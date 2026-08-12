DapuStor's R6060 packs 512TB into a single E2 form-factor drive

The drive doubles the capacity of E3.S and U.2 alternatives

PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 protocols power this massive drive

DapuStor has unveiled a massive 512TB NVMe SSD at the FMS 2026 storage trade show event, pushing enterprise storage capacity into half-petabyte territory for demanding data center applications.

The drive, officially named the R6060, belongs to the company's high-capacity family and uses its newer E2 form factor design for enterprise storage systems.

At 512TB, the R6060 holds exactly twice the storage capacity of E3.S or U.2 drives, which top out near 256TB.

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DapuStor packs half a petabyte into one drive

The 512TB SSD belongs to DapuStor’s high-capacity NVMe family and measures approximately 200 × 76 × 9.5 mm, giving it substantial capacity within a relatively compact enterprise storage form factor for NAND placements, allowing manufacturers to pack substantially more flash memory inside each device.

The drive pairs DapuStor's in-house DP800 controller with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and the newer NVMe 2.0 protocol standard used industry-wide.

DapuStor uses QLC NAND because modern workloads increasingly require huge storage capacity rather than maximum performance from every individual drive.

Artificial intelligence workloads require large repositories for training datasets, while inference systems can also generate substantial demand for high-capacity cache storage.

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Video, audio, and other rapidly expanding datasets are creating similar demands, making high-capacity drives increasingly useful for data centers managing enormous volumes of information.

A server equipped with 36 E2 drive bays could theoretically accommodate 16PB of raw storage using these 512TB drives.

That density could reduce the number of servers, processors, memory modules, and networking components required for certain storage-heavy deployments.

The approach is particularly relevant to systems designed around 1PB and beyond, where physical infrastructure can become substantial.

Bigger drives could also reduce infrastructure requirements

The E2 approach can add more storage capacity to a single-CPU or dual-CPU server, potentially reducing overall system requirements.

Fewer processors, memory modules, chassis and network interfaces could also lower power consumption when storage capacity remains the primary requirement.

However, NAND pricing has become an increasingly important factor in determining the overall economics of extremely high-capacity solid-state storage.

Higher flash memory costs can make smaller drives more attractive, as multiple lower-capacity devices may offer greater flexibility in some deployments.

E2 could nevertheless offer another option by accommodating more NAND locations while using lower-density flash components in certain configurations.

That flexibility could potentially create lower-cost capacity points without requiring manufacturers to rely exclusively on the highest-density NAND available.

The 512TB R6060 therefore tries to increase storage density for systems handling rapidly expanding datasets and AI infrastructure demands.

DapuStor has not provided a confirmed price, although current NAND pricing suggests the drive will sit in the premium segment of enterprise storage.

The DapuStor R6060 arrives as NAND and DRAM suppliers report stronger market conditions following periods of weaker demand.

Via ServeTheHome

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