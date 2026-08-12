'An exceptionally well-priced mini PC that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it': GMKtec M6 Ultra with 32GB DDR5 RAM and triple-display support gets a huge $200 discount
It comes with a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro installed
Our top-rated mini PC for most people just got a big discount, with the GMKtec M6 Ultra mini PC now $600 (was $800) at Amazon. In our tests, this mini PC proved to be an exceptional machine for day-to-day office tasks and light creative workloads and home server use.
As well as 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM (that can be expanded to 128GB), you get a 1TB SSD that can be expanded to up to 8TB using the the two M.2 slots. It also comes with dual 2.5GbE Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB4, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort.
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB
This compact PC combines a six-core Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, Radeon 760M graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6, USB4, and triple-display support.
- In the UK? While the 32GB/1TB configuration remains at £678 from Amazon, the 16GB/512GB model is down to £410 (was £510).
Why we recommend it
The M6 Ultra, one of the best mini PCs, is powered by AMD's six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 7640HS, which can boost to 5GHz, alongside Radeon 760M integrated graphics.
The M6 Ultra packs a useful collection of connections into its small chassis. Dual 2.5GbE Ethernet makes it good for networking, server, and homelab duties, and USB4 provides a high-speed connection for storage, displays, and compatible peripherals.
In his glowing four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said: "If you're looking for a general-use, compact, and extremely reliable mini PC, then the GMKtec M6 Ultra is a perfect option over the smaller rivals. It just has that better airflow and more space for the electronics, which sit a little bit better for me in terms of longevity and reliability."
He also called it, "an exceptionally well-priced mini PC that offers plenty of upgradeability and is able to handle pretty much anything you throw at it."
Also consider
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD
This compact Ryzen-powered mini PC has just 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but that might be enough for your needs. It also features a 1TB SSD, USB4, dual 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for three 4K displays.
Price Context & Historical Value
Amazon's current deal takes $200 off the $799.99 list price, reducing the M6 Ultra by 25%.
That discount comes at a good time, given that you're getting 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD as part of the system rather than buying a barebones mini PC and having to add pricey memory and storage yourself afterwards.
This is far from the cheapest the M6 Ultra has been however. It was as low as $410 on Amazon at one point, but this was last year before the memory crisis properly took hold.
At $599.99, with this configuration, the mini PC is the same price as it is direct from manufacturer GMKtec.
Given the state of the market, I reckon this is a very good deal right now, and one I can definitely recommend.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the GMKtec M6 Ultra if...
You want to replace a bulky desktop with something that takes up very little space without sacrificing memory or features. 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD make for a solid base and Windows 11 Pro makes it equally suitable for a home office or business environment.
The M6 Ultra can drive three displays simultaneously, including up to 8K at 60Hz through USB4 alongside 4K at 60Hz outputs through HDMI and DisplayPort.
❌ Skip the GMKtec M6 Ultra if...
You need the graphics performance of a desktop with a dedicated GPU. The Radeon 760M integrated graphics can handle lighter and moderate creative tasks and games, but it isn't a replacement for a system equipped with a powerful discrete graphics card.
Expansion is also naturally more limited than with a conventional desktop tower, although you can upgrade the RAM and storage if you need more performance.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
Don't let the “gaming mini PC” description set unrealistic expectations. The Radeon 760M is integrated graphics rather than a dedicated GPU, making this better suited to everyday computing, business, media, server duties, and lighter gaming.
GMKtec also provides a one-year limited warranty, which is worth considering if longer warranty coverage is important to you.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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