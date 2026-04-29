Why insurance innovation ambitions keep stalling

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The insurance industry is not short of ambition to innovate. Blockchain-enabled claims management. AI-powered personalization. Real-time fraud detection. The appetite for innovation is real, and growing.
But wanting to innovate and being ready to innovate are two very different things.
Tony Shek
Insurance Lead at AutoRek.
For years, the industry has been cautious about change. That caution is now harder to justify. The technologies on offer are too powerful, and the competitive pressure too great, to ignore. Yet a gap is widening between what insurers want to achieve and what their operations can actually support.Article continues below