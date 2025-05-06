Gigabyte jumps on the AI bandwagon with RTX5090-toting desktop PC that has a mysterious 320GB cache SSD
Gigabyte AI TOP 100 Z890 Desktop PC offers serious performance
- Gigabyte AI TOP 100 Z890 PC blends elite gaming hardware with AI-focused design and software
- AI TOP Utility supports LLMs with 405B parameters and real-time model monitoring tools
- Eight SATA ports and two NVMe drives make storage scaling effortless for creators and devs
Gigabyte has revealed a new desktop PC designed for users working with artificial intelligence in professional creative tasks and high-end gaming.
The company says its the system is equipped with Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, and introduces the new Z890 AI TOP platform.
The GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE GPU includes support for DLSS 4.0 and Multi Frame Generation, making it suitable for machine learning workloads.
Advanced memory and cooling design
The Gigabyte AI TOP 100 Z890 business PC comes with 128GB of DDR5 memory, supported by D5 Bionic Corsa technology, which enhances stability during intensive AI and gaming sessions.
A unique feature is the inclusion of a 320GB AI TOP 100E cache SSD alongside a 2TB AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD. The latter is built to endure heavy data writes, boasting a lifespan up to 150 times greater TBW than standard SSDs.
The system also supports up to eight additional SATA drives, making it a viable option for users needing scalable storage without sacrificing speed.
To cool all this hardware, Gigabyte installed its AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 liquid cooling system, which keeps thermal output in check even under prolonged workloads.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
While not a portable machine, the system maintains a standard ATX form factor, measuring 594 x 336 x 584 mm, and supports both Windows 11 Pro and Linux.
For connectivity, the workstation offers a solid I/O setup, including front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.0, and audio jacks, as well as a rear panel with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort In, dual 10GbE RJ-45, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.
Gigabyte’s AI TOP Utility suite simplifies AI workflow management, supporting memory offloading and fine-tuning for models up to 405 billion parameters. It also includes tools for dataset creation, real-time training dashboards, and model validation. Cluster computing is enabled via Thunderbolt and Ethernet links, allowing scaling across multiple systems.
According to Gigabyte, “users can access AI computing with a standard power setup and plug-and-play convenience.” This new system targets a wide range of users - from researchers and developers to content creators and gamers.
At the time of writing, there is no official word on pricing or availability, but it’s not expected to be cheap.
You might also like
- These are the best business laptops available to buy right now
- And you should take a look at the best office chairs we've tried
- World Password Day 2025: All the news, updates and advice from our experts
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.