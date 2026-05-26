4 great tools to produce your own PDF bookazine

A lot of work goes into producing the content for your website, so it’s important to find ways to make sure it repays some of that hard work and gives your audience what they’re looking for.

One way to do this is by repurposing existing articles into new formats such as bookazines: one-off PDF publications that offer readers a deep dive on a single topic. Bookazines look smart, help to build your brand authority, and can even be used as a lead-generation tool.

Best of all, there are a number of different AI tools out there that can all but automate the process, taking your content and serving it up in a glossy bookazine format. Depending on the final output you’re hoping for, different tools offer a range of strengths and weaknesses, with the tradeoff typically sitting between ease-of-use and creative control.

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Here’s how you can create different types of Bookazine publications using a range of free AI tools.

Overview

Lovable AI-powered app builder. Overpowered for our needs but packed with functionality and more than capable of creating an attractive PDF booklet. Lovable is great if you’re willing to spend a little time refining your prompt and want minimal human input – however it’s less effective for those who would like to retain some creative control.

Canva digital design software. Canva is already the trusted favourite design platform for many, thanks to its ease of use and wide-ranging functionality. The AI design assistant didn’t disappoint, creating a basic but effective template that could be easily edited and embellished by anyone familiar with the platform.

FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform. FlipHTML5 did exactly what it said on the tin, creating a straightforward flip booklet with little in the way of added extras. While the output was simple, that isn’t always a bad thing, and we could see this working for people dealing with technical information. The range of preset templates covering topics such as training manuals and employee handbooks, makes it clear where this platform does its best work.

Gamma.app presentation platform. Gamma.app is designed to do one thing and do it well: convert pre-existing content into an engaging presentation deck. If you want your bookazine to offer an easily scannable overview rather than an in-depth exploration of the topic, the strong visuals and user-friendly layouts offered by Gamma may well draw you in.

Getting started

The start of the process will be the same whichever tool you go for: select your content and write your prompt. We chose the ‘How to choose an office chair’ how-to guide as our test content. While some tools will pull the content directly from a web URL, many struggle, so we also copied the text from the article into a blank document and saved the images, ensuring that all the content was available in a simple format.

Any regular AI users will know that output is only ever as good as the prompt you provide. We wanted something simple but specific, which gave clear instructions about content and design requirements. When tailoring the prompt to suit your own needs, think about who your audience is and how you want the final product to look and feel.

The prompt

This is the AI prompt we used to get the best results from each of the tools we tested.

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Objective

Create a professionally designed PDF booklet (8–10 pages) using only the content from this article: https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-choose-an-office-chair

The output should be a clean, modern, and user-friendly brochure suitable for a business or marketing audience. Think like a professional editorial designer creating a branded B2B brochure for a tech publication.

Content Rules

Use only the content from the source article — do not invent, expand, or add new information.

You may summarize, restructure, and condense for clarity and layout.

Preserve the original meaning, tone, and key advice, such as:

Importance of ergonomics, adjustability, and lumbar support

Consideration of sitting duration and chair types

Material choices like mesh vs leather

Value vs price when selecting a chair

Design & Branding

Follow TechRadar Pro visual style and branding: TechRadar Pro | Expert buying advice and guides for small business

Clean, tech-focused aesthetic

Modern sans-serif typography

Include:

Section headers

Pull quotes or highlight boxes

Icons or simple visual cues (e.g. for ergonomics, comfort, budget)

Maintain consistent spacing and hierarchy

Output Requirements

Format content as a ready-to-export PDF layout