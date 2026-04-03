Forget the tower: Dell’s palm-sized desktop draws 100W through USB-C and still manages 50 TOPS of AI computing power
Dell's Copilot+ capable desktop includes Intel vPro-style management
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Dell Pro 5 Micro delivers desktop-class computing in an ultra-compact form
- Single USB-C input allows powering directly from compatible Dell Pro monitors
- Integrated NPU provides 50 TOPS performance for on-device AI acceleration
Dell is shrinking the office desktop computer down to a block which can sit entirely behind a monitor while still doing the work of a full-sized business PC.
The new Dell Pro 5 Micro Desktop ditches the traditional tower for an ultra-compact form, which suits offices where desk space is limited and cable clutter is a visible problem.
This device draws up to 100W of power through a single USB-C input and can therefore run directly off a compatible USB-C hub monitor, such as a Dell Pro P screen.Article continues below
USB-C powered design
The Dell Pro 5 Micro runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with an integrated NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS.
This is the maximum capacity Dell cites for its Copilot+ PC experience in the mainstream desktop line.
That level of AI throughput supports on-device acceleration for Copilot-driven workflows, background optimization, and low-power inferencing tasks.
The system supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory at speeds up to 7200MT/s, which should help keep multitasking and database-style workloads responsive - but the downside is that the thermal envelope of such a small chassis will likely cap how long it can sustain peak loads.