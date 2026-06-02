It's official. Amazon's Prime Day is on its way on June 23, with deals already trickling in - but if you're looking for unmissable 3D printers deals ahead of the sales, you won't find on Amazon.

Based on our comprehensive reviews, my top pick for most people would be the excellent Centauri Carbon, which is now $319 (was $420) at Elegoo. Impressive speeds and accuracy for the price make this a great single-filament machine.

But it's not the only 3D printer deal around. Honestly, right now, it feels like every 3D printer site is holding a massive sale on everything from beginner-friendly units to high-end printers for businesses. Where we've tested the models below (and that's most them), you'll also find links to our reviews alongside the deals themselves.

For more top-performing units, see my guide to the best 3D printers.