Why business demand for AI video creation Is surging

Video has become the primary interface between businesses and their audiences. It shapes how products are understood, how brands are perceived, and how performance is measured across digital channels.

As demand accelerates, the constraint is no longer whether companies should invest in video, but how they can sustain the volume, speed, and quality required to break through the clutter and stay competitive.

Shiri Hellmann Social Links Navigation VP of Global Brand Communications at Fiverr.

AI video has moved beyond experimentation and into execution. It is reshaping workflows, introducing a more adaptive and scalable approach to content creation that aligns with the pace of modern marketing and storytelling.

Latest Videos From

The Data Signals a Structural Shift

According to recent data, demand for AI video creation services increased 66% in the second half of 2025, alongside a 136% rise in AI automation services.

These figures point to a reconfiguration of how businesses approach content production. AI is becoming embedded in operational workflows, enabling teams to produce more assets, iterate more frequently, and respond to performance data in shorter cycles.

Traditional video production, with its long timelines and complex coordination, was never built for the pace or volume modern marketing demands. AI removes much of that friction, enabling faster, more cost-efficient production and a shift from static campaign planning to always-on content generation.

But speed and scale come with a new challenge: when everyone can produce more, the baseline rises, and so does the noise. The real bottleneck is no longer production capacity, but the ability to break through the clutter with work that’s actually worth paying attention to.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this landscape, taste, creative judgment, and high standards become the differentiators. AI can accelerate output, but it can’t replace the discernment required to craft ideas that stand out and truly connect.

The Emergence of AI Directors

As technology evolves, so does the role of the creator. AI video professionals are increasingly operating as directors, responsible for shaping narrative, visual identity, and performance across the entire production process.

Many of these AI filmmakers come from established creative backgrounds, having spent years in agencies, production environments, or in-house brand teams. They bring a deep understanding of storytelling, campaign development, and audience engagement, and have spent the past several years integrating AI into those workflows.

This convergence of creative expertise and technical fluency allows them to oversee end-to-end production, often independently or in small teams. The result is cohesive, brand-ready content delivered with a level of speed that traditional models struggle to match.

These AI directors are also typically operating as independent specialists. They are brought in to translate business objectives and creative briefs into effective content using tools that are still evolving. As generative technology becomes more accessible, the distinction between access and ability becomes more pronounced. The advantage no longer lies in having the tools, but in knowing how to direct them.

Expanding What Brands Can Produce

The impact of AI video is most visible in the breadth and frequency of content that businesses can now produce. High-quality commercials, social media campaigns, and product demos are no longer constrained by traditional production limits.

Businesses are starting to rethink how video can be used across the organization, from external marketing to internal storytelling and engagement. In some cases, companies are creating cinematic, narrative-driven videos for internal moments, placing employees into immersive, story-led environments that transform them from passive viewers into active participants. What once required a full studio production can now be achieved through a far more flexible and iterative process.

This shows that AI video is not limited to experimental use cases or one-off campaigns. It is reshaping both internal and external storytelling, enabling brands to produce more content, move faster, and deliver a level of polish that was previously out of reach.

That level of execution requires more than access to AI tools. It depends on creative and technical direction that most internal teams are still developing, particularly as output demands continue to increase.

Why This Matters for SMBs

For small and mid-sized businesses, this shift is especially significant. High-quality video production has historically required substantial investment in both budget time and talent. AI lowers those barriers, enabling smaller teams to produce content at greater scale.

What it does not remove is the need for expertise. As AI tools become more widely available, the differentiator shifts to how they are used.

This creates a practical challenge. Building AI video capabilities in-house can be slow and resource-intensive, particularly in a space that is evolving rapidly. Many internal teams are still early in the learning curve, which can limit both speed and output quality.

Specialized freelance creators offer a different path. Many are already operating at the forefront of AI video direction, combining creative backgrounds with hands-on experience using these tools in real production environments.

They bring the ability to execute quickly, maintain quality, and align content with performance goals without the overhead of building internal teams from scratch or working with big agencies.

For SMBs, this provides a more flexible way to access high-level expertise as needed.

A New Production Model Is Taking Shape

What is emerging is a more distributed model of video production, where creative direction and execution are increasingly handled by specialized, on-demand talent. This reduces the distance between idea and output while allowing businesses to scale content without scaling headcount.

For business leaders, the implications are clear. Demand for video will continue to grow, and expectations around speed and adaptability will increase alongside it. Meeting those expectations requires rethinking not just tools, but how creative work is sourced.

AI video is becoming part of the infrastructure of content production. Organizations that recognize where expertise already exists, and tap into it effectively, will be better positioned to scale output, maintain quality, and stay competitive.

We've ranked the best video editing software for beginners.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit