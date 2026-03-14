Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have been out for a couple of weeks now on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and I’ve been loving these re-released classics. I’ve been busy filling out the Pokédex, hunting for shinies, and even battling with my friends in person.

But whether you’ve finished the game as I have, or if you’re just starting out, I’m sure you’ll agree that there’s one moment that sticks in the memory above all. Of course, I’m talking about selecting your starter. Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle…who will it be?

Your decision is a big one. Bulbasaur provides the easiest ride with his incredible performance in the early game, which is a big plus. Squirtle is a great all-rounder and offers a whole lot of bulk. And Charmander, while needing a bit of support in the beginning, goes on to blossom into one of the most iconic Pokémon of all time. It’s a tough call.

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But the starter you choose has even more consequences than you may have thought at first. That’s because your selection will have an impact on which legendary Pokémon are available to you in the post-game. Until recently, I had no idea this was even a thing, so I’m here to share some intel with all of you. Interested? I’ll reveal all down below.

A beastly encounter

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

Although most of the ‘mons you encounter in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are set – and aren’t dependent on any player choices – there are some exceptions.

Of course, there are some version exclusives, like how Growlithe is only available in FireRed and Vulpix is only seen in LeafGreen – but there’s more. For instance, the mythical Pokémon Deoxys will assume a different form depending on the game version you have – something I wrote about very recently.

But one legendary encounter will come down to the biggest player choice of all: your starter selection. And that’s because your pick will decide which one of the Johto region’s Legendary Beasts you can encounter.

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Essentially, the starter Pokémon you choose will have a type weakness to the legendary that’s available to you. For instance, those who pick Bulbasaur can catch Entei, those who go with Charmander can bag Suicune, and the enlightened among you who selected Squirtle can get Raikou.

There’s no way to catch the other legendaries on your save, so in order to fill out your dex, you’ll need to trade locally with players who made different starter selections. For example, my colleague Nikita chose Charmander, meaning I could register her Suicune, while she could register my Raikou.

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Game Freak)

But how do you even go about getting these Legendary Beasts? Well, this can actually be slightly frustrating.

The Legendary Beasts are roaming Pokémon, meaning they move from route to route as they please. When you encounter them, they’re at level 50 and will flee on the first turn. My recommendation is to have a Pokémon that’s in the level 40-49 range, and run through the grass in Route 1 and Route 2 with a repel active.

Eventually, the Legendary Beast will reveal itself, and you can catch it. If you’ve not already used your Master Ball, I’d strongly recommend using it here, in order to avoid chasing either Raikou, Entei, or Suicune around the Kanto region.

And that’s all there is to it. Have you caught one of the Legendary Beasts yet? Have you been enjoying playing through FireRed or LeafGreen on your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2? I’d love to hear from you, so be sure to drop a comment.

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