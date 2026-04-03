Dell Pro 5 Micro delivers desktop-class computing in an ultra-compact form

Single USB-C input allows powering directly from compatible Dell Pro monitors

Integrated NPU provides 50 TOPS performance for on-device AI acceleration

Dell is shrinking the office desktop computer down to a block which can sit entirely behind a monitor while still doing the work of a full-sized business PC.

The new Dell Pro 5 Micro Desktop ditches the traditional tower for an ultra-compact form, which suits offices where desk space is limited and cable clutter is a visible problem.

This device draws up to 100W of power through a single USB-C input and can therefore run directly off a compatible USB-C hub monitor, such as a Dell Pro P screen.

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USB-C powered design

The Dell Pro 5 Micro runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with an integrated NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS.

This is the maximum capacity Dell cites for its Copilot+ PC experience in the mainstream desktop line.

That level of AI throughput supports on-device acceleration for Copilot-driven workflows, background optimization, and low-power inferencing tasks.

The system supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory at speeds up to 7200MT/s, which should help keep multitasking and database-style workloads responsive - but the downside is that the thermal envelope of such a small chassis will likely cap how long it can sustain peak loads.