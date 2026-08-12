Our top-rated mini PC for most people just got a big discount, with the GMKtec M6 Ultra mini PC now $600 (was $800) at Amazon. In our tests, this mini PC proved to be an exceptional machine for day-to-day office tasks and light creative workloads and home server use.

As well as 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM (that can be expanded to 128GB), you get a 1TB SSD that can be expanded to up to 8TB using the the two M.2 slots. It also comes with dual 2.5GbE Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB4, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort.

Why we recommend it

The M6 Ultra, one of the best mini PCs, is powered by AMD's six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 7640HS, which can boost to 5GHz, alongside Radeon 760M integrated graphics.

The M6 Ultra packs a useful collection of connections into its small chassis. Dual 2.5GbE Ethernet makes it good for networking, server, and homelab duties, and USB4 provides a high-speed connection for storage, displays, and compatible peripherals.

In his glowing four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said: "If you're looking for a general-use, compact, and extremely reliable mini PC, then the GMKtec M6 Ultra is a perfect option over the smaller rivals. It just has that better airflow and more space for the electronics, which sit a little bit better for me in terms of longevity and reliability."

He also called it, "an exceptionally well-priced mini PC that offers plenty of upgradeability and is able to handle pretty much anything you throw at it."

Also consider

Save $200.01 GMKtec M6 Ultra mini PC: was $699.99 now $499.98 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD This compact Ryzen-powered mini PC has just 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but that might be enough for your needs. It also features a 1TB SSD, USB4, dual 2.5GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for three 4K displays.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon's current deal takes $200 off the $799.99 list price, reducing the M6 Ultra by 25%.

That discount comes at a good time, given that you're getting 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD as part of the system rather than buying a barebones mini PC and having to add pricey memory and storage yourself afterwards.

This is far from the cheapest the M6 Ultra has been however. It was as low as $410 on Amazon at one point, but this was last year before the memory crisis properly took hold.

At $599.99, with this configuration, the mini PC is the same price as it is direct from manufacturer GMKtec.

Given the state of the market, I reckon this is a very good deal right now, and one I can definitely recommend.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec M6 Ultra if...

You want to replace a bulky desktop with something that takes up very little space without sacrificing memory or features. 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD make for a solid base and Windows 11 Pro makes it equally suitable for a home office or business environment.

The M6 Ultra can drive three displays simultaneously, including up to 8K at 60Hz through USB4 alongside 4K at 60Hz outputs through HDMI and DisplayPort.

❌ Skip the GMKtec M6 Ultra if...

You need the graphics performance of a desktop with a dedicated GPU. The Radeon 760M integrated graphics can handle lighter and moderate creative tasks and games, but it isn't a replacement for a system equipped with a powerful discrete graphics card.

Expansion is also naturally more limited than with a conventional desktop tower, although you can upgrade the RAM and storage if you need more performance.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Don't let the “gaming mini PC” description set unrealistic expectations. The Radeon 760M is integrated graphics rather than a dedicated GPU, making this better suited to everyday computing, business, media, server duties, and lighter gaming.

GMKtec also provides a one-year limited warranty, which is worth considering if longer warranty coverage is important to you.