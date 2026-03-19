GMKtec EVO-T2 mini PC reaches 180 TOPS using combined CPU, GPU, and NPU acceleration

Its PCIe 5.0 storage introduces data speeds exceeding 10GB per second

Local AI models run without relying on external cloud infrastructure

At a recent launch event, GMKtec introduced the GMKtec EVO-T2, a compact desktop system built for local AI computing.

According to the company, the device integrates third-generation Intel Core Ultra processors and claims up to 180 TOPS of compute capability.

It combines CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, and enables local execution of large language models up to 70B parameters without dependence on external cloud infrastructure.

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Compute architecture and AI workloads

The EVO-T2 is based on Intel’s Panther Lake architecture and is manufactured using the 18A process node, incorporating RibbonFET transistors and backside power delivery.

These design elements are associated with improved efficiency and transistor density, although most performance data referenced remains tied to internal benchmarks.

The company claims that complex workloads such as code generation and document processing can be executed rapidly with this device.

For some tasks, GMKtec says the EVO-T2 completes them within seconds under controlled conditions.

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Graphics capabilities are handled by the integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU, which includes twelve Xe cores and support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, real-time ray tracing, and AI-assisted upscaling.

This configuration allows the system to extend beyond AI inference into areas such as rendering and visual content workflows.

Despite its small footprint, the device includes dual M.2 storage slots supporting PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0, with total capacity reaching up to 16TB.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs are theoretically capable of sequential speeds exceeding 10GB/s, with some exceeding 15 GB/s, while PCIe 4.0 drives typically reach around 7GB/s under optimal conditions.

For connectivity, it includes USB4 with 40Gbps bandwidth and OCuLink support for external GPUs.

In addition, the system supports dual Ethernet configurations, offering both 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking.

To address memory constraints, Phison collaborated with GMKtec to integrate aiDAPTIV+ AI SSD technology.

This system dynamically extends available memory by distributing workloads between DRAM and storage, allowing large models to be segmented during execution.

Active portions are processed on the GPU, while less active data remains stored across memory and SSD layers.

This “pseudo-memory” mechanism is described as reducing bottlenecks when processing large models.

However, its long-term performance implications under sustained workloads have not been independently verified.

GMKtec states that it “effectively breaks through traditional DRAM limitations,” a claim that may require independent validation.

The system ships with a pre-configured AI environment, allowing immediate access to AI tools and models without manual setup.

This is another Chinese device that supports OpenClaw, similar to the Minisforum N5 Max, despite warnings from the Chinese government about its security vulnerabilities.

OpenClaw enables the EVO-T2 to run autonomous AI agents locally, performing tasks from data processing to content generation without relying on cloud services.

However, the software has known weaknesses that can be exploited to steal sensitive data and has previously been used to distribute malware via GitHub repositories.

Microsoft has even advised against running OpenClaw on standard personal or enterprise devices, leaving the prudence of GMKtec’s decision open to question.

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