of the best GPUs currently possible in such a small enclosure.

The FA65G provides two M.2 2280 slots with PCIe 4.0 x4 capability and up to 128 gigabytes of DDR5-6400 RAM through two SO-DIMM slots.

These, along with the Wi-Fi module, can be accessed by removing the bottom lid.

Port selection resembles that of a Mac Studio, offering USB4, USB-A 3.2 Gen ports, dual HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort, two 2.5GbE NICs, and additional USB-C and USB 2.0 connections.

Stress testing shows the Ryzen 9800X3D CPU topping at 86 degrees Celsius at 90 watts, climbing to 95 degrees when set at 100 watts.

System noise measures between 41 and 47.3 decibels depending on load, while the GPU runs somewhat cooler, peaking at 74.3 degrees.

In more typical gaming use, FEVM states CPU temperatures stay closer to 80 degrees, with the GPU remaining below 70.

At present, no confirmed price or release schedule exists, but considering the scarcity of MXM GPUs, the configuration with a Ryzen 9800X3D and RTX 4080 LP would likely exceed $2,000.

Via Notebookcheck