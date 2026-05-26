Microsoft's unexpected MacBook Neo challenger might be a budget laptop you've never heard of before

The Chuwi UniBook is an entry-level Windows-based challenger to Apple's successful MacBook Neo

It offers more connectivity and expansion than the MacBook Neo, but it does compromise on certain fronts

Its pricing edge over Apple's offering might not be significant for students

The Chuwi UniBook has plenty of feathers in its cap if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple's latest MacBook Neo.

Chuwi's device is one of the first Intel Wildcat Lake-powered laptops on the market, offering a plethora of ports, a lower price tag than its perceived competition, and specs that cater to both students and budget-conscious users who need connectivity and have an affinity for Windows over MacOS.

And at $150 cheaper than Apple's device, it is tempting - so what is the Chuwi UniBook all about?

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A MacBook Neo killer?

To call the Chuwi UniBook a MacBook Neo killer might be premature to say the least. It is aggressively priced, filling a void in a market reeling from rising RAM and SSD prices, but Apple's surprise move to target the mainstream entry-level segment earlier this year seems to have caught Microsoft, Intel, and AMD unaware.

With that being said, while the cheaper price point does give one pause, especially given how aggressively Chuwi is positioning its product, it prompts a comparison with Apple's entry-level offering, and the results might not be all that flattering for the former.

Chuwi UniBook vs. the MacBook Neo: similar at a glance?

The Chuwi UniBook and the MacBook Neo seem quite similar at a cursory glance. Both offer all-day battery life (Apple claims 16 hours versus Chuwi's 15-20 hours for mixed use), and both are locked to 8GB of RAM while offering 256GB of SSD storage (Apple does offer a jump to 512GB if you spend an extra $100).

Both have dual USB-C ports and operate in the same weight class (1.3kg on the UniBook vs. 1.23kg on the Neo), and both offer similar screen sizes (14 inches vs. 13 inches, respectively).

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The important bits

The differences quickly emerge once one takes a closer look at what the Chuwi UniBook sacrifices versus what it doesn't.

For the segment it competes in, the UniBook offers an excellent array of connectivity: it comes with a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, 3 extra USB-A ports, and, interestingly, even a MicroSD card slot, which could make for an inexpensive storage upgrade for those interested. It also throws in a backlit keyboard and touts its display as 100% sRGB IPS while capping it at a 1920x1200 resolution.

Apple's offering is more akin to what we already expect from the MacBook Air to a certain degree. The missing backlit keyboard is something that does stick out, as does the lack of expansion, but Apple's A18 Pro CPU is passively cooled and, based on the limited benchmarks available online for the Core 3 304 CPU, holds its own, often beating the latter. It also packs in better wireless connectivity, offering BT6.0 and WiFi 6E versus the older WiFi 6 and BT5.2 on the UniBook.

The MacBook Neo also sports an inherently superior display, which may be one of the most important distinguishing factors in its weight class versus Windows-based challengers, with an sRGB display that supports a mammoth 2408 x 1506 resolution and a significantly higher PPI (pixels per inch) density of 219.

One can't compare the SSDs head-to-head, given the OS differences and the optimization techniques in play, but both options sport entry-level storage, with Chuwi stating the UniBook comes with a 'PCI-E 3.0 SSD,' and Apple's offering reads and writes slightly below the 2000 MB/s mark.

Afterthoughts: An education discount that upsets the non-Apple cart

The Chuwi UniBook might be out to get a small piece of Apple's highly successful MacBook Neo market share, and it just might succeed, given that it caters to users demanding more connectivity and expansion options, a Windows-based option, and, perhaps most importantly, a backlit keyboard.

The MacBook Neo offers a significant display upgrade over the UniBook, a much more power-efficient CPU that should allow it to hold its own in terms of battery life despite its lower capacity, and, most importantly, it caters to the target audience Apple wants to convert early on: Students.

An $100 discount on the Apple Education store, as well as aggressive financing, bridges the $150 gap between the two options to a mere $50, and at that price point, the Chuwi UniBook is a much harder recommendation, though it does score some important wins.

The MacBook Neo is here to stay, and it does tend to worry both Intel and Microsoft, who previously had unchecked dominance at this price point, even as AMD continues to carve its own path. The Chuwi UniBook indicates that they and their partners now recognize the Neo's aggressive positioning in a segment and are responding in kind.

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