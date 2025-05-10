Beelink’s GTR9 Pro runs a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and delivers 126 TOPS for next-gen AI

Dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports mean lightning-fast clustering and insane data transfer speeds

Integrated Radeon 8060S GPU rivals RTX 40 series without the bulk or noise

Beelink, a relatively unknown Chinese PC vendor, has introduced a compact mini PC aimed at AI workloads, gaming, and content creation.

The system, dubbed the GTR9 Pro, is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and is designed for high data throughput and demanding computing tasks.

Beelink says the GTR9 Pro delivers processing capabilities of up to 126 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and can run AI models with as many as 70 billion parameters, including those based on frameworks like DeepSeek.

Compact AMD-based system built for AI, gaming, and creative tasks

The GTR9 Pro can function as a standalone system or be integrated into clustered computing environments.

With two 10Gbps Ethernet ports and two 40Gbps USB4 ports, the device supports high-speed data transfer both between systems and to external devices.

Its integrated AMD Radeon 8060S GPU features 40 cores and offers graphics performance comparable to Nvidia’s RTX 40 series. It also supports up to 96GB of dedicated video memory, positioning it as one of the more powerful workstation options available.

The GTR9 Pro is capable of running modern gaming titles at high settings and handling AI tasks and media production with ease. It is part of Beelink’s “Quietly” series, indicating a low-noise thermal design.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For creatives, it supports professional applications such as Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, and it is well-suited for tasks like rendering and live streaming.

Beelink describes the system as “engineered for innovators, gamers, and creators who demand more performance, less noise.”

The GTR9 Pro will be priced at $1,999, although Beelink has not yet announced an official launch date.