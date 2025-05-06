Gigabyte AI TOP 100 Z890 PC blends elite gaming hardware with AI-focused design and software

AI TOP Utility supports LLMs with 405B parameters and real-time model monitoring tools

Eight SATA ports and two NVMe drives make storage scaling effortless for creators and devs

Gigabyte has revealed a new desktop PC designed for users working with artificial intelligence in professional creative tasks and high-end gaming.

The company says its the system is equipped with Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, and introduces the new Z890 AI TOP platform.

The GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE GPU includes support for DLSS 4.0 and Multi Frame Generation, making it suitable for machine learning workloads.

Advanced memory and cooling design

The Gigabyte AI TOP 100 Z890 business PC comes with 128GB of DDR5 memory, supported by D5 Bionic Corsa technology, which enhances stability during intensive AI and gaming sessions.

A unique feature is the inclusion of a 320GB AI TOP 100E cache SSD alongside a 2TB AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD. The latter is built to endure heavy data writes, boasting a lifespan up to 150 times greater TBW than standard SSDs.

The system also supports up to eight additional SATA drives, making it a viable option for users needing scalable storage without sacrificing speed.

To cool all this hardware, Gigabyte installed its AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 liquid cooling system, which keeps thermal output in check even under prolonged workloads.

While not a portable machine, the system maintains a standard ATX form factor, measuring 594 x 336 x 584 mm, and supports both Windows 11 Pro and Linux.

For connectivity, the workstation offers a solid I/O setup, including front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.0, and audio jacks, as well as a rear panel with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort In, dual 10GbE RJ-45, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Gigabyte’s AI TOP Utility suite simplifies AI workflow management, supporting memory offloading and fine-tuning for models up to 405 billion parameters. It also includes tools for dataset creation, real-time training dashboards, and model validation. Cluster computing is enabled via Thunderbolt and Ethernet links, allowing scaling across multiple systems.

According to Gigabyte, “users can access AI computing with a standard power setup and plug-and-play convenience.” This new system targets a wide range of users - from researchers and developers to content creators and gamers.

At the time of writing, there is no official word on pricing or availability, but it’s not expected to be cheap.