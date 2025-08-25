The evolving CISO role: bridging the gap between security and strategy

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) has rapidly evolved from a technical specialist into a strategic business leader. While still responsible for defending against cyber threats, today’s CISOs are also tasked with aligning cybersecurity initiatives to broader organizational goals. This shift is driven by a more complex threat landscape, advances in technology such as AI, and increasing regulatory pressure that holds security leaders to a higher standard of accountability.

As a result, CISOs must bridge the gap between security operations and business strategy. They are expected to translate technical risks into business impacts, engage with executive leadership, and help shape enterprise resilience.

For security and business leaders alike, this evolution highlights the critical need to embed cybersecurity into the fabric of strategic planning and decision-making for the business.

Ravid Circus Social Links Navigation Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Seemplicity.



The Changing Threat and Regulatory Landscape

Cyber threats are growing in scale and sophistication. Attackers can and do use AI tools to accelerate reconnaissance, craft convincing phishing schemes, and execute ransomware at unprecedented speed. Deepfakes, autonomous malware, and AI-driven social engineering are pushing traditional defenses to their limits.

At the same time, regulatory scrutiny has intensified. Frameworks like the US Security and Exchange Commission's cybersecurity disclosure rules and the European Union’s Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2) demand greater transparency, rapid incident reporting, and clearer communication of cybersecurity’s business impact. As a result, CISOs are more visible than ever—expected to brief boards, own cyber risk posture, and help ensure regulatory compliance.

Expanding Responsibilities of the Modern CISO

The role of the CISO has significantly broadened beyond traditional technical oversight. Today’s CISOs are now pivotal in securing expansive business ecosystems, encompassing cloud infrastructures, third-party vendor relationships, operational technologies, and software-based products. This expansion necessitates a unified approach to security and risk management, integrating these functions at the enterprise level. ​

In addition to these responsibilities, CISOs are instrumental in driving business efficiency and facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies. Today, the integration of AI tools and automation into security operations is transforming the cybersecurity landscape.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For instance, automation streamlines processes such as vulnerability management workflows, enabling quicker remediation, and AI enhances threat detection and response capabilities by rapidly analyzing vast datasets to identify potential risks, both of which allow security teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

As new technologies that have significant implications for business and cyber security continue to come to market - such as quantum computing and its impact on encryption - CISOs will need to stay on top of operational, business and strategic implications.

By embracing these advancing technologies, CISOs can scale their operations effectively, ensuring that human expertise is applied where it delivers the most significant impact. This evolution underscores the CISO's role as both a protector of information assets and a strategic enabler within the organization.

Bridging Security and Business Strategy

To succeed in this expanded role, CISOs must communicate risk in the language of the business. That means framing threats in terms of financial exposure, operational disruption, and reputational damage—helping executive teams make informed, risk-based decisions.

Regular board of directors engagement is now essential. CISOs must earn trust and ensure that cybersecurity is viewed not just as a compliance obligation, but as a strategic priority.

When embedded into business initiatives from the start, cybersecurity becomes a driver of innovation. It accelerates digital transformation, enables secure cloud adoption, and builds customer trust. Forward-thinking CISOs position security not as a cost center, but as a competitive advantage.

Challenges Facing CISOs in 2025 and Beyond

Despite progress, CISOs still face major roadblocks. Budgets are increasing modestly – often by 10% or less - while responsibilities grow rapidly. Security teams remain understaffed, contributing to burnout and resource constraints.

Culturally, many organizations still treat cybersecurity as a siloed IT function rather than a shared business responsibility. This lack of integration slows decision-making and limits effectiveness.

Meanwhile, legal and regulatory accountability is rising. CISOs are being named in lawsuits and enforcement actions, most notably in the SolarWinds breach, raising concerns about personal liability.

Risk-sharing mechanisms such as indemnification and Directors and Officers (D&O) liability insurance - a specialized form of coverage to protect individuals from personal losses if they are sued - are becoming essential safeguards.

As the CISO role continues to evolve, several trends will define the path forward:

AI as Standard: AI-driven detection and response are becoming baseline capabilities.

Quantum-Ready Security: Forward-looking CISOs need to begin preparing for post-quantum threats.

Board-Level Strategic Advisor: More CISOs will report directly to CEOs or boards.

Workforce Development: Organizations must invest in training to address persistent talent shortages.

Integrated Security Culture: Cybersecurity will be embedded into all business functions.

Legal Protections: More formal structures to protect CISOs from undue liability.

To stay ahead, CISOs must focus on strategic alignment, talent development, automation, and executive communication, ensuring that security becomes a shared, organization-wide priority.

From Defender to Business Enabler

The CISO’s transformation into a strategic advisor reflects a broader realization: cybersecurity is business-critical. As technology advances and threats intensify, organizations need leaders who can secure operations while enabling innovation and growth.

Security and business leaders must work in tandem investing in collaboration, communication, and continuous improvement to build resilient, forward-looking enterprises equipped for evolving risks and opportunities.

We list the best identity management solutions.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro