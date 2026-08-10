Resin 3D printers are the obvious choice when fine detail matters far more than simply knocking something out quickly, and according to our testing the Anycubic Photon P1 takes that precision particularly seriously.

Right now, the Photon P1 is down to $600 (was $790) at Amazon. Aimed at enthusiasts and advanced creators, at its heart is a 10.1-inch 14K monochrome LCD with a 13,312 x 5,120 resolution and an XY pixel size as small as 16.8 x 24.8 micrometers, allowing intricate details to be reproduced with impressive precision. In the UK, the same 3D printer is discounted to £500 (was £650).

Anycubic's Wave Release technology cuts release force by 60% to help improve print success rates, and Smart Leveling 3.0 removes the need for routine manual bed leveling, and AI-powered monitoring checks for all manner of problems.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anycubic Photon P1 if...

You need exceptionally fine detail for miniatures, models, prototypes, jewelry, or other intricate creations. The combination of 14K resolution, a stable mechanical structure, and automated monitoring should appeal to experienced resin users who want greater precision while reducing some of the manual intervention typically associated with resin printing.

❌ Skip the Anycubic Photon P1 if...

You mainly want to produce large functional parts or need the simplicity of filament printing. Resin printers require more post-processing and careful handling of materials, and the Photon P1's high-resolution capabilities could be excessive if you're interested in making larger models.

Why we recommend it

This is one of the best 3D printers we've tested. The Photon P1 combines extremely high resolution with features designed to address some of resin printing's more frustrating failure points. Support for resins with viscosity up to 8,000 cps also gives advanced creators considerably more flexibility when experimenting with specialist materials.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said: "Through the test, I managed a near unheard of 100% success rate on 20+ prints, and the quality from the 14K screen was exceptional, even with a low workshop temperature; the heated vat kept everything running at optimum temperatures."

He went on to call it, "By far the best desktop resin printer Anycubic has produced to date."

Price context & historical value

At $599.99 instead of $789.99, you're saving $190, equivalent to around 24% off the regular price. That's a nice reduction on a high-spec resin printer rather than an entry-level model, although it has been $50 dollars cheaper in the past.

The last time we covered a deal on the Photon P1, it was discounted to $720 (was $970). Direct from Anycubic, it's priced at $689. So, this is a genuine discount.

Be careful to use this Amazon.com link, as there's another Photon P1 listing on Amazon that remains at full price.

For more savings, we track the best 3D printer deals with updates every week.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Resin printing still involves more work after the printer finishes. Models typically need cleaning and curing, and uncured resin requires appropriate handling and protective equipment.

You'll need to consider additional supplies and a suitable workspace beyond the printer itself, so it's worth factoring those requirements into the overall cost if you haven't already done so.

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