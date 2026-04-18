For decades, work and creativity have been measured separately. Productivity tools like spreadsheets and documents were built for efficiency, while creativity lived elsewhere inside specialist tools that often required specialist training.

"They had been told themselves that they weren’t a designer, or they weren’t creative," Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins explained in a behind-doors session for journalists at the company's annual Canva Create conference.

Canva's mission has always been to "empower everyone to design anything with every ingredient in every language on every device," and its co-founders only see AI as one step in its long-term strategy to achieve this.

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Where AI sits in Canva's latest suite

Traditional design workflows require active collaboration between multiple teams and the use of multiple tools, creating bottlenecks and wasting hours in repetitive labor.

To close the gap, the Australian tech firm, which now operates on a $4 billion annual recurring revenue rate, has spent the past 13 years laying the foundations for the Visual Suite. Think Docs, Sheets and Presentations; Social, Photo Editor and Video. Everything you interact with.

This year with the launch of Canva AI 2.0, the company goes one step further to democratizing design by eliminating the need for specialist skills, enabling faster iteration and even automating repetitive tasks.

In some ways, the message was that workers can go back to doing the work they signed up to do – b