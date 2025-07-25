Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, July 25 (game #509).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #510) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's been a while

NYT Strands today (game #510) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

UNITE

SCONE

SMART

MUST

THEN

COVE

NYT Strands today (game #510) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #510) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #510) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #510, are…

ASSEMBLE

CONVENE

GATHER

MEET

MUSTER

CONGREGATE

SPANGRAM: REUNION

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

The very first thing I saw in today’s search was the spangram. Actually, that’s not completely true; the first word I saw was union, then I spotted the re and joined the dots.

After this it was a case of a puzzle of two halves, as I solved the top section first before tackling the lower half.

After getting ASSEMBLE, CONVENE and GATHER, I was convinced that CONGREGATE would feature somewhere, but despite it being the longest word in the game and despite the limited space I had left I still struggled to put it together – testament to the genius of Strands. Or perhaps my lack of genius.

