There's no better PC under $350 than this Ryzen 7 powerhouse with a CPU that's faster than a 10-core Apple M5 CPU, and that's no mistake

Compact desktops are getting faster, smarter, and better value, and the Machenike AI Mini PC is a perfect example.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, this tiny powerhouse delivers desktop-class performance in a system small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

Built on TSMC’s efficient 4nm process, its 8 cores and 16 threads can reach speeds up to 5.1GHz, and it's paired with 16GB of high-speed DDR5 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save 13% Machenike AI Mini PC : was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon The Machenike AI Mini PC packs serious power into a compact design with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS (up to 5.1GHz), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Priced at $349, it supports dual 4K displays, Wi-Fi 6, and dual Ethernet, delivering full desktop performance for work or play - just in time for the holiday sales season.

The Machenike AI Mini PC boots in seconds, will handle multitasking with ease, and load applications smoothly, making it a good fit for managing creative projects, streaming 4K media, or running productivity software.

It comes with dual Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2, two Type-C ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort for dual 4K monitor support.

Whether you’re after a minimalist workstation, a home theater setup, or a small office system, it's a great choice and comes with Windows 11 Home.

It won't break the bank either as you can currently snap it up at Amazon for just $349, down from the usual $399.99, making it a great, early Black Friday bargain.

The Machenike AI Mini PC brings full-sized desktop performance to your desk, without taking up any of the space.

If you want to see what other options are available to you, check out our round up of the best mini PCs.

Other mini PC deals to consider

Save 20% Machenike Machcreator Mini2: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Another impressive entry from Machenike, the Machcreator Mini2 combines sleek design with serious performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H (up to 5.2GHz), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it’s now $399 (down from $499). With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and dual-display support, this compact Windows 11 mini PC is fast, efficient, and ready for demanding tasks.