22-minute video reveals the incredible work that goes into making Beelink’s tiny desktop replacements

There’s a surprising amount of hand-assembly and testing in the mini PC production line

There’s narration, no music, just pure factory sounds and impressive craftsmanship

As mini PCs have quietly evolved into compact yet capable machines, many can easily replace traditional desktops.

Once seen as niche gadgets, they now power home offices, media setups, and small businesses, with high-performance processors, expandable memory, and solid I/O support, all packed into tiny, low-noise enclosures.

Chinese manufacturer Beelink has been producing high-quality mini PCs since 2011, and if you’ve ever wondered what goes into making one of these miniature powerhouses, you’ll want to watch a new video that showcases the entire process.

Hand-finished

We’re big fans of Beelink’s range of mini PCs here at TechRadar Pro. We’ve reviewed models like the SER8, SER9, Beelink ME mini, and GTR7 and always come away impressed. The company's most recent release, the GTR9 Pro, is powered by a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and delivers 126 TOPS for next-gen AI.

The video, from SatisFactory Process, has so far been watched by nearly two million viewers, and for good reason. The 22-minute showcase explores how Beelink’s mini PCs are made from start to finish, and it's mesmerizing.

It begins with raw aluminum being pressed and CNC-machined into a case. From there, you see the entire transformation: polishing, chemical cleaning, abrasive blasting, electroplating, laser engraving, and dozens of small, meticulous assembly steps.

One of the most striking things is just how much of the work is done by hand.

From installing components on the motherboard to applying thermal pads and screwing together daughterboards, human workers are visible at almost every stage.

There are multiple quality control checks throughout, including electrical testing, visual inspections, firmware flashing, and more.

The build is topped off with packaging, accessories, plastic wrapping, and factory seals before heading out the door.

Part of what makes the video so watchable - and that 22 minutes absolutely flies by - is that it’s not flashy or promotional. There’s no voiceover, no music. Just the sound of real machines and real people building something.

Many of the comments under the video echo the same feeling: surprise at the number of steps involved, appreciation for the amount of human care, and admiration for a company willing to show the entire process.

As one commenter observed, “This is the best advertisement a company can do” - and it really is.

Watch and enjoy the video below.

Inside China's Mini PC Production: How Tiny Computers Are Made - YouTube Watch On