Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness has finally landed on Nintendo Switch 2! There’s been a bit of a wait, but if you’re subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you can play the game right now, and I, for one, can’t wait to play through the GameCube classic. I’m also pretty happy I won’t have to buy a pre-owned copy on GameCube…those prices are quite something.

Anyway, if this is your first time playing Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, then you may not know that it differs quite a bit from the mainline games. And while I won’t drill into all of those differences here, it’s worth noting one key detail: you don’t get to choose one of three starter ‘mons in this entry. No, instead you’ll start the game with one pre-determined Pokémon: Eevee.

As you progress through the game, you’ll have the opportunity to evolve your starter into one of the many Eeveelutions, but which one should you pick? Well, I’ve compared and contrasted each option, and I think I know which Eeeveelution stands above the rest. Interested? Then here’s what I’d evolve my Eevee into in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.

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Who not to use

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Genius Sonority)

OK, let’s get something important out of the way. Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness initially came out back in 2005 – before games like Pokémon Diamond and Pearl were released. As a result, a few Eeveelutions, like Sinnoh’s Glaceon and Leafeon, and Kalos’ Sylveon, are not available.

Instead, you’ll be able to evolve your Eevee into one of the following options: the Water-type, Vaporeon; the Electric-type, Jolteon; the Fire-type, Flareon; the Psychic-type, Espeon; or the Dark-type, Umbreon. Of course, you could keep it unevolved if you’d prefer – though I suspect most of you would like a more powerful Pokémon. So who should you choose?

Well, if anything, it would be easier for me to suggest who not to use.

The first Eeveelution I’d recommend against using is Umbreon. That’s not to say that this fan favorite isn’t any good – no, no. But I’d argue that it’s not the ideal pick. Umbreon may have impressive defensive qualities, but unfortunately, it suffers from a low speed stat, and it doesn’t hit particularly hard. We’re not talking about competitive play here — we’re talking about a general playthrough, and so I’d suggest going for an alternate Dark type like Sharpedo or Houndoom, who can sweep through your opponents’ 'mons with ease.

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Another Eeveelution I’d advise against using is Flareon. Again, if you go with Flareon, it will still hold its own, but you could do better. Like Umbreon, it’s on the sluggish side, and although it has a high attack stat, fire moves are special in this generation. As a result, you can’t get the most out of moves like Flamethrower, and I’d again suggest using Houndoom as an alternative.

My top pick: it’s a tight call

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Genius Sonority)

Other than Umbreon and Flareon, I think you’ll be happy with any of the remaining Eeveelutions. However, I’m still going to recommend one option above all others. And that option is none other than Espeon.

Espeon is just so powerful in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. In 2005, the Psychic-type was still very strong indeed, and Espeon has great stats to boot — especially its high special attack and impressive speed. Pair that with an excellent learn-set, including the almighty Psychic and the potentially flinch-inducing Bite, and you’re getting a seriously strong Eeveelution.

So, Espeon is my top pick, but I have to say, it’s a tight call. That’s because Jolteon, the Electric-type, is a massively viable alternative.

Jolteon is incredibly fast, hits surprisingly hard, and has access to crushing moves, like Thunderbolt and Thunder. Jolteon will be a big help throughout your journey, and if you’d rather use a Psychic-type like Gardevoir over Espeon, then it would be my top recommendation.

I’d also like to give a shout-out to Vaporeon. It's bulky and can learn Surf, a very powerful move. But ultimately, there are other powerful water types, like the aforementioned Sharpedo. So personally, I’d go with Espeon or Jolteon instead.

How to evolve Eevee

(Image credit: Nintendo / The Pokémon Company / Genius Sonority)

All of this is good and well, but you may be wondering: how can I evolve my Eevee?

Well, luckily, it’s quite simple. Fairly early into your playthrough, you’ll gain access to an area called Gateon Port. And in this location, you’ll be able to find a store with some incredibly important items, including evolutionary stones and shards.

In order to get Vaporeon, you’ll need to grab the Water Stone. For Jolteon, it’s the Thunder Stone. And for Flareon, you can pick up a Fire Stone.

Although your Eevee usually needs high friendship to evolve into Umbreon or Espeon in the mainline games, things work a little differently in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. Instead, you can get the Moon Shard to evolve your Eevee into Umbreon, or the Sun Shard to evolve it into Espeon. These are also available at Gateon Port.

And that’s all there is to it. Will you be playing Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness on Nintendo Switch 2? Which Pokémon are you going to evolve your Eevee into? I’d love to hear from you, so let me know your thoughts in the comments!