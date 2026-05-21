Dell squeezes nearly 10PB of flash storage into one compact 2U server

KIOXIA’s massive SSDs eliminated the need for seven additional storage servers

The complete rack configuration could reportedly cost more than $75 million

Dell Technologies has unveiled a new server configuration which packs an astonishing 9.8PB of flash storage into a standard 2U chassis.

The PowerEdge R7725xd achieves this density by combining 40 of KIOXIA's LC9 Series 245.76 terabyte SSDs with AMD EPYC processors.

A comparable configuration using conventional 30.72TB drives would require seven additional servers and consume roughly eight times more power.

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How the server achieves such extreme storage density

The KIOXIA LC9 Series drives are available in a specialized E3.L form factor that allows 40 of them to fit inside a single 2U chassis.

Each drive delivers up to 245.76TB of flash-based storage with PCIe 5.0 performance for demanding AI data pipelines.

"The combination of the Dell PowerEdge R7725xd server and the KIOXIA LC9 Series enterprise SSD isn't just about high density," said Akihiro Kimura, technology executive at KIOXIA Corporation. "It's a shift in how we architect AI infrastructures."

The system supports up to five 400 gigabit per second network interface cards, enabling users to fill and move data through pipelines more efficiently.

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This allows organizations to scale AI infrastructure without expanding their physical footprint or increasing their overall energy consumption.

What this means for AI data center economics

Arun Narayanan, senior vice president at Dell Technologies, said the server delivers the storage density and power efficiency that customers need to scale AI infrastructure without sacrificing performance.

The flexible, air-cooled storage configurations are designed to complement GPU-enabled servers, supporting AI data management and model training across the entire AI lifecycle.

A single rack using these servers could theoretically exceed 200PB of flash storage, though the cost would be substantial.

At approximately $15,000 per 245.76TB drive, a 200PB configuration would require roughly 815 drives costing around $12.2 million.

Building a complete rack with servers, networking, and cooling would likely push the total to $75 million or more.

Whether the premium cost of these high-density drives makes sense for every organization remains an open question.

For hyperscale cloud providers and major AI labs with massive data ingestion requirements, the math likely works in favour of density over cost per terabyte.

However, for smaller enterprises, traditional 30.72TB drives may still offer better value.

Dell and KIOXIA have raised the bar for what is possible in a 2U server, and the AI data center of the future will be built on density.

The 9.8PB milestone is not the end of the road, but it is a signpost pointing toward a future where storage capacity is no longer the bottleneck for AI innovation.

The technology is real, the density is unprecedented, and the implications for AI data centers are profound, even if the price tag makes most IT managers wince.

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