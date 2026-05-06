How signatures are evolving in digital-first systems

Opinion
By published

Trust is no longer implied; it is engineered

Manager is verifying the validity, security, approving requests, quality assurance, investment contracts. Online digital document work, paperless office. online survey. Checking mark up on check boxes
(Image credit: Shutterstock / LALAKA)

Across the world, digital workflows are becoming the default, but few countries have pushed this transition as far, and as fast, as India. With platforms like DigiLocker and Aadhaar-based authentication enabling billions of transactions, entire ecosystems are now operating without physical paperwork.

Which raises a fundamental question: in a system without paper, what replaces the signature?

At first glance, this appears to be a story about efficiency—faster processes, reduced paperwork, seamless execution. But that framing is incomplete. What is unfolding is far more fundamental: a shift in how trust itself is constructed.

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