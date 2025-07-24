Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, July 24 (game #508).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #509) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Step to it!

NYT Strands today (game #509) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PANTHER

HATE

STALE

GRACE

HARM

CHAT

NYT Strands today (game #509) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #509) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #509) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #509, are…

MUSIC

COSTUME

RECITAL

TEACHER

CHOREOGRAPHY

SPANGRAM: DANCE CLASS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

A tough one for me today, so kudos if you roared through the search without any issues. I even struggled to find non-game words.

In hindsight, I should have seen DANCE CLASS a lot more quickly, as I’d already gotten class as a non-game word – but was completely blind to the word that preceded it.

The other reason today’s game took me longer than usual was that my first hint gave me MUSIC, which didn’t help narrow things down at all. I quite patently failed to “step to it”.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, July 24, game #508)

GROWL

SNARL

HISS

HUFF

SCREECH

STOMP

RATTLE

SPRAY

SPANGRAM: WARNING