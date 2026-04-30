Chuwi surprises the market with Lunar Lake Intel Core i5 laptop — sub-1kg device boasts 'all-day battery life', 2.8K display, and 2-megapixel camera, but will its $800 price tag prove to be its Achilles' heel
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By Wayne Williams published
CoreBook Air 226Vcomes with 16GB of DDR5 and a 512GB SSD
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- Chuwi CoreBook Air 226V pairs Lunar Lake processor with integrated Arc graphics
- Thin aluminum laptop includes 2.8K display and LPDDR5X memory
- Pricing above $800 places CoreBook Air 226V in highly competitive territory
Chuwi has taken the wraps off its new CoreBook Air 226V Copilot+ PC laptop built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 226V processor based on the Lunar Lake architecture. It brings local AI capability into a lightweight system aimed at content creators, business professionals, students, and programmers.
The Core Ultra 5 226V is an 8-core, 8-thread chip with boost speeds reaching up to 4.5GHz, paired with integrated Arc 130V graphics and dedicated AI hardware.
It delivers up to 28 percent higher multi-core performance than Intel’s Core i5-1235U and Core i5-12450H processors, along with efficiency improvements of up to 25 percent.Article continues below