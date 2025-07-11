PC shipments are back on the rise - act now before Trump tariffs kick in

PC shipments are rising, but they're being influenced by tariff impacts

Notebooks are way more popular than desktops

Consumers could be upgrading en masse next year

Although President Trump's tariffs continue to create uncertainty in the PC industry, new figures have suggested device shipments continue to rise, and now could be the best time to upgrade if you're in the market.

During the second quarter of 2025, industry experts at Canalys tracked 67.6 million units shipped globally, up 7.4% year-over-year.

IDC, another market research firm that tasks itself with monitoring the industry, tracked 68.4 million shipments, marking a smaller but equally healthy 6.5% year-over-year increase.

PC shipments continue to rise

A recent US-Vietnam trade deal has introduced a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods, and a 40% tariff on transshipped goods such as Chinese parts that have gone on to be assembled in Vietnam, helping to keep a cap on costs for consumers.

At the same time, we're also seeing more vendors increase stock as they hoard low-cost devices before tariff uncertainty irons itself out, potentially resulting in costlier tariffs for certain imports.

Although desktops (9%) saw greater growth than notebooks (7%), notebooks still account for around four in five of all PC shipments globally.

However, much of the growth can be attributed to enterprise customers. Businesses have been more active than consumers in upgrading devices in response to the upcoming Windows 10 end-of-support, with consumers more likely to hold onto their device for longer.

Although Macs only account for around one in ten PCs shipped, Apple saw the healthiest quarterly growth of 21.3% thanks to strong demand for new M4-powered models, and the company could be in for similar growth next quarter, with its back-to-school deals coming into force in the final days of last quarter.

Looking ahead, demand could grow as more consumers look to upgrade their devices, potentially pushing up prices and making now the best time to upgrade.

Canalys Research Manager Kieren Jessop explained: "We anticipate the consumer PC market to grow next year as it coincides with a potential refresh cycle of COVID-era devices, which are starting to reach their end of life."