HP ZBook Ultra G1a comes with a massive 126GB RAM and 2TB SSD

Preorders are available now, priced between $3,797 and $4,049 at US retailers

ZBook Ultra G1a is built for AI, data analysis, and video production

HP has revealed the ZBook Ultra G1a, a mobile workstation that features a 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 processor with a 3GHz base clock and 5.1GHz boost speed.

The new device will handle professionals' AI applications, large datasets, and high-resolution content, with integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics ensuring smooth performance for intensive tasks like video editing, while providing real-time power for LLM execution, rendering, and data analysis.

Just like the HP EliteBook X G1a, it's equipped with 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe NVMe large SSD, delivering one of the fastest computing experiences for demanding AI workloads and high-performance computing.

Performance-driven workstation with AI capabilities

The business laptop measures just 0.7 inches thick and weighing 1.5 kg, while its 14-inch OLED touchscreen offers a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals with deep contrast.

There are two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports, an additional USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

It's powered by a 74.5WHr four-cell battery for extended on-the-go usage and includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for fast recharging.

The HP ZBook Ultra G1a is now available for preorder across multiple US retailers, though the exact cost varies.

While B&H Photo Video lists it as high as $4,049.00, Directdial offers it for as low as $3,797 - either way, it's for those who don't mind paying a premium for top-tier performance.

Via Shopblt