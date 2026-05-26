Windows 12 at Build 2026: What to expect

Microsoft Build 2026 takes place on June 2 and 3 at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, returning to the city for the first time since 2016. CEO Satya Nadella will open the event with a keynote address, and Microsoft has billed the conference as a two-day, hands-on gathering for AI developers, technical leaders, and enterprise teams, promising "no fluff." In-person tickets are priced at $1,099, with the keynote and select sessions streaming live for free.

With speculation around Windows 12 running hot despite zero official confirmation from Microsoft, Build is worth watching closely this year. The company rarely announces a new consumer OS at a developer conference, but it often uses them to lay the foundation, surfacing platform directions, new developer APIs, and architectural hints that end up defining what comes next. For developers and IT teams planning their roadmaps, spotting those signals early is often the point of attending.

Windows 12: What we know so far

Microsoft has not officially announced Windows 12. The most recent public statement on the subject came at CES, when Microsoft EVP Yusuf Mehdi published a blog post describing 2025 as "the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh" — a clear signal that a new major OS was not on the immediate agenda.

That hasn't stopped a surge of viral speculation from filling the gap. In early March 2026, PCWorld published an article saying that Windows 12, codenamed "Hudson Valley Next," was on track to ship later this year, built on a modular CorePC architecture and requiring an NPU with at least 40 TOPS of performance for full functionality. The piece spread rapidly, but PCWorld's own executive editor has since added an editor’s note stating that a lot of these claims were unfounded. It was a translated syndication from German partner PC-Welt, published without secondary verification.

Windows Central's Zac Bowden, went further and debunked the report based on his own sources. There are no plans to ship Windows 12 in 2026, Bowden wrote, and the "Hudson Valley" codename dates to 2023, where it was tied to Windows 11 planning rather than a new OS. CorePC, likewise, was an internal 2023 project that was never shipped. As for Windows 12, Bowden's assessment is that 2027 would be the earliest realistic announcement window.

The rumor that Windows 12 would require a monthly subscription has also been thoroughly dismissed. Multiple news reports have called the claims "AI hallucinations," tracing them to AI-generated content that was scraped and republished across multiple sites as if it were original reporting. A more plausible scenario, if any subscription element ever materialises, is that it would apply to premium AI tiers rather than locking the basic Windows desktop behind a subscription paywall.

So what is Microsoft actually doing with Windows in 2026? According to Windows Central's reporting on an internal initiative codenamed Windows K2, the company assembled a concerted quality programme in late 2025, targeting the biggest complaints about Windows 11: performance, reliability, and AI feature bloat. Windows K2 is not a new OS release — it's an ongoing effort running through 2026 and into 2027, covering a rebuilt Start menu, faster File Explorer, and a pullback from unsolicited AI integrations across the shell.

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None of this rules out Windows 12 as a longer-term product. The Copilot+ PC hardware tier, Microsoft's investment in on-device AI, and the natural pressure of Windows 11's support lifecycle ending in October 2027 all point toward some kind of platform evolution ahead. But for now any specific 2026 launch claims have been broadly debunked, though that does not do anything to make Build 2026 any less significant for the future of the Windows ecosystem.

Why is Build 2026 important for Windows 12?

Build is where Microsoft has historically laid the groundwork for major platform shifts, giving the developer community an early look before any public announcement. The 2011 inaugural conference introduced the Windows 8 Developer Preview, Build 2013 unveiled Windows 8.1, and Build 2015 gave developers an early look at the Universal Windows Platform months before Windows 10 reached the public in July.

The pattern has held since. Whenever there’s a major platform shift in the works, Build is where the technical community gets its first substantive look, along with the first opportunity to ask the engineers behind it how their tooling needs to change.

Build's focus has shifted somewhat in recent years, moving toward Azure, AI tooling, and Microsoft 365. But even within that shift, Windows-specific news has landed consistently, often with more long-term significance than it first appeared. Build 2023 introduced Copilot for Windows 11; Build 2025 renamed the Windows Copilot Runtime to Windows AI Foundry and added MCP (Model Context Protocol) support at the OS level. Each of those moves now reads as groundwork for whatever the next major Windows platform looks like.

There’s more. In March, Windows corporate vice president Pavan Davuluri published a detailed commitment to improving Windows quality on the Windows Insider blog, covering WinUI 3 performance, taskbar customization, and reduced Copilot clutter. Then, at Microsoft's Q3 FY2026 earnings call on April 29, Nadella said the company is doing "foundational work to win back fans" across Windows, Xbox, Bing, and Edge, with native applications and AI-optimized PCs at the center of that effort.

Will Build 2026 feature Windows 12? What we expect to see

There is no official indication of a Windows 12 announcement at Build 2026. Microsoft has positioned this event explicitly for AI developers, technical leaders, and enterprise developers, and the company has scaled back in-person attendance compared to recent years. A consumer OS reveal would be atypical for a conference this narrowly scoped.

Yet what the conference will almost certainly cover is the current state of Windows platform development, and based on what Microsoft has already shipped and announced in the weeks approaching Build, that story is substantial. Here is what we expect developers to hear about, cobbled together from Build 2026’s Session Catalog, official announcements, and recent release trajectories at Microsoft.

Native Windows development with WinUI 3

This may be the most significant ongoing Windows platform story for app developers, and it predates Build by several months. In March, Rudy Huyn, Partner Architect at Microsoft, confirmed he is forming a dedicated team to build 100% native Windows apps using WinUI 3, ending the company's reliance on WebView2 wrappers for first-party applications. That same month, Davuluri confirmed the Start menu itself is being rebuilt in WinUI to reduce latency.

A string of tooling releases followed quickly. Microsoft shipped WinUI 3 Gallery 2.9, a new Windows App Development CLI (v0.3), and a set of new WinUI templates that let you scaffold, run, and package native Windows apps from the command line without opening Visual Studio.

Most notably for AI-assisted development workflows, Microsoft also released a WinUI agent plugin for both GitHub Copilot and Claude Code, with eight built-in development skills covering UI design, code review, testing, packaging, and WPF migration. Software engineer Beth Pan published benchmarks showing a 25% performance improvement for WinUI 3's portion of File Explorer, with 41% fewer memory allocations and 45% fewer function calls.

The upcoming "Build and ship faster with a developer-optimized experience on Windows" session at Build 2026 covers this territory directly, alongside WSL and PowerToys improvements. Expect Microsoft to use Build to pull these threads together into a coherent pitch for native Windows development, especially as the industry pushback against resource-heavy Electron and web-wrapper apps continues to grow.

On-device AI and the NPU developer baseline

Build 2025 introduced Windows AI Foundry as the platform layer for local model deployment. Build 2026 looks set to deepen that story with three confirmed on-device AI sessions: a breakout covering Windows APIs for local model execution, a table talk aimed at desktop developers integrating local inference, and a demo session for Microsoft's Foundry Local tool on Windows hardware.

This area connects most directly to whatever comes after Windows 11. If the next major Windows version does set a higher NPU baseline, developers will need to understand:

• Which AI capabilities are available on-device versus cloud-routed

• How Windows AI Foundry abstracts that difference

• How to structure applications that degrade gracefully on hardware without a dedicated accelerator.

Build is the right venue for that developer guidance, regardless of whether a new OS announcement accompanies it.

A security model for agentic AI

Agent development is central to Build 2026 across every platform, and Windows is no exception. The "Claws on Windows: Designing Safe, Bounded Agent Actions" table talk addresses one of the more pressing questions in Windows development right now. How do you give an AI agent useful system access without creating a security liability? The session looks at real claw design failures and how developers can architect safer, scope-limited alternatives.

"AI & Agent-Augmented coding you can trust on Windows" examines how agents discover, reason about, and execute tasks within Windows' enforced boundaries, covering packaged app permissions, execution constraints, and lifecycle management. For developers building agentic applications targeting Windows, these sessions represent the kind of security architecture guidance that has been largely absent from the available documentation.

The security track extends further with "The Windows Security Features That Matter Most for Developers," a lightning talk covering post-quantum resilience and the platform-level foundations developers should be building on as agentic workflows become more common. Analysts following the longer-term Windows roadmap have consistently flagged tighter default security as a pillar of any next-generation OS; this session is likely to preview some of that direction.

Cross-platform developer experience and WSL

At Build 2025, Microsoft open-sourced most of WSL. The confirmed "What's new in Windows Subsystem for Linux" session at Build 2026 will show where that effort has gone since. According to Microsoft's April 2026 Windows quality roadmap, WSL is receiving many performance upgrades this year: faster file access between Linux and Windows environments, better network throughput and localhost reliability in WSL2, simplified onboarding, and stronger enterprise policy controls for managed deployments.

For the significant portion of the developer community that runs Linux toolchains on Windows hardware, these improvements speak directly to daily workflow friction. The "Elevate your developer productivity with Windows Terminal" lightning talk sits alongside this, covering improvements designed to reduce context switching for developers working across Windows and Unix environments.

Windows 365 enterprise AI deployment

The "Build, deploy, and scale agents with Windows 365" lab runs multiple times across both conference days, covering how Windows 365 provides preconfigured, governed computing environments for AI agent deployment. A digital version of the same lab is available for online attendees.

For enterprise developers and IT architects, this is worth watching closely. Windows 365 is the likely delivery mechanism for governance-sensitive Windows AI features, and the architecture on display here, covering how agents are provisioned, constrained, and monitored in managed environments, reflects how Microsoft is thinking about enterprise-scale Windows deployment more broadly.

How to attend Microsoft Build 2026?

Build 2026 is a tighter event than recent editions, running just two days with a smaller in-person attendance cap and a deliberate focus on technical depth.

For developers building on Windows or integrating AI into desktop and enterprise applications, the combination of confirmed tooling announcements, exec-level platform commitments, and a strong Windows session track makes this year's conference worth close attention.

In-person tickets are priced at $1,099, with registrations open by clicking here.

Microsoft is offering visa support for international attendees whose registrations are accepted and will refund tickets if visa applications are unsuccessful.

If you can't make it to San Francisco, the keynote and a selection of sessions stream live for free at the same address, with on-demand recordings available after the event.