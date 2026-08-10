Why financial institutions need a clearer approach to AI governance

The IMF and Bank of England have both recently raised concerns about the risks AI could pose to the financial system, from cyber threats to systemic vulnerabilities and governance gaps. Against that backdrop, institutions are facing growing pressure to demonstrate clear accountability for how AI is used, particularly when decisions impact customer outcomes, market activity and compliance decisions.

Martin Tombs Social Links Navigation Field CTO EMEA at Qlik.

Financial services have traditionally taken a cautious approach to AI because of the regulatory and operational risks involved. But AI is now becoming more deeply embedded across the sector, supporting everything from fraud detection and customer service to compliance monitoring and internal operations.

As adoption expands, governance frameworks that were designed for conventional software and data systems are being tested by AI models that can evolve, generate unpredictable outputs and rely on increasingly complex data environments.

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Why governance expectations are growing

This growing focus on accountability is becoming increasingly visible across the sector. Moves such as HSBC appointing its first Chief AI Officer reflect a broader recognition that oversight can no longer sit across disconnected teams or experimental projects.

Meanwhile, many institutions, including Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group, have recently joined the Financial Conduct Authority’s initiative to test AI in real-world conditions under strict controls, while the Bank of England has outlined plans to assess potential risks to financial stability through scenario analysis and simulations.

For finance firms, these developments are likely to increase expectations around how AI systems are monitored, tested and governed internally. Organizations will need clearer oversight of third-party AI providers, stronger documentation around how AI models make decisions, and more robust processes for identifying and escalating risks.

The barriers to strong AI governance

Despite growing regulatory scrutiny, financial institutions still face significant barriers to implementing stronger AI governance, particularly around fragmented data. Many firms still operate across disconnected systems, making it difficult to create a consistent view across risk, compliance, operations and customer activity.

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This becomes more challenging as AI is introduced. Models depend on large volumes of data flowing across multiple systems, but when those systems are siloed, it becomes harder to trace how information is used or how decisions are made. Without clear data lineage, organizations may struggle to validate AI decisions under regulatory scrutiny.

Data quality is becoming just as important as data access. Even advanced AI models can produce unreliable results if they are trained on incomplete, outdated or poorly governed information. At the same time, identifying which datasets will improve decision-making, rather than adding complexity, remains a challenge.

For financial institutions operating across complex legacy systems, maintaining accurate, trusted and consistently managed data at scale will be critical as AI adoption accelerates, particularly across areas such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering and customer risk systems where siloed data can limit a complete and accurate view of risk.

Building the foundations for responsible AI

For many finance companies, the next step is transforming these fragmented datasets into stronger data foundations that support AI at scale.

This means creating connected, well-governed data environments where information can move consistently across systems, data quality is maintained more effectively, and accountability is embedded into day-to-day operations rather than treated as a standalone compliance exercise.

This joined-up view is particularly valuable across the customer journey. When someone opens a bank account, they move through several stages including identity verification, onboarding, digital registration and their first transactions. Banks need to see that journey as a whole rather than as disconnected steps. With that visibility, teams can investigate issues more quickly, improve services and track results in real time.

Why responsible AI requires shared ownership

Building more connected data environments requires a coordinated approach to accountability across institutions, with responsibility formalized rather than sitting in isolation with individual teams. As more firms appoint Chief AI Officers, close collaboration with Chief Data Officers will become increasingly important to ensure AI governance is built on strong data quality, clear ownership and consistent standards across the organization.

In regulated firms, technology teams, data teams, AI specialists, and business stakeholders all share an obligation to understand the importance of data quality and the consequences it has on decision-making.

This more collaborative approach can also improve how teams operate, ensuring insights are not limited to technical functions alone. Giving colleagues in retail banking, lending and compliance access to timely information enables faster, more informed decisions at every level and helps embed accountability for AI-driven outcomes in day-to-day operations.

Strong governance depends as much on operational visibility and human oversight as it does on the models themselves.

Preparing for AI adoption at scale

Over the next few years, financial services will move from isolated AI pilots towards broader adoption at scale, but it must happen in a way that remains controlled and transparent. Organizations that can build the right foundations now will be better place to expand AI use confidently, while those without them risk inconsistency and greater operational exposure.

Ultimately, the firms that succeed in the financial sector will be those that combine innovation with strong governance and clear human oversight, using AI tools to drive sustainable progress while maintaining strong trust as adoption grows across the sector.

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