HP's ridiculously fast Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 laptop with 128GB RAM goes on sale everywhere in the US, but it won't be cheap

Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395, 128GB RAM & 2TB SSD make this device a performance beast

HP ZBook Ultra G1a
(Image credit: Liliputing)
  • HP ZBook Ultra G1a comes with a massive 126GB RAM and 2TB SSD
  • Preorders are available now, priced between $3,797 and $4,049 at US retailers
  • ZBook Ultra G1a is built for AI, data analysis, and video production

HP has revealed the ZBook Ultra G1a, a mobile workstation that features a 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 processor with a 3GHz base clock and 5.1GHz boost speed.

The new device will handle professionals' AI applications, large datasets, and high-resolution content, with integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics ensuring smooth performance for intensive tasks like video editing, while providing real-time power for LLM execution, rendering, and data analysis.

Just like the HP EliteBook X G1a, it's equipped with 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe NVMe large SSD, delivering one of the fastest computing experiences for demanding AI workloads and high-performance computing.

Performance-driven workstation with AI capabilities

The business laptop measures just 0.7 inches thick and weighing 1.5 kg, while its 14-inch OLED touchscreen offers a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals with deep contrast.

There are two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports, an additional USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

It's powered by a 74.5WHr four-cell battery for extended on-the-go usage and includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for fast recharging.

The HP ZBook Ultra G1a is now available for preorder across multiple US retailers, though the exact cost varies.

While B&H Photo Video lists it as high as $4,049.00, Directdial offers it for as low as $3,797 - either way, it's for those who don't mind paying a premium for top-tier performance.

Via Shopblt

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

