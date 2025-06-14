Gigabyte's AI TOP 500 TRX50 is a desktop built for AI developers working on massive LLMs

Older Threadripper CPU included but motherboard supports newer upgrades

GeForce RTX 5090 GPU paired with software for model tuning

Gigabyte has quietly launched the AI TOP 500 TRX50, a high-end system aimed at developers working on AI models and advanced multimodal tasks.

The machine is powered by AMD’s 24-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX processor and cooled by an AORUS 360 AIO liquid cooler. This combination allows it to outperform Gigabyte’s previously announced Arrow Lake-S-based AI TOP 100 Z890.

Interestingly, as TechPowerUp reports, the AI TOP 500 still relies on AMD’s current-generation "Zen 4/Storm Peak" architecture, even with the Threadripper PRO 9000 series expected to launch in the near future.

Ports galore

Fortunately, Gigabyte’s TRX50 motherboard supports future upgrades, which could appeal to those planning longer-term builds. VideoCardz suggests that a version using the 32-core 7975WX might be released soon.

Like the AI TOP 100, the 500-series prebuild also includes Gigabyte’s own GeForce RTX 5090 Windforce graphics card.

Internally, the desktop (which bears a striking resemblance to the Cooler Master HAF 700) supports up to 768GB of DDR5 R-DIMM memory across eight slots.

Storage comes in the form of a 1TB AI TOP 100E cache SSD, built to endure heavy write cycles, and a 2TB AORUS Gen 4 SSD for primary use. Power is provided by a 1600W AI TOP Ultra Durable PSU rated at 80 Plus Platinum and compatible with ATX 3.1.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AI TOP 500 offers a wide range of connectivity options. Up front, users get four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, audio in and out jacks, and both power and reset buttons. On the rear are six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports, dual RJ-45 LAN ports, a DisplayPort input, and two additional audio jacks.

The workstation also supports multi-node expansion through Thunderbolt 5 and Dual 10G LAN, making it a practical option for research labs or development teams.

The system is tightly integrated with Gigabyte’s AI TOP Utility software platform which helps users manage AI models, build datasets, and monitor hardware performance in real time.

With support for up to 405 billion parameter models, Gigabyte is targeting users who require serious local compute performance without relying on cloud resources…. And, gamers too, apparently, if its tagline of “Premium gaming & AI empowered desktop” is to be believed.