Windows 11 migration could be the perfect time to get an AI PC

IT decision-makers see upgrading as a chance to get the latest AI PCs

Advanced security and boosted productivity are especially attractive

62% would now consider an AI PC over a regular PC

New research on Windows 11 and AI PC Readiness says the timing couldn't be more perfect – Windows 10 end of life has coincided with a surge of AI PCs available on the market, making now the perfect time to upgrade for two reasons.

The study from Dell found with 80% of UK businesses migrating or having already migrated to Windows 11, they're seeing it as a strategic opportunity to adopt AI-ready PCs rather than just a simple OS update.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of IT decision-makers agree they've been presented with an opportunity to upgrade to more powerful AI PCs at the same time.

Windows 11 upgrade is causing many to consider AI PCs

Nearly half agreed AI PCs bring advanced security features (47%) and greater employee productivity (44%), with around two-thirds (64%) considering AI-capable hardware critical for future operations.

Those additional security features are much-needed, too, with a similar number (46%) citing security breaches as the main driver for refreshing PC fleets – more than the number of businesses refreshing due to the Windows 10 EOS (42%).

However, some factors continue to hold businesses back, and they're the same ones we see time and time again. Software compatibility (45%) was the most frequently cited concern, with many also concerned about hardware compatibility (34%) and operational disruption (32%).

That leaves 20% of the businesses surveyed not yet having started transitioning, even though the deadline is now less than four months away.

"Adding the context of the Windows 11 transition means the AI PC isn't just a new product to sell; it is a gateway to higher-value services like strategic deployment, security hardening and workflow integration," Dell UK Channel and Distribution Lead Ian Heath explained.

Looking ahead, it's clear that AI PCs are gaining in popularity. Three in five (62%) IT decision-makers would choose a Copilot+ PC over a regular one, based on the promises of longer battery life, better performance, local AI processing and integrated productivity tools.