How signatures are evolving in digital-first systems
Opinion
By Rakesh Dosi published
Trust is no longer implied; it is engineered
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Across the world, digital workflows are becoming the default, but few countries have pushed this transition as far, and as fast, as India. With platforms like DigiLocker and Aadhaar-based authentication enabling billions of transactions, entire ecosystems are now operating without physical paperwork.
Which raises a fundamental question: in a system without paper, what replaces the signature?
At first glance, this appears to be a story about efficiency—faster processes, reduced paperwork, seamless execution. But that framing is incomplete. What is unfolding is far more fundamental: a shift in how trust itself is constructed.Article continues below