Save up to $350 on the best 3D printers in the Memorial Day sale — massive price cuts on Bambu Lab, Elegoo, Creality, and Anycubic 3D printers including the 'exceptionally good' Centauri Carbon 2 and our top budget pick for beginners
Deals
By Steve Clark published
I've picked out the best Memorial Day 3D printer deals for beginners, hobbyists, and small business owners
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The Memorial Day sales have brought some steep discounts to 3D printers from all the main players, like Bambu Lab, Anycubic, Creality, and Elegoo. While Amazon has a few notable deals on right now, the best discounts for beginners and professionals seem to be direct from the manufacturer.
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